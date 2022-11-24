Read full article on original website
WTVC
Inflation impacts Chattanooga food bank donations during the holidays
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Area Food Bank is seeing more people in need than ever, but fewer food donations to provide assistance. CEO Melissa Blevins says 1 in 6 people in the Chattanooga area are food insecure and they average around 3,500 people a month requesting food. Belvins...
WTVC
The Scenic City Chorale of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ron Starnes talks about the Scenic City Chorale of Chattanooga will present a Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 4, 2022, 3:00 p.m. at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1505 North Moore Road in Chattanooga. The program will offer familiar selections and some new arrangements of holiday favorites.
chattanoogapulse.com
Warm Your Belly At The First Friday Of The Month Food Truck Friday
Both the calendar and the forecast say winter is approaching. Beat the cold with a variety of warm offerings at the First Friday of the Month Food Truck Friday. This Friday, December 2 is another Food Truck Friday at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is invited to come out to enjoy the cooler weather while munching on some of Chattanooga’s best mobile food options.
WTVC
WTVC
WTVC
WTVC
Growing nuisance wildlife complaints
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — As I followed Bill Swan III down the walkway, it was impossible to miss the huge pile of stick and logs protruding from beneath the floating dock. It was clear that beavers had decided to call this dock their home. "See those bits of white...
Dead Vultures as Thanksgiving Concludes
Dead vulture found in the Berry Park Creek withPhoto bya concerned citizen sent via email and sourced anonymously. "Now, therefore, I, Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States, do hereby appoint and set apart the last Thursday in November next as a day which I desire to be observed by all my fellow-citizens, wherever they may then be, as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God, the beneficent Creator and Ruler of the Universe".
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Searching for Young Woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing young woman.22 year old Jasmine Pace was last seen by her mother Catrina on November 22nd near Tremont Street in Chattanooga. Pace says that she believes the last area her daughter would have been known to be in was the 900 block of Mountain View Road.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Gas Prices Take A Sharp Post-Thanksgiving Holiday Drop
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 30.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 4.2 cents per gallon lower than a year...
localmemphis.com
'Leave now! Get away from my property!' Owner of 'A Christmas Story' House in Cleveland seen yelling at film's actor Yano Anaya amid property sale
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on Nov. 19, 2022. A confrontation outside of the house from A Christmas Story in Cleveland between its owner and one of the film's actors is gaining national attention. "Leave now! Get away...
chattanoogapulse.com
The Chattanooga Holiday Market Returns To The Convention Center For December
While the regular outdoor season for the Chattanooga Market has ended, make no mistake, there is more to come. For over a decade now, the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting a special, local shopping experience. Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for...
WTVC
Chattanooga man arrested for exposing himself around 10 children, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police say a Chattanooga man has been arrested and charged with indecent exposure after multiple witnesses told them he had exposed himself in a hotel hot tub. An affidavit we obtained says police responded to the Staybridge Suites in downtown Chattanooga. Police say when they got...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Nov. 21-27
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 21-27. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WTVC
Chattanooga Police looking for missing 13-year-old Azyona Douglas
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are looking for missing 13-year-old Azyona Douglas after she left from her grandfather's house. Police say Douglas left out a window and made off with her grandfather's 2016 Maroon Hyundai Sonata. It is a Tennessee tag, plate number: 742BGFT. Douglas was last seen on...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police looking for suspect in early Sunday morning stabbing
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department are looking for a suspect after they were notified a man had been stabbed early Sunday morning. Police responded to the 1200 block of East 23rd Street. When they got there, they say they found one man who had been stabbed. Investigators say...
leeuniversity.edu
Voices of Lee to Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
The Lee University a cappella group Voices of Lee will present “Home for Christmas,” a concert featuring both secular and sacred songs, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. in Pangle Hall. . “It’s always a pleasure to be at home and share our music with this great community...
WTVC
Goodbye, Greg Funderburg
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
WDEF
WTVC
'It's time:' How Chattanoogans are shopping this holiday season amidst inflation woes
The holiday shopping season is in full swing. "I like to spend especially around Black Friday weekend, so even if I don't have it, I'm still gonna spend the money" says holiday shopper, Lauren. According to Adobe Analytics a, record $9.12 billion was spent online for Black Friday this year,...
