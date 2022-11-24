Read full article on original website
Suspected drunk driver crashes into pole, causes second crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver crashed into a traffic control signal pole, causing a second crash. Around 11 p.m. Sunday, a car crashed into a traffic control signal pole at Dublin and Flintridge, knocking it into the roadway. The driver, who was identified by police as Richard Beaudoin, was taken to the hospital after being rescued by firefighters. Police say speed and alcohol are considered factors in this crash.
Man arrested after injuring Pueblo Police officer
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 27 after police say he attempted to reverse a stolen truck away from law enforcement and injured a responding officer when the officer became pinned between the truck’s door and another car. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers were proactively policing near the […]
More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several agencies took advantage of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week to combat unsafe driving behavior across Southern Colorado. On Nov. 23, agencies including the Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Monument Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to crack down on The post More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Wanted man captured in Security; shelter-in-place order lifted
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted man is in custody after briefly evading capture Monday morning. Residents in a Security neighborhood were told to stay in their homes for a short time while deputies tried to catch up to the suspect. “Deputies are in the area searching for a wanted...
Evacuations lifted for 127-acre grass fire in Pueblo County
Multiple agencies responded to a grass fire near Rye, about 27 miles southwest of Pueblo, that forced evacuations of a local subdivision on Monday.
No one injured in northeast Colorado Springs structure fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a fire broke out at a business complex in northeast Colorado Springs overnight. Around 1 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to Chapel Hills Professional Park, which is off Briargate Boulevard across the street from Chapel Hills Mall. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke drifting from the roof.
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The intersection of Flintridge Drive and Dublin Boulevard was closed temporarily after two separate crashes into a traffic light on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 11 p.m. Sunday night a single car crashed into a traffic light pole, and the pole ended up in […]
Nov. 28 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in […]
Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Concerned neighbors reached out to KKTV 11 News on Monday as first responders blocked off a roadway in a neighborhood on the southeast side of the city. It isn’t clear when the activity started along Mazatlan Circle near E. Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road, but...
WATCH: Woman accused of pimping makes court appearance in Colorado Springs
WATCH: 1 injured in shooting just south of Colorado Springs
"I simply wanted to save the family I found. If I had my way, I would shield everyone I could from the nonsensical acts of hate in the world, but I am only one person." Survivors of other shootings say they are advocating for those impacted by the Club Q tragedy.
Crash knocks out power for nearly 900 households Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash caused nearly 900 households to lose power Sunday afternoon. This happened in the Cimarron Hills area. Colorado Springs Utilities said a driver crashed into a transformer in the area, knocking out the power. They were able to restore power to everyone soon afterward.
Brother and sister shot at Club Q, one year after mom passed away
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -This picture was taken an hour before the lives of James and Charlene Slaugh were changed forever. The brother-sister pair were among the 24 injured from the mass shooting at Club Q, which ultimately left five dead. They were at the nigh club to let loose...
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three police departments are working together to find suspects after finding a car reported stolen in Denver. This comes from Colorado Springs police, who are working with Castle Rock and Denver law enforcement. Denver Police originally reported the car as stolen. Castle Rock police said...
Homicide investigation underway following disturbance
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a homicide after a man found severely bleeding died in a hospital Saturday evening on Nov. 26. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who […]
Suspect in Fountain shooting involving police dies
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) -The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Fountain died from his injuries Friday night. On Sunday night, Fountain police said they responded to a reported Domestic Violence incident and when they arrived on scene, a man exited the home and fired at least one round toward police.
Apartment shooting investigation in Stratmoor Valley
(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex Saturday evening on Nov. 26. EPSO said the shooting was near the 1600 block of Hampton South in the Stratmoor Valley of unincorporated El Paso County. According to deputies, one victim was transported to […]
WATCH: Lane closure on Garden of the Gods for next 2 weeks
Police investigate alleged shots fired at officers
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shots fired incident following reported claims from officers who said a weapon was fired in their direction while they were searching the area early Saturday morning on Nov. 26. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Thundercloud Dr. in […]
Colorado Springs police provide update on the number of Club Q victims, seek other potential victims
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least five people are dead, and nearly two dozen physically injured after a person reportedly opened fire at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub before being stopped by two patrons being hailed as heroes. The act of violence was carried out Nov. 19 just before...
