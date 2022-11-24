ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KAAL-TV

S. Carolina’s US House maps under scrutiny because of race

TO MOVE AT 1 AM EST TUESDAY. EDITED by LJAW; BACKREAD by JSC. A trial to determine whether South Carolina’s congressional maps are legal closes Tuesday with arguments over whether the state Legislature diluted Black voting power by remaking the boundaries of the only U.S. House district Democrats have flipped in more than 30 years.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
AFP

Missouri man to be executed for murder of police officer

A man convicted of murder is to be put to death in the midwestern US state of Missouri on Tuesday in an execution that his 19-year-old daughter has been barred from witnessing. "If 19 is not old enough to witness an execution, then the state should spare Mr Johnson's life for what he did when he was 19."
MISSOURI STATE

