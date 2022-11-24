Read full article on original website
10 Flint-area girls basketball players to watch in 2022-23
FLINT – The high school football season is barely over and already the girls basketball season is kicking off around Michigan this week. So with that in mind, we’ve got 10 Flint-area players you might want to keep an eye on this season.
MLive.com
Top teams, top players celebrate Michigan high school football championships
Sixteen high school football teams traveled to Ford Field in Detroit Friday and Saturday to play for state championships. Eight brought state titles home, cementing their legacies at their schools and in the state.
MLive.com
See photos of Belleville’s football victory over Caledonia for D1 state title
DETROIT, MI — Belleville defeated Caledonia 35-17 in the Division 1 MHSAA Football Finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 26. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out photos from the game in the gallery above. Click here for a direct link to the gallery.
Tom Izzo slams Big Ten's move to only reprimand Michigan after tunnel incident: 'I'm completely upset'
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is "completely upset" about the following the postgame tunnel altercation at the Michigan State-Michigan football game in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29. The conference officially fined Michigan State $100,000 and suspended eight players for their role in the tunnel fight. Michigan, on the other...
Michigan football lands another recruit from Ohio after win over Buckeyes
Michigan’s football program has plucked another recruit out of the state of Ohio. Avon’s Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon in a post on Twitter. He becomes the second Ohio recruit to verbally pledge to the Wolverines since their 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, joining 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Ohio State had the most TV viewers on any network for a college football game in 17 years
The Game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes is always among the most watched college football games of the season, but the 2022 rendition meant just a little more for fans of both teams and big fans of the sport as a whole. With the Wolverines ranked No....
MLive.com
Final-snap field goal lifts Gladwin past Frankenmuth for historic D5 title
Frankenmuth and Gladwin play Division 5 football final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI --First downs were a fight, yards were hard and points were at a premium. And a championship would be cherished. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
MLive.com
Dante Moore ends high school career in glorious fashion as Detroit King football wins D3 state title again
DETROIT – Dante Moore’s legacy with the Detroit Martin Luther King football team has ended – and it closed in the grandest of fashion. Moore, a five-star senior quarterback who bound for Oregon, was every-bit of dominant in King’s 49-27 throttling of Muskegon in the Division 3 state championship game.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football learns of Big Ten Championship Game opponent
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row by destroying No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 at The Horseshoe. Despite trailing at halftime 20-17 at halftime, the Wolverines dominated the second half on their way to what is one of the biggest wins in program history. Just moments ago, the Michigan football team learned who they will play in next Saturday’s championship game in Indianapolis.
detroitsportsnation.com
Big Ten Championship Game: Predicting Michigan vs. Purdue point spread
Heading into Saturday, we did not know either of the teams that would be playing in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. But following Saturday’s games, we now know that 12-0 Michigan will take on 8-4 Purdue for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23, while the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 30-16. One thing is for sure, the Wolverines will open as a huge favorite over the Boilermakers.
MLive.com
Despite loss, run to championship will forever be a ‘bright spot’ for Goodrich football
DETROIT -- Tom Alward took the time to embrace some of his players before they left Ford Field on Friday night. After suffering a tough 28-0 loss to Grand Rapids South Christian in the Division 4 state championship game, Alward tended to the emotional wounds of is players. “You spend...
What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
Football World Debating Pass Interference Call During Michigan-Ohio State Game
The Michigan Wolverines have just extended their lead over Ohio State to 11 points following a J.J. McCarthy touchdown run with 13:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. But a debatable pass interference call was the setup for that play. On third-and-goal, McCarthy threw towards a receiver in the endzone but...
How to Watch the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (11/28/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The winning ways continue for the Detroit Red Wings, but now they get set for a big test on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena, as they are set to renew their rivalry with the high-powered Toronto Maple Leafs. The Red Wings continue to roll as we make our way...
How to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons - NBA (11/27/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Following an up-and-down road trip out west, the Detroit Pistons finally get some home cooking on Sunday, as they prepare to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first game at LCA in almost two weeks. The Pistons return home after a tough trip through California, and more of the...
Chick-fil-A opening in Monroe this week will be Metro Detroit’s 12th location
MONROE, MI – More Chick-fil-A is coming to Metro Detroit. The Atlanta-based fast-food chain announced Monday that its new location will open at 2071 N. Telegraph Road in Monroe on Dec. 1. The restaurant will join 11 other locations in Metro Detroit, including one in Southfield that opened in...
WFMJ.com
Ohio, Michigan governors place wager on Ohio State vs. Michigan game
It's one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football and this year, even state governors are getting involved. Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine along with Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager on the big game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines highlighting regional delicacies from both states.
Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?
Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
13abc.com
Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison has reported various power outages today that have caused thousands of people to lose power. A spokesperson from Toledo Edison said there were tree branches that came in contact with the wires this morning and that caused the outage. Additionally, the spokesperson said all power was restored this afternoon.
Strong cold front this week brings big warm-up, big temp drop and 40 mph gusts
An abrupt weather change is coming to Michigan with the “strongest” cold front so far of this cold season. The cold front will bring a very warm day before the passage of the front. Right after the passage of the front a strong northwest wind will bring much colder air.
MLive
