Tallahassee, FL

wtxl.com

Ta’Niya Latson named ACC Rookie of the Week for third straight time

Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson has earned ACC Rookie of the Week for the third consecutive time, announced on Monday by the Atlantic Coast Conference. Latson previously swept the first two weekly awards of the season by being named both ACC Player and Rookie of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Florida A&M women's basketball team loses to South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. — Ivet Subirats and Mide Oriyomi combined to score 34 total points, but the Rattlers fell to the South Alabama Jaguars 62-52 on the road Sunday. The Rattlers (1-5) had two players score in double figures, led by Subirats, who had 17 points, four assists and five steals. Oriyomi tacked on 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks and Skylar Baltezegar added four points and two steals.
wtxl.com

Monday evening First to Know Tropics Check (11/28/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropics are forecast to remain quiet over the next upcoming week in the Atlantic basin. This is further supported by the National Hurricane Center's latest outlook which indicates no new tropical developments are expected over the next five days. The final day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is just two days away on November 30th! Although tropical storms may form outside of hurricane season, it is typically not something we'll have to worry about until next summer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Sunday morning First to Know forecast (11/27/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showers and gusty winds will prevail this Sunday morning, with lines of storms pushing eastward as the day progresses. If you're traveling this morning and headed home after the Thanksgiving holiday, please be cautious because rainfall could accumulate and cause ponding on the roadways. This...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

