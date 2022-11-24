ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDSU marches in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Eric Mayer
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Pride of the Dakotas has marched in the band’s first ever Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Collegian, SDSU’s student newspaper, posted video of the band on its Twitter page . In it, you can see the band moving through the streets of New York City.

344 SDSU band members march for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

Part of the band’s performance briefly aired on CBS early Thursday morning.

Photo from The Collegian.

This performance capped off The Pride’s time in the Big Apple, which included trips to the Statue of Liberty and Time Square.

The band has 344 members who will march at nine members across in a formation which covers the 100 yards.

