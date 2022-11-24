Read full article on original website
Killeen’s Armed Services YMCA hosts its first annual Giving Tuesday to benefit military families
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Armed Services YMCA in Killeen is asking Central Texans to do their part in helping the non-profit organization raise $50,000 for its first Giving Tuesday this year. Just like any YMCA, the ASYMCA in Killeen provides community programming, athletic facilities and child care to its...
Calling All Killeen, Texas Chefs – Here’s How to Help a Fellow Small Business Owner After Devastating Fire
(Killeen, Texas) - While the rest of us were enjoying Thanksgiving last week local restaurant owner Arthur Lee Scott was dealing with a fire that devastated his beloved restaurant. Never the sort of man to give up, Arthur's going to be rebuilding, and one Central Texas' top event organizers is hoping the community will come together for a special event aimed at helping him do that.
KWTX
Nonprofit building house for Central Texas children awaiting foster homes purchases land, plans to break ground in 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nonprofit looking to build a house for children awaiting foster care placement took a big step forward, purchasing land with plans to break ground in January 2023. The Isaiah 117 House McLennan County had been looking for a land donation or land to purchase...
fox44news.com
Waco Wonderland Downtown Parade coming Dec. 3
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has big celebrations planned out for it’s tenth annual Waco Wonderland, and needs your help to bring it all together!. Entries are now being accepted for the annual holiday parade as it returns to downtown Waco on Saturday, December 3. If you know a group or organization which would be interested in this opportunity, please let them know! There is no cost to participate.
KWTX
Award-winning Waco Tours partnering with Lights of West for a new, exclusive ‘Christmas Experience’
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Tours is offering a new way to celebrate the holidays this year with their first ‘Christmas Experience,’ creating a festive opportunity for both locals and visitors to enjoy the Lights of West. “The Christmas spirit is really alive here in Waco during the...
Fallen soldiers get holiday honors
Hundreds gathered to honor the soldiers laid to rest at the cemetery in Killeen, laying the wreaths has helped many families get through their grieving process.
KWTX
13,000 wreaths laid at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - From the sound of Taps, to hundreds of volunteers laying 13,000 silk wreaths on veteran tombstones, every American soldier was honored Saturday morning at the 16th annual ‘Wreaths for Vets’ wreath laying ceremony. “I just think it’s such a moving tribute, and such a...
fox44news.com
Belton ISD debuts ‘Family Pass’ for sports events
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District says there is a new and more economical way for people to attend high school and middle school sports events. The district is offering a Family Pass for $70, which is good for general admission to any Belton ISD athletic event except for varsity football and post-season games. The district says the pass is valid for the cardholder and his or her immediate family during the 2022-2023 school year. Single tickets range from $2-$4 per person, per event.
KWTX
Despite high spending, some Central Texas businesses aren’t offering Cyber Monday deals
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Cyber Monday is arguably one of the most important days of the year for businesses, even more so than Black Friday according to Business Insider. With deals often lasting just 24 hours, it’s a way for businesses to increase their online sales amid the busy holiday season.
KWTX
Central Texas Christmas tree farm forced to close cutting lot due to drought
MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Radde Tannenbaum Farm has been spreading holiday cheer for decades. “We planted our first trees in 1986,” co-owner Kenneth Radde said. Due to the drought the Christmas trees at the farm didn’t grow tall enough. Most of them only reached 4 to 5-feet tall, too short to sell. So the fields for cutting trees are closed this year.
KWTX
Small Business Saturday support goes a long way, Central Texas business owners say
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - This year, Small Business Saturday looks a little different after a year of challenges of everything from the drought to inflation. “People were doing more spur of the moment purchases where I think it’s more intentional this year,” Kay Callin, owner of Callin Creations, said.
kciiradio.com
WACO Winter Formal This Week
WACO High School will hold their Winter Formal this Saturday, December 3. Leading up to the event, WACO Schools will participate in Spirit Week dress-up days. Monday, November 28 is Pajama Day. Twin Day on Tuesday calls for students and staff to pair up with a friend and dress alike. A Class Color War will take place Wednesday, and Spirit Week will culminate with WACO Spirit Day on Thursday. Students and staff will be wearing blue and white to show their school spirit. In addition to the dress-up days, the student council will be putting on games for the students to play during Warrior Success.
East Texas Man Goes Shopping Inside HEB On Thanksgiving Eve
While East Texans Have Literally Been Begging For HEB To Come To Our Area, I Wonder Why... While we're all excited to get back together with family and friends for Thanksgiving, one aspect about the holiday I believe is being forgotten about: THE SHOPPING CHAOS. I've been living in East...
Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022
Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
Middle school student struck by car in Harker Heights, city employee says
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Nolan Middle School student received minor injuries after they were reportedly hit by a car Monday morning. Harker Heights Assistant City Manager, Jerry Bark, said the accident happened Pima Trail and Indian Trail Drive. The child was taken to McLane's Children's Hospital as a precaution, Bark added.
KWTX
Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
fox44news.com
2022 Salado Christmas Parade
SALADO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Salado Christmas parade will be on December 1, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration to be in the parade ends on Monday, November 28. Click here to register. The parade route starts at Royal & Main (Corner of Salado General Store...
Copperas Cove fire leaves two homeless
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Fire Department reported a fire on the 1100 Block of S. 27th Street. Fire crews arrived at 5:43 p.m. to the fire, according to Interim Fire Chief for Copperas Cove, Gary Young. The home was a total loss, as stated by Young....
KBTX.com
Authorities say missing Robertson County teenager safely located
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says a teenager who had been reported missing Sunday night has been safely located. The 15-year-old was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday but authorities said she was located early Monday morning.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 14 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 25, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
