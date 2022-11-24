Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAND TV
Man struck by Amtrak train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday. Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m. He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling...
wlds.com
Double Black Diamond Solar Farm Ready For Construction on Morgan-Sangamon Line
The largest solar farm in Illinois is now under construction. WMAY and the Sangamon County Growth Alliance say work on the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm began once crops were harvested from the farmland where the solar panels will sit between Morgan and Sangamon counties. The 4,100 acre project will provide power to Chicago and other Illinois communities over the next 35 years, according to the lease agreement.
wmay.com
Pedestrian Struck By Train; Injuries Not Life-Threatening
A pedestrian is recovering from injuries suffered after being clipped by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday night. Newschannel 20 reports the man was crossing the tracks near 6th and North Grand… even though lights and bells were going off at the time. The man suffered injuries to his...
wmay.com
Secretary Of State’s Office Conducts Disability Parking Stings
It’s another holiday tradition in Illinois. The Secretary of State’s Office has begun its annual sting operation looking for improper use of handicapped parking spaces and disability placards and plates. The office conducted enforcement details on Black Friday in Springfield and other communities looking for people parked in designated spaces without the appropriate placard or plate… or who were using a placard or plate assigned to someone else.
wmay.com
Illinois Product Holiday Market Coming to Downtown Y Block
Celebrate the holiday season with local food and goods, live music and a whole lot of holiday cheer from Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th! Explore local vendors, participate in special events, and enjoy a unique shopping experience. Located at downtown at the Y block at 4th and Jackson in Springfield.
Two firefighters hurt, person displaced in Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two firefighters with the Decatur Fire Department were hurt while responding to a house fire on Sunday morning. Fire crews arrived at the 1500 block of N. Main St., where responders found a two-story home with heavy fire in the back of the home, fire in the attic, and smoke coming […]
wmay.com
First Night Springfield Slated To Return This Year
Springfield’s alcohol-free New Year’s Eve celebration is slated to return this year… after two years of COVID disruptions. The Springfield Area Arts Council says it has decided to proceed with an in-person First Night Springfield event on December 31st. The event, which features performances from local and regional artists, dancers, and musicians, was held in a virtual format in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. Last year, First Night was abruptly canceled just days before New Year’s Eve because of a surge in COVID cases.
WAND TV
Early morning house fire under investigation in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur firefighters responded to an early Saturday morning house fire. According to the department, on Saturday at 1:03 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Jackson Street to a house fire. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from all of the...
25newsnow.com
Police responding to armed subject call in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after responding to a call of an armed subject. The police department is also asking the public to refrain from posting information that may negatively affect...
wlds.com
Water Line Break at Area Manufacturing Facility Cause of Large Thanksgiving Day Boil Order
A break in an industrial service line was the cause of an unusually large boil order being issued on Thanksgiving day in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville water treatment plant began receiving calls of low water pressure across the west side of town at about 9:30 Thursday morning. Municipal Utilities Superintendent Ricky Hearin says around that same time, personnel at the water plant were noticing a sudden spike in water usage meaning there was a break somewhere in the system.
WAND TV
Woman dies after weekend shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was shot in Decatur Saturday has died. On Saturday just before 6 a.m., Decatur police were called to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street for shots fired. Officers found Shakita S. Bond, 31, unresponsive in a vehicle. Bond was rushed to a...
WAND TV
Decatur police investigate separate shootings, stabbing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said it is investigation multiple shootings and a stabbing that happened over the Thanksgiving weekend. According to Decatur police, at 2:27 a.m they responded to a 34-year-old man who was stabbed 3 times. Police said the man was walking home from a bar when he got jumped, then stabbed.
25newsnow.com
One hospitalized, several pets dead after Pekin house fire
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A weekend house fire in North Pekin sent one person to the hospital and left several pets dead. According to the North Pekin Fire Department, firefighters were called to Elm Street Saturday around 1:00 a.m. One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns. Two cats were found dead, with another taken to an animal hospital for treatment. A dog was also known to reside there, but was not recovered.
wglt.org
B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better
Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
Woman hurt in Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Santa Anna's Leg in Springfield Illinois
The leg was displayed to curious onlookers for a nominal fee. There hasn't been a lot of interest in the leg, but its existence has attracted the attention of both the public and the Illinois National Guard. In the 1840s, the fourth Illinois Infantry unit was tasked with sneaking past...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Armed subject situation resolved in Bloomington
UPDATE (3:54) p.m. – Bloomington Police have announced that the situation has been resolved and it is safe to return to the area. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is warning residents to steer clear of the area surrounding the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after a report of an armed subject Monday afternoon.
wmay.com
Veto Session Resumes Tuesday; SAFE-T Act Changes Up In The Air
Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield this week, with possible changes to the SAFE-T Act still at the top of their agenda. But with its provisions ending cash bail in Illinois scheduled to take effect in just over a month, it’s still unclear what changes to the law might be offered… and what would have the votes to pass. In order for any new provisions or modifications to the law to be effective immediately, they would have to pass with a three-fifths majority in each chamber of the General Assembly.
wglt.org
Bloomington sees a wave of newcomers running for city council. Normal incumbents face competition
Bloomington and Normal each had seven candidates file for city council seats in the spring municipal election. The Town of Normal also received petitions for three elected offices that don’t exist. Municipal elections for the nonpartisan councils will be held April 4, 2023. Monday was the last day for candidates to file petitions.
wmay.com
Monday Deadline Looms To Enter Spring Municipal Election
Monday is the last day of filing for candidates hoping to run in the 2023 spring municipal elections. In Springfield, there will be at least a two-way contest for mayor, with incumbent Jim Langfelder being challenged by city Treasurer Misty Buscher. At least two incumbent aldermen will face contested races,...
Comments / 0