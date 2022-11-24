Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed Queens bicyclist

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a bicyclist in Queens Thursday afternoon.

Someone driving a white truck hit a man riding a bike southbound on the Van Wyck Expressway service road near Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill around 12:30 p.m., authorities said.

The driver sped off, and the victim did not survive the crash, according to officials.

Police have not yet made any arrests, and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.