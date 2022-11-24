Why NFL fans at Ford Field had trouble seeing Bebe Rexha's strange Thanksgiving halftime show during Lions vs. Bills

Former NFL star Terrell Owens knocked out a man outside a CVS in Los Angeles Saturday. The incident, which took place around 11:30 p.m. at the pharmacy in Inglewood, occurred after the man allegedly harassed patrons inside. TMZ Sports obtained video of the encounter, in which Owens is seen squaring up the fan before sending him to the ground with a few jabs to the face.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO