Michigan State

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football lands another recruit from Ohio after win over Buckeyes

Michigan’s football program has plucked another recruit out of the state of Ohio. Avon’s Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon in a post on Twitter. He becomes the second Ohio recruit to verbally pledge to the Wolverines since their 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, joining 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan football learns of Big Ten Championship Game opponent

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row by destroying No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 at The Horseshoe. Despite trailing at halftime 20-17 at halftime, the Wolverines dominated the second half on their way to what is one of the biggest wins in program history. Just moments ago, the Michigan football team learned who they will play in next Saturday’s championship game in Indianapolis.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Big Ten Championship Game: Predicting Michigan vs. Purdue point spread

Heading into Saturday, we did not know either of the teams that would be playing in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. But following Saturday’s games, we now know that 12-0 Michigan will take on 8-4 Purdue for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23, while the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 30-16. One thing is for sure, the Wolverines will open as a huge favorite over the Boilermakers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio, Michigan governors place wager on Ohio State vs. Michigan game

It's one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football and this year, even state governors are getting involved. Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine along with Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager on the big game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines highlighting regional delicacies from both states.
COLUMBUS, OH
US 103.1

Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?

Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
MICHIGAN STATE
13abc.com

Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison has reported various power outages today that have caused thousands of people to lose power. A spokesperson from Toledo Edison said there were tree branches that came in contact with the wires this morning and that caused the outage. Additionally, the spokesperson said all power was restored this afternoon.
TOLEDO, OH
MLive

MLive

