Pueblo, CO

KKTV

Suspected drunk driver crashes into pole, causes second crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver crashed into a traffic control signal pole, causing a second crash. Around 11 p.m. Sunday, a car crashed into a traffic control signal pole at Dublin and Flintridge, knocking it into the roadway. The driver, who was identified by police as Richard Beaudoin, was taken to the hospital after being rescued by firefighters. Police say speed and alcohol are considered factors in this crash.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man arrested after injuring Pueblo Police officer

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 27 after police say he attempted to reverse a stolen truck away from law enforcement and injured a responding officer when the officer became pinned between the truck’s door and another car. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers were proactively policing near the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several agencies took advantage of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week to combat unsafe driving behavior across Southern Colorado. On Nov. 23, agencies including the Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Monument Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to crack down on The post More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

No one injured in northeast Colorado Springs structure fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a fire broke out at a business complex in northeast Colorado Springs overnight. Around 1 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to Chapel Hills Professional Park, which is off Briargate Boulevard across the street from Chapel Hills Mall. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke drifting from the roof.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Multiple car crashes bring down traffic light pole

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The intersection of Flintridge Drive and Dublin Boulevard was closed temporarily after two separate crashes into a traffic light on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 11 p.m. Sunday night a single car crashed into a traffic light pole, and the pole ended up in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Nov. 28 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crash knocks out power for nearly 900 households Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash caused nearly 900 households to lose power Sunday afternoon. This happened in the Cimarron Hills area. Colorado Springs Utilities said a driver crashed into a transformer in the area, knocking out the power. They were able to restore power to everyone soon afterward.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Homicide investigation underway following disturbance

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a homicide after a man found severely bleeding died in a hospital Saturday evening on Nov. 26. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspect in Fountain shooting involving police dies

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) -The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Fountain died from his injuries Friday night. On Sunday night, Fountain police said they responded to a reported Domestic Violence incident and when they arrived on scene, a man exited the home and fired at least one round toward police.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Apartment shooting investigation in Stratmoor Valley

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex Saturday evening on Nov. 26. EPSO said the shooting was near the 1600 block of Hampton South in the Stratmoor Valley of unincorporated El Paso County. According to deputies, one victim was transported to […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Lane closure on Garden of the Gods for next 2 weeks

Police say the car crashed in the Springs, and the suspects ran. Springs police say they found a badly injured man along South Nevada suffering from apparent stab wounds. "I simply wanted to save the family I found. If I had my way, I would shield everyone I could from the nonsensical acts of hate in the world, but I am only one person."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police investigate alleged shots fired at officers

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shots fired incident following reported claims from officers who said a weapon was fired in their direction while they were searching the area early Saturday morning on Nov. 26. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Thundercloud Dr. in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

