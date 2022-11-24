Read full article on original website
U.S. Not 'Untouchable,' Iran Says
Recent intelligence suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on U.S. allies in the Middle East.
Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile
A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Disturbing video shows Iran’s police brutally beating anti-regime protestor
Iran’s police mowed down a helpless protestor with a motorcycle, live ammunition and beatings while the death toll of Iranians demonstrators killed by the regime reached at least 277 protestors as of Wednesday.
Ukraine Resurfaces Putin Body Double Claim, Asks if Russian Leader 'Exists'
A Ukrainian official has resurfaced allegations that multiple body doubles stand in for Russian President Vladimir Putin in instances that have become increasingly frequent. Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian military intelligence chief, told the Daily Mail in an interview published over the weekend that Putin uses at least three body doubles who have allegedly received cosmetic surgery in order to look like him. He also asked if "the real Putin still exists" and questioned if the Russian president was still making key decisions in Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Putin Too 'Scared' To Order Nuclear Strike, Leaked FSB Letters Reveal
Putin's fear of death will ultimately prevent him from pushing the "red button," an FSB whistleblower wrote in an email shared with Newsweek.
Ukraine tells allies it may not be able to recover from more Russian attacks on energy systems
Ukrainian officials are asking the U.S. and Europe for parts to fix its electric grid and gas systems.
Washington Examiner
Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond
The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
msn.com
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
The White House on Friday was forced to clean up President Joe Biden's comments after he appeared to say he was ready to intervene to help the country's protest movement. At a campaign event in San Diego, California, a day earlier, Biden said: 'Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran. They're going to free themselves pretty soon.'
As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests
As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
msn.com
Ukraine to get ‘most advanced tanks on the battlefield’ for counter-offensive against Russia
Ukraine will receive 90 refurbished and upgraded Czech T-72 tanks - labelled by the Pentagon as “the most advanced on the battlefield” - as part of $400 million (£348.15 million) in military aid. The tanks - half of which are being paid for by the US and...
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Iran Commando Leader Killed as Protesters Accused of Igniting 'Armed War'
The commander of the special unit of Isfahan province was reportedly killed as unrest across the country continues.
Putin Will Be 'Removed' From Power, Says Ukraine's Ex-Foreign Minister
Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be removed from power, according to a former foreign minister of Ukraine. Volodymyr Ohryzko spoke about the growing signs that rifts are beginning to emerge within the Kremlin as Putin's war against Ukraine falters. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, the diplomat responded...
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
Putin tells Macron Hiroshima is proof ‘you don’t have to launch nuclear strike on major city to win war’
Any use of nuclear weapons would 'fundamentally change' Ukraine conflict, Cleverly warn. Vladimir Putin told French president Emmanuel Macron that the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki show “you don’t need to attack major cities in order to end a war,” according to reports. The threat of...
How ruthless Russian oligarchs are ‘MURDERING each other’ in bloody battle for power in Putin’s ‘viper’s nest’
RUSSIAN oligarchs are murdering each other in a bloody battle for power in Putin's depraved "viper's nest", according to one expert. Russia savant Bill Browder said the oligarchs were scrambling to protect their wealth after being hit hard by Western sanctions. The renowned banker - who fell out with Putin...
Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power
Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
Putin was repeatedly snubbed at an international summit of countries meant to be Russia's friends
Armenia's leader repeatedly snubbed Vladimir Putin at summit of post-Soviet nations, including by awkwardly avoiding him at a group photo.
