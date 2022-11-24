ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Darvin Ham & LeBron James Believe Dennis Schroder Is Still Finding His Rhythm

With starting point guard Patrick Beverley being suspended for three games, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham turned to Dennis Schroder to insert into the starting lineup. Schroder only recently returned to the team after recovering from a thumb injury, but his previous experience in playing next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis made the fit relatively solid.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Nation

Lakers Rumors: Odds Of Any Trades Happening Before Mid-January Viewed As ‘Remote’

The NBA season is only a quarter of the way through and it has already been a roller coaster for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers started off the season 0-5 before winning back-to-back games. They then had another 0-5 stretch to drop to 2-10, which was the worst record in the league at the time. Considering the Lakers came into this season with aspirations of competing for a championship, everyone was extremely disappointed with that start.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Nation

Lakers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.

 https://lakersnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy