Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rookie Nembhard hits 3 at buzzer, Pacers stun Lakers 116-115
Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers
Domantas Sabonis discusses Sacramento’s 3rd straight loss after 122-117 to the Phoenix Suns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis gives his observations of Monday’s 122-117 loss to the Suns, dropping a third straight game, the hot night from Devin Booker, the defensive deficiencies against him and his Phoenix teammates also stepping up down the stretch.
Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Does It All Once Again Against Spurs In LeBron James’ Return
The Los Angeles Lakers picked up their fourth win in the last five games, beating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94. LeBron James returned from a five-game absence caused by a left adductor strain to help L.A. steady a ship after a loss to the Phoenix Suns earlier this week. But...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham & LeBron James Believe Dennis Schroder Is Still Finding His Rhythm
With starting point guard Patrick Beverley being suspended for three games, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham turned to Dennis Schroder to insert into the starting lineup. Schroder only recently returned to the team after recovering from a thumb injury, but his previous experience in playing next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis made the fit relatively solid.
Lakers Rumors: Odds Of Any Trades Happening Before Mid-January Viewed As ‘Remote’
The NBA season is only a quarter of the way through and it has already been a roller coaster for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers started off the season 0-5 before winning back-to-back games. They then had another 0-5 stretch to drop to 2-10, which was the worst record in the league at the time. Considering the Lakers came into this season with aspirations of competing for a championship, everyone was extremely disappointed with that start.
Lakers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT
LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.https://lakersnation.com
Comments / 0