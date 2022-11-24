Consistency no matter the arena has been key to Wisconsin volleyball's Big Ten title chase

MADISON – During its current streak of Big Ten championships, Wisconsin's volleyball team hasn’t experienced anything like this.

When the 2019 Badgers won the Big Ten title, the program’s first since 2014, they clinched the crown with a sweep of last-place Rutgers on the road.

During the COVID season, which was played during the spring of 2021, UW wrapped up the title with a win over ninth-place Michigan at home.

Last season the team captured the crown with a 3-1 win over Nebraska in a matchup of the league’s top two teams, though Wisconsin had the advantage of hosting that match.

This year the first-place Badgers are halfway through a run of four consecutive road matches to end the regular season. Rutgers and then-No. 14 Penn State are in the rearview mirror. On deck are trips to the league’s second- and third-place teams, No. 5 Nebraska on Friday and No. 8 Ohio State on Saturday.

Those opponents were picked to finish second and fourth, respectively, in the Big Ten preseason poll.

“I knew it was going to be one of the biggest weeks of our season.” UW junior Devyn Robinson said. “Last season we ended with Nebraska and Indiana, but they were both at home. I’ve never four away matches in a row, both big, top-10 teams like this. I’m super-excited for it.”

While this is the toughest closing stretch for the program in recent years, take comfort in knowing Wisconsin has been a team whose performance hasn’t fluctuated greatly from home to the road.

In fact, in some respects Wisconsin statistically has been a better team on the road in the Big Ten than inside the cozy confines of the UW Field House.

It has posted a .279 hitting percentage on the road compared to a .262 percentage at home. It has also averaged more blocks (11.8 to 9.2) on the road and more aces (6.1-5.9).

Those numbers are, of course, helped by the fact that Wisconsin has yet to played in Lincoln, Nebraska, or Columbus, Ohio. The point, however, remains that for the most part, Wisconsin hasn’t let the intimidating arenas of the Big Ten affect how it goes about its business.

The latest example came Saturday when the Badgers fought off Penn State for a five-set win that allowed them to maintain their grip on first place.

“I actually love the energy in the Field House. Everyone is obviously on our side, which is nice, but games like Penn State are so fun where the entire crowd is all against you,” setter Izzy Ashburn said. “It makes you want to make them quiet. I can see this weekend being the same way. … I can see it being really loud in there and really hostile environments but we’re ready for it. We’re excited.”

The situation is clear cut for Wisconsin. A win at Nebraska clinches the title outright. A loss to the Cornhuskers but a win at Ohio State assures the Badgers of at least a share. There is also the possibility that UW could fall in both contests and still get a share.

Clinching the title against Nebraska would add another layer to the growing rivalry between the programs. The Badgers beat the Cornhuskers in the national championship match last season and knocked them out of the No. 1 ranking earlier this season. In 2019, UW eliminated the Cornhuskers in their NCAA regional final.

However, it has been Nebraska, under former UW coach John Cook, that set the standard for the Badgers to follow.

“It’s a program that we’ve respected as long as I’ve been in this profession, looking at how they go about things, how they train, how they run a program, the interaction with their fan base and everything,” Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said. “There have been a lot of things we’ve taken from there.”

Wisconsin has won nine straight over the Cornhuskers and enters play with a 16-match winning streak. Senior middle blocker Danielle Hart has caught fired during the past couple of weeks, but the mark of this year's Badgers has been that of a team that has a handful of players capable of having big nights.

Who will have the hot hand for the Badgers this week?

“It’s what competitors want to be in,” Sheffield said. “You want to be in these types of matches, you want to be in these types of environments. I’m sure their arena will be as loud as it’s every been. Our players embrace that. It’s just awesome when you’re in college environments that are loud and energized and a lot on the line. You’ve got to test yourself.”