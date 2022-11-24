Read full article on original website
‘Woke’ military provisions are sticking points for GOP as vote on defense policy bill looms
Republicans are worried about "woke" provisions included in the NDAA, including service members' vaccination mandate, women in the draft and other controversial policies.
KAAL-TV
S. Carolina’s US House maps under scrutiny because of race
TO MOVE AT 1 AM EST TUESDAY. EDITED by LJAW; BACKREAD by JSC. A trial to determine whether South Carolina’s congressional maps are legal closes Tuesday with arguments over whether the state Legislature diluted Black voting power by remaking the boundaries of the only U.S. House district Democrats have flipped in more than 30 years.
Missouri man to be executed for murder of police officer
A man convicted of murder is to be put to death in the midwestern US state of Missouri on Tuesday in an execution that his 19-year-old daughter has been barred from witnessing. "If 19 is not old enough to witness an execution, then the state should spare Mr Johnson's life for what he did when he was 19."
