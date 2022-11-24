Read full article on original website
Ta’Niya Latson named ACC Rookie of the Week for third straight time
Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson has earned ACC Rookie of the Week for the third consecutive time, announced on Monday by the Atlantic Coast Conference. Latson previously swept the first two weekly awards of the season by being named both ACC Player and Rookie of...
Florida A&M women's basketball team loses to South Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. — Ivet Subirats and Mide Oriyomi combined to score 34 total points, but the Rattlers fell to the South Alabama Jaguars 62-52 on the road Sunday. The Rattlers (1-5) had two players score in double figures, led by Subirats, who had 17 points, four assists and five steals. Oriyomi tacked on 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks and Skylar Baltezegar added four points and two steals.
Valenzuela scores 19 points, leads FSU to win against Harvard at Cancun Challenge
CANCUN, Mexico — Mexican-born sophomore forward Mariana Valenzuela totaled a career-high 19 points off the bench to spark Florida State Women’s Basketball to an 88-57 win over Harvard in its final game of the Cancun Challenge on Saturday at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The Seminoles (7-1)...
Florida State defeats Arkansas, advances to national semifinal round of NCAA women's soccer tournament
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The top-seeded Florida State soccer team (17-2-3) defeated third-seeded Arkansas (13-4-5) 1-0 on Saturday night at the Seminole Soccer Complex in front of 2,667 people, the largest postseason crowd in FSU history and sixth largest crowd at the Seminole Soccer Complex. Saturday night’s win sends the...
Monday evening First to Know Tropics Check (11/28/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropics are forecast to remain quiet over the next upcoming week in the Atlantic basin. This is further supported by the National Hurricane Center's latest outlook which indicates no new tropical developments are expected over the next five days. The final day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is just two days away on November 30th! Although tropical storms may form outside of hurricane season, it is typically not something we'll have to worry about until next summer.
Can't beat Monday's dry air. pleasant temperatures, and sunshine
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — It will be hard to beat a day like Monday's weather!. Highs will be above average in the mid to upper 70s. Typically we are in the upper 60s this time of year. Although, with dry air and sunshine, it will be extremely pleasant to...
Sunday morning First to Know forecast (11/27/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showers and gusty winds will prevail this Sunday morning, with lines of storms pushing eastward as the day progresses. If you're traveling this morning and headed home after the Thanksgiving holiday, please be cautious because rainfall could accumulate and cause ponding on the roadways. This...
