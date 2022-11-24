Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neck
Duro Hospitality Announces the Opening of El Carlos Elegante
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in Texas
The City of Dallas could Soon Ban Gas-Powered Landscaping Equipment
CBS Sports
Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns
When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Micah Parsons 'Punched' Giants? Cowboys Star Responds to 'Dirty Play'
A Giants offensive lineman is claiming that he baited Micah Parsons with words that caused the Dallas star to “full-on punch” him in the chin ... and now the Cowboys star is speaking up.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers exits game vs. Eagles with oblique injury; Jordan Love fires TD after replacing Packers QB
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the game and headed into the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Field. Rodgers, who has been battling a fractured right thumb since early October, left tonight's game with an oblique injury, the team announced.
CBS Sports
Jalen Hurts rewrites Eagles record book on career night; teammates aren't surprised how QB1 has become elite
PHILADELPHIA -- There's nothing that surprises Jalen Hurts' teammates when the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback breaks off an electric run or makes a throw only the best quarterbacks in the NFL can convert. Perhaps the Eagles' front office didn't know initially how good QB1 could be, but plenty of his playmakers saw performances like Sunday night coming.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Mike Purcell calls out Russell Wilson during loss to Panthers, results in sideline blowup
The Denver Broncos' season has gone by the wayside, which only exasperated after Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. Denver was supposed to compete for the AFC West and make a Super Bowl run after acquiring Russell Wilson, as the franchise had its first franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning -- or so they thought.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
atozsports.com
Andy Reid’s latest comment is going to make Patrick Mahomes really happy
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing two of his top-three targets in Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, but no one would’ve ever guessed based on how Mahomes played. Granted, a lot of that is because Travis Kelce caught over...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
CBS Sports
Browns' Jacoby Brissett quotes Tom Brady after defeating Buccaneers in overtime
The Cleveland Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in overtime, 23-17. It was a wild matchup that featured an incredible one-handed touchdown grab made by David Njoku with 32 seconds left to tie the game, and then Nick Chubb won the matchup with a rushing touchdown in overtime.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game
Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane by police
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport Sunday after refusing to put on his seatbelt.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Monster volume day in loss
Godwin secured 12 of 13 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday. Godwin comfortably paced the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also securing the only touchdown among the team's wideouts. Godwin's score came from 10 yards out in the first quarter, his second trip to the end zone in as many games after not recording any in the first seven contests of the campaign. Godwin has no fewer than six receptions in any game since Week 1, giving him a very safe fantasy floor ahead of a Week 13 Monday night divisional clash against the Saints.
CBS Sports
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Heads back to practice squad
Jackson reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Jackson was elevated for the second time this season and appeared to serve as the Ravens' No. 3 wideout behind Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson in Week 12. While the 35-year-old Jackson ultimately played fewer offensive snaps (10) than James Proche (14), the veteran deep threat made a bigger impact by catching two of his three targets for 74 yards. Jackson will now be eligible for just one more activation from the practice squad before requiring an active roster spot to continue suiting up for Baltimore this season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Could return Sunday
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Bellinger (eye) may be able to return to action Week 13 against Washington, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports. Bellinger has been out since suffering a fractured eye socket Oct. 24 against Jacksonville, though he was not placed on IR. The original timeframe for his return was estimated to be 4-to-6 weeks, and he's coming up on the tail end of that range. Though Bellinger has caught passes the last two weeks, he didn't officially participate in any practices. He'll need to do so this week to have a chance of playing Sunday.
CBS Sports
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Mitchell (knee) is in line to be out 6-to-8 weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the 49ers plan to place Mitchell on IR, which would ensure that he misses at least four games, but based on the estimated timetable put forth by Shanahan, the running back doesn't seem likely to be back before the postseason. In Mitchell's looming absence, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are now in line to log change-of-pace/complementary snaps for the 49ers behind top back Christian McCaffrey, while Tevin Coleman is a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Dakota Allen: Injured in Denver debut
Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of the Broncos' game against the Panthers. Allen was making his first appearance with Denver after signing with the team's active roster Tuesday. Over four games with Cleveland earlier this season, the 27-year-old logged two tackles while playing all 57 of his snaps on special teams. With Jonas Griffith (ankle) on IR, Allen's absence will leave Alex Singleton, Josey Jewell and Justin Strnad as the Broncos' only available inside linebackers Week 12.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF
Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Avoids season-ending injury
Wirfs (ankle) is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks after exiting Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Browns early, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. In a positive turn of events, Wirfs appears to be on track to return to the field at some point later this season after going down with what appeared to be a significant injury in Week 12. His current projection of 3-to-4 weeks puts him on track to be available close to Week 16, which would allow him to get his feet back under him ahead of a potential playoff run. In his absence, Josh Wells will likely take over at right tackle.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit
Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
