Newsweek

Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile

A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Newsweek

Ukraine Resurfaces Putin Body Double Claim, Asks if Russian Leader 'Exists'

A Ukrainian official has resurfaced allegations that multiple body doubles stand in for Russian President Vladimir Putin in instances that have become increasingly frequent. Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian military intelligence chief, told the Daily Mail in an interview published over the weekend that Putin uses at least three body doubles who have allegedly received cosmetic surgery in order to look like him. He also asked if "the real Putin still exists" and questioned if the Russian president was still making key decisions in Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Washington Examiner

Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond

The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
CBS News

As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests

As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Newsweek

Putin Will Be 'Removed' From Power, Says Ukraine's Ex-Foreign Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be removed from power, according to a former foreign minister of Ukraine. Volodymyr Ohryzko spoke about the growing signs that rifts are beginning to emerge within the Kremlin as Putin's war against Ukraine falters. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, the diplomat responded...
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power

Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
