A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
Coachella guaranteed income program gives up to $9,600 to immigrant familiesBeth TorresCoachella, CA
California Families Can Get $400 Per Month From StateC. HeslopCoachella, CA
ukenreport.com
Italian Family Circus Coming to Cathedral City
CATHEDRAL CITY — One of the hallmarks of season in the desert is the myriad musical, theatrical, and sporting attractions that come to our front doorsteps. From Broadway musicals and professional tennis to internationally acclaimed movies and pro golf. Now comes an Italian family circus. The Zoppé Family Circus...
Racial reparations claim against city of Palm Springs filed by Section 14 families
A news conference by a group of Section 14 survivors and their descendants will be held at 10 a.m. in Los Angeles. You can watch the news conference below: A group of over 500 survivors and descendants of what was known as the destruction of Section 14 is seeking reparations from the City of Palm The post Racial reparations claim against city of Palm Springs filed by Section 14 families appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
Hundreds gather in Arenas District in defiance against violence, rhetoric directed at LGBTQ+ community
With the eerie presence of police snipers on rooftops above them and dance music rhythmically throbbing in the distance, members of the local LGBTQ+ community, their allies, and local politicians gathered in Palm Springs late Sunday afternoon to deliver a clear, powerful message:. Hate has no home here, but no...
thepalmspringspost.com
Milestone marked in Legion building restoration effort
Organizers of the effort to restore the Palm Springs American Legion building are marking a milestone this week, and we’re getting our first look at the vision. What we know: Last week, Lee Wilson Jr., president of the nonprofit driving the restoration effort, showed some early renderings and more plans pieced together by Secoy Architects and the Palm Springs Preservation Foundation (PSPF). The drawings show the building returning to its original, simple design.
Gene Autry and Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater Wash
The city of Palm Springs has closed Gene Autry and N Indian Canyon Road the Whitewater Wash area due to blowing sand and low visibility. There is no word as to when the roads may be reopened, stay with News Channel 3 for updates. Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. The post Gene Autry and Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater Wash appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Monday, Nov. 28 SoCal Weather Briefing
A Wind Advisory has been posted for the Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass, High Desert, Inland Empire and area mountains from this afternoon before backing off Tuesday morning. And precipitation will be light and limited to our mountains.
theregistrysocal.com
44-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Palm Springs Sells for $11.25MM
Costa Mesa, CA – The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has brokered the sale of a 44-unit garden-style multifamily community in Palm Springs, CA for $11.25 million. The buyer of the fully occupied property is a California-based affordable housing investor. Sunnyview Villa Apartments’ two- and three-bedroom units are housed in seven...
Passengers fill Palm Springs International Airport as Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end
As the Thanksgiving Day Weekend comes to an end, several passengers are making their way home. Some passengers were flying back home after enjoying Thanksgiving with the family, while others were making their way back to the Coachella Valley. Palm Springs International Airport is expecting record breaking numbers of passengers traveling this holiday season. Rows The post Passengers fill Palm Springs International Airport as Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Palm Desert, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Indio High School soccer team will have a game with Xavier College Preparatory on November 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
Palm Springs Council considering update to ordinance that could expand locations for adult businesses
Update 11/28/22 - 8:42 p.m. The city council did not vote on the ordinance tonight. After over 90+ minute of discussion and debate on the potential change, the council directed staff to continue working on the ordinance for further discussion. Original Report 11/28/22 The City of Palm Springs will consider potential changes to an existing The post Palm Springs Council considering update to ordinance that could expand locations for adult businesses appeared first on KESQ.
Candycane lane in Catherdral City is underway
Some residents in Cathedral city are starting to pull out their holiday decorations. Now that Thanksgiving is over, some Cathedral City Residents are preparing to decorate their homes with elaborate Christmas designs. "It is more of a Grassroots effort," said Cara Van Dijk. Residents in the area are not required to decorate or pay dues. The post Candycane lane in Catherdral City is underway appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Family Owned Christmas Tree Business Tells Their Story
No matter when you choose to get into the Christmas spirit, whether that’s before or after Thanksgiving… It’s safe to say now, is the time to start pulling out those Christmas decorations. If you still need a tree, look no further than one local family who has...
z1077fm.com
Remembering Jerry Cobb of Twentynine Palms, 74
Jerry Cobb, a 70 year resident of Twentynine Palms, died on October 24. He was 74 years old, and is survived by his sons Kevin and Greg. Jerry Cobb was a business owner, known for Cobb’s Body Shop which operated for more than 60 years. A service is being...
iebusinessdaily.com
Industrial building planned in Perris
An Orange County developer plans to build a 100,000-square-foot industrial building in Perris. The structure will be developed at Ramona Expressway and Brennan Avenue without a signed tenant, according to Westport Properties Inc. in Irvine. Construction is expected to start during the third quarter of 2023 and be completed in...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Indio Man Behind Bars, Suspected in Family Stabbing That Killed One, Injured 3
(CNS) – A 34-year-old man suspected of stabbing three of his family members, one fatally, following a dispute in Indio was behind bars Monday. Anthony William Piña-German of Indio was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, according to Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department. Guitron...
KESQ
Calm weekend, wind on the way
Higher winds are set to return this week as a trough of low pressure arrives on Monday. Conditions will be breezy on the valley floor by Monday night. Peak wind gusts will occur in more wind-prone areas like the San Gorgonio Pass, High Desert and mountain pass areas. This trough...
Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs
A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Desert Hot Springs The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Police said they received a report of two shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with gunshot wounds. Cactus Drive The post Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
‘God blessed me with 5 princesses’: Cathedral City family gives forever home to 5 adopted sisters
A Cathedral City family just got a lot bigger and just in time for Thanksgiving – giving a group of sisters a new home. Jennifer, Mia, Quetzaly, Sofia and Karla, ages 3 to 9, were just adopted this month into the Avena-Rivera family. "Because they're sisters, we wanted them to be together," said Sofia Rivera Vidal, The post ‘God blessed me with 5 princesses’: Cathedral City family gives forever home to 5 adopted sisters appeared first on KESQ.
Officials say Cathedral City standoff was “mistaken report”
Officials confirmed a stand-off situation at Date Palm Country Club Saturday evening was a "mistaken report." The incident was first reported by a viewer after 8:40 p.m. Saturday. There was a heavy police presence at one of the homes near the country club gate. A spokesperson of the management company that oversees the country club The post Officials say Cathedral City standoff was “mistaken report” appeared first on KESQ.
