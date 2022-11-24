ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

The Scenic City Chorale of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ron Starnes talks about the Scenic City Chorale of Chattanooga will present a Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 4, 2022, 3:00 p.m. at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1505 North Moore Road in Chattanooga. The program will offer familiar selections and some new arrangements of holiday favorites.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Warm Your Belly At The First Friday Of The Month Food Truck Friday

Both the calendar and the forecast say winter is approaching. Beat the cold with a variety of warm offerings at the First Friday of the Month Food Truck Friday. This Friday, December 2 is another Food Truck Friday at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is invited to come out to enjoy the cooler weather while munching on some of Chattanooga’s best mobile food options.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Hire local with the McMahan Law Firm

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer and Brent Burks talks about how McMahan Law Firm is a firm you can trust. Make sure to hire local, the McMahan team has handled all types of cases throughout the community and surrounding areas. Stay connected with McMahan Law Firm. (423) 265-1100. ______________
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pint Pack with Clumpies Ice Cream

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ashley Bottoms talks about how Clumpies is presenting their "Pint Pack" which is now available for local delivery nationwide!. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Growing nuisance wildlife complaints

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — As I followed Bill Swan III down the walkway, it was impossible to miss the huge pile of stick and logs protruding from beneath the floating dock. It was clear that beavers had decided to call this dock their home. "See those bits of white...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Charleston Chatter

Dead Vultures as Thanksgiving Concludes

Dead vulture found in the Berry Park Creek withPhoto bya concerned citizen sent via email and sourced anonymously. "Now, therefore, I, Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States, do hereby appoint and set apart the last Thursday in November next as a day which I desire to be observed by all my fellow-citizens, wherever they may then be, as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God, the beneficent Creator and Ruler of the Universe".
CALHOUN, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Police Searching for Young Woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing young woman.22 year old Jasmine Pace was last seen by her mother Catrina on November 22nd near Tremont Street in Chattanooga. Pace says that she believes the last area her daughter would have been known to be in was the 900 block of Mountain View Road.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Gas Prices Take A Sharp Post-Thanksgiving Holiday Drop

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 30.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 4.2 cents per gallon lower than a year...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Nov. 21-27

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 21-27. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Police looking for missing 13-year-old Azyona Douglas

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are looking for missing 13-year-old Azyona Douglas after she left from her grandfather's house. Police say Douglas left out a window and made off with her grandfather's 2016 Maroon Hyundai Sonata. It is a Tennessee tag, plate number: 742BGFT. Douglas was last seen on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
leeuniversity.edu

Voices of Lee to Present "Home For Christmas" Concert 

The Lee University a cappella group Voices of Lee will present “Home for Christmas,” a concert featuring both secular and sacred songs, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. in Pangle Hall. . “It’s always a pleasure to be at home and share our music with this great community...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Goodbye, Greg Funderburg

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent's Car

CHATTANOOGA, TN

