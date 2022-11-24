Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Former Badgers wide receiver Markus Allen transfers to Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. — Badger fans haven’t seen the last of Markus Allen. The former Wisconsin wide receiver announced Monday that he is transferring to Minnesota. Allen entered the transfer portal last month after Paul Chryst was fired. Allen appeared in four games for Wisconsin this season, scoring a...
x1071.com
What’s next for the Badgers after hiring Luke Fickell?
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin stirred up the college football landscape when they hired Luke Fickell on Sunday. The Badgers’ choice surprised many who believed that interim head coach Jim Leonhard was next in line for the job. That includes ESPN Madison’s Jim Rutledge, who joined News 3 Now This Morning to discuss Fickell’s hiring.
x1071.com
Badgers fans hopeful for 2023 as regular season comes to a close
MADISON, Wis. – With the 2022 Badgers football regular season winding down, fans flocked to Camp Randall to jump around one last time. Even if 2022 didn’t go exactly how Badgers fans hoped, it’s Axe Week, the battle of the border, it’s Minnesota at Wisconsin. “We...
x1071.com
Badgers come up short against Minnesota in regular season finale
MADISON, Wis. — Paul Bunyan’s Axe will stay on the west side of the Mississippi River for another year. Wisconsin came up just short at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, losing to Minnesota 23-16. The Badgers came into the game short-handed on both sides of the ball. Linebacker...
x1071.com
Badger students react to Luke Fickell hiring, Leonhard snub
MADISON, Wis. – Luke Fickell was named the 31st Wisconsin Head Coach on Sunday. The Badgers fanbase’s existential question has always been, how do we get to the next level, and compete for National Championships? Luke Fickell might just be that guy. It seemed like a done deal...
x1071.com
Braelon Allen out for Badgers’ game against Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. — If the Badgers want to reclaim Paul Bunyan’s Axe, they’ll have to do it without their top running back. Braelon Allen is out for Saturday’s game against Minnesota with a right leg injury. The sophomore had been dealing with a lingering injury over the past few weeks but was playing through it.
x1071.com
All-session tickets at UW Field House sold out for NCAA Tournament matches
MADISON, Wis. — The UW Field House will be filled to the brim when the Badgers take the court on Friday. All-session tickets for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Madison are sold out, UW Athletics announced Monday. Single-session tickets for both rounds go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday.
x1071.com
Badgers defeat Nebraska to clinch fourth consecutive Big Ten title
LINCOLN, Neb. — The race for the Big Ten championship is now over, as the third-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team defeated No. 5 Nebraska Friday night to earn the program’s fourth straight conference crown. Unlike the last time the two teams faced off, it wasn’t a sweep for the...
x1071.com
Diocese of Madison mourns death of Bishop Paul J. Swain
MADISON, Wis. — Bishop Paul J. Swain, who was ordained a priest in Madison before being appointed the eighth bishop of Sioux Falls, died Saturday at the age of 79. The Diocese of Madison announced his death Sunday and said Swain had been in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications.
x1071.com
Madison soccer fans turn out to watch US-England World Cup match
MADISON, Wis. — Soccer fans in Madison were amped up to watch Friday afternoon’s World Cup match between the United States and England. Dozens of people packed Forward Madison’s club at Breese Stevens Field to support Team USA. Forward Madison FC assistant coach Jim Launder spoke with...
x1071.com
Ho-Chunk Day Pow-Wow held in Sauk County
BARABOO, Wis. — The Ho-Chunk Nation held its traditional Ho-Chunk Day Pow-Wow in Sauk County Friday afternoon. The event brought the community together for food and fun, as well as two special dance contests: a male woodland-style dance and a female applique-style dance. “Culturally, art is family. (We’re) being...
x1071.com
City of Sun Prairie holds event to support Small Business Saturday
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – It’s the first big weekend of holiday shopping. For Linda Linduski, her daughter is helping people in Sun Prairie deck the halls this year at Carpe Diem Boutique. “She has a fabulous business,” said Linduski. ” She has clothing, decor, beautiful Christmas ornaments, just...
x1071.com
Holiday Open House brings seasonal cheer to downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Downtown Madison is celebrating the season with its annual Holiday Open House. Organizers say the event is a great time to support local businesses while having fun with the family. It features live music and a free trolley ride around the Capitol Square. Visitors can also...
x1071.com
OWI Arrest In Iowa County
Officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s department received a traffic complaint on a vehicle traveling east on Highway 18-151 around 7:30pm Saturday night. An Iowa County Deputy located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 55. As a result, 36 year old Alena Westendorf of Sun Prairie was arrested for OWI-3rd offense. Westendorf was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked and released to a responsible party after posting bond.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Assaults Platteville Man
Dubuque Police arrested 49 year old Arthur Olechowski of Durango around midnight Friday in Durango on charges of domestic abuse, assault, and assault causing bodily injury. Reports say that Olechowski assaulted 18 year old Lia Olechowski and 18 year old Samuel Erickson of Platteville.
x1071.com
Christkindlmarkt brings out holiday spirit in Verona
VERONA, Wis. — The countdown to Christmas is on, and the parking lot of the N Plus One Cafe transformed into a Christmas Market, or Christkindlmarkt, on Saturday. The markets are a German tradition dating back to the mid-1500s, created to bring light and laughter during the cold, dark winter.
x1071.com
Mount Horeb Man Seriously Injured, Faces 9th OWI Charge
Authorities in Iowa County say a man from Mount Horeb suffered life-threatening injuries and is charged with his 9th offense of Operating Under the Influence following a motorcycle crash Saturday night. The crash closed Highway 18/151 at County Highway HHH for a short time Saturday evening beginning around 5:30pm. According to police, the man was trying to pass another vehicle and lost control. He was thrown from his motorcycle and sustained possible life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a Madison hospital. Police say speed and alcohol are considered to be the main factors in the crash. In addition to the 9th OWI charge, the man is also charged with operating after revocation and failing to install an ignition interlock device.
x1071.com
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in downtown Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison died from firearm-related injuries. Police said multiple people reported hearing shots...
x1071.com
Sun Prairie holds 107th Fire and Lights Holiday Parade
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Crowds flocked to the streets of Sun Prairie Saturday for the 107th Fire and Lights Holiday Parade. The annual event featured entertainment, treats and a procession of decorated fire trucks. Before the trucks began moving, dancers from Fusion Dance Academy kicked things off with a street performance.
x1071.com
Edgewater Hotel holds 8th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
MADISON, Wis. — The sights of the holidays returned to the Edgewater Hotel in downtown Madison Friday evening as special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus flipped the switch to light up the hotel’s Christmas trees. The lights went on for the holiday season shortly after 6 p.m. during...
