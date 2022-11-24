ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Kiss 103.1 FM

Calling All Killeen, Texas Chefs – Here’s How to Help a Fellow Small Business Owner After Devastating Fire

(Killeen, Texas) - While the rest of us were enjoying Thanksgiving last week local restaurant owner Arthur Lee Scott was dealing with a fire that devastated his beloved restaurant. Never the sort of man to give up, Arthur's going to be rebuilding, and one Central Texas' top event organizers is hoping the community will come together for a special event aimed at helping him do that.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Wonderland Downtown Parade coming Dec. 3

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has big celebrations planned out for it’s tenth annual Waco Wonderland, and needs your help to bring it all together!. Entries are now being accepted for the annual holiday parade as it returns to downtown Waco on Saturday, December 3. If you know a group or organization which would be interested in this opportunity, please let them know! There is no cost to participate.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Belton ISD debuts ‘Family Pass’ for sports events

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District says there is a new and more economical way for people to attend high school and middle school sports events. The district is offering a Family Pass for $70, which is good for general admission to any Belton ISD athletic event except for varsity football and post-season games. The district says the pass is valid for the cardholder and his or her immediate family during the 2022-2023 school year. Single tickets range from $2-$4 per person, per event.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Central Texas Christmas tree farm forced to close cutting lot due to drought

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Radde Tannenbaum Farm has been spreading holiday cheer for decades. “We planted our first trees in 1986,” co-owner Kenneth Radde said. Due to the drought the Christmas trees at the farm didn’t grow tall enough. Most of them only reached 4 to 5-feet tall, too short to sell. So the fields for cutting trees are closed this year.
MERIDIAN, TX
kciiradio.com

WACO Winter Formal This Week

WACO High School will hold their Winter Formal this Saturday, December 3. Leading up to the event, WACO Schools will participate in Spirit Week dress-up days. Monday, November 28 is Pajama Day. Twin Day on Tuesday calls for students and staff to pair up with a friend and dress alike. A Class Color War will take place Wednesday, and Spirit Week will culminate with WACO Spirit Day on Thursday. Students and staff will be wearing blue and white to show their school spirit. In addition to the dress-up days, the student council will be putting on games for the students to play during Warrior Success.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox44news.com

2022 Salado Christmas Parade

SALADO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Salado Christmas parade will be on December 1, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration to be in the parade ends on Monday, November 28. Click here to register. The parade route starts at Royal & Main (Corner of Salado General Store...
SALADO, TX
KCEN

Copperas Cove fire leaves two homeless

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Fire Department reported a fire on the 1100 Block of S. 27th Street. Fire crews arrived at 5:43 p.m. to the fire, according to Interim Fire Chief for Copperas Cove, Gary Young. The home was a total loss, as stated by Young....
COPPERAS COVE, TX

