The NBA season is only a quarter of the way through and it has already been a roller coaster for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers started off the season 0-5 before winning back-to-back games. They then had another 0-5 stretch to drop to 2-10, which was the worst record in the league at the time. Considering the Lakers came into this season with aspirations of competing for a championship, everyone was extremely disappointed with that start.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO