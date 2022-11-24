Read full article on original website
Everything Russell Wilson said about heated Broncos sideline exchange
The Denver Broncos didn’t have quite the game they were hoping for, which led to a heated exchange between Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t quite getting the job done the way the team needs him to, and players are beginning to show their frustration with him as he’s putting out the worst season of his career. Teammate Mike Purcell got into a heated exchange with Wilson on the sideline, and Wilson spoke about it shortly after in a press conference.
Aaron Rodgers gives frightening update on his rib injury
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gave an update on his rib injury after losing to the Eagles, and it didn’t sound promising. Aaron Rodgers does plan to play through pain, thus forcing back quarterback Jordan Love, a former first-round pick, back to the bench despite a good showing when called upon on Sunday night.
Aaron Rodgers injury: Packers quarterback leaves game vs. Eagles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to leave Sunday Night Football against the Eagles with an apparently oblique injury. The Packers’ worries in 2022 got a bit heavier on Sunday night as quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Eagles with an injury. Rodgers was already playing...
KC Chiefs set up Skyy Moore to fail on punt returns
Why do the Kansas City Chiefs insist on setting up Skyy Moore to fail as a punt returner when he clearly is so out of his element?. Insanity, it is said, is best described or defined by doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. At this point, it might not be insane but it’s definitely reached the point of maddening for fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs continue to trot wide receiver Skyy Moore onto the field to return yet another punt.
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
Andy Reid benches Skyy Moore on special teams: Chiefs fans want more
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid removed Skyy Moore from his special teams role in a win over the Los Angeles Rams, but that change may not be permanent. Skyy Moore has struggled on special teams this year, which isn’t a role he’s necessarily used to from his time at Western Michigan. From Kansas City’s point of view, it’s a way to get Moore the ball in his hands, where he can be dynamic at times.
Jaguars vs. Lions Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 13 (Jacksonville's Defense Will Prove Superior)
The Jacksonville Jaguars had their performance of the season in Week 12 when they upset the Baltimore Ravens on a last minute two-point conversion, beating them by a final score of 28-27. Now, they head up North to Detroit to take on the Lions. It may sound crazy, but the...
Atlanta Falcons could be undefeated if they made one cheap signing
The Atlanta Falcons have not had a terrible season by any means, especially when you compare them with how analysts viewed them prior to the season. They have won games and that is something they can build upon. However, they missed out — along with many other teams — on...
This Russell Wilson stat should have Denver Broncos fans worried
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been straight-up suffering in Denver, and the number of sacks on him should be a point of concern. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has gained attention throughout the league for all the wrong reasons as even the Carolina Panthers have begun to mock him. He’s doing much worse than anyone could’ve expected this season.
Buccaneers have Todd Bowles problem with only one solution
The Buccaneers are going to fire Todd Bowles before he finishes his current contract. Waiting to make that decision only prolongs the inevitable. There is one simple truth that the Buccaneers need to accept despite how hard it is to come to terms with; Todd Bowles is not a long-term answer at head coach.
Jaguars player drags Urban Meyer while praising Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard has a clear soft spot for teammate Trevor Lawrence, but not so much for former coach Urban Meyer. Andrew Wingard is a familiar face on the Jaguars as he’s in the final stretch of his fourth season, and he’s clearly a friendly guy with his teammates as he praised quarterback Trevor Lawrence in a post-game interview. He simultaneously dragged former coach Urban Meyer.
Parris Campbell pays tribute to Ohio State teammate Dwayne Haskins before MNF
Parris Campbell honored his former Ohio State teammate and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of Monday Night Football. Back in April, former Washington and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away at the age of 24. While he was doing some offseason training with Steelers teammates, Haskins was struck by a vehicle while walking on the side of a highway in Florida. The Steelers paid tribute to Haskins, with players wearing his No. 3 on their helmets for the entire 2022 season.
Kareem Hunt is among the 3 Cleveland Browns with falling stock after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game
The Cleveland Browns had late-game heroics against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not everyone put their best foot forward. The Cleveland Browns found a way to win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with several key players like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, and Jacoby Brissett all stepping up to find a way to win. They all earned their paydays after the overtime win.
Could Cleveland carry an actual Major League Soccer team?
Cleveland is getting a Major League Soccer Pro Squad but can the team carry more?. As of right now, the local sports scene has five major to mid-major sports teams. The Cavaliers and Charge of the NBA and NBA G-Leauge, the Browns of the NFL, the Guardians of the MLB, and the Monsters of the AHL. These are the biggest sports squads in the city. Now, they’ll soon be joined by a sixth, a Major League Soccer squad coming in 2025.
