Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pasadenanow.com
School News Roundup
Here’s a list of happenings, accomplishments, events and people (young and older) that made news on local public and private school campuses last week. Sequoyah School’s Grandparents and Special Friends Day in Photos. Sequoyah School thanks everyone who joined them for its first in-person Grandparents and Special Friends...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Area Resident James Ellis to Receive Scouting’s Prestigious ‘Good Character’ Award
Pasadena area resident James G. Ellis, Professor Emeritus of Clinical Marketing at USC, will receive the 2022 Good Character Award from Greater Los Angeles Scouting. Founded in 1915, the Greater Los Angeles Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America prepares young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. Greater LA Scouting provides educational programs for youth and young adults that build character, citizenship, and personal fitness.
pasadenanow.com
Get in the Spirit of the Holidays at South Lake Avenue’s HolidayFest
“HolidayFest! Shop, Dine & Win” is back at the South Lake Avenue District in Pasadena on Saturday, Dec. 3 – an all-day event offering activities between 12 and 5 p.m. to encourage community members and guests to support Pasadena local businesses. HolidayFest is how the South Lake Avenue...
pasadenanow.com
Despite Unprecedented Challenges, South Pasadena and La Cañada Flintridge Move Closer To Completing Self-Built Rose Parade Floats
Neighboring cities of South Pasadena and La Cañada Flintridge have been renowned for their self-built Rose Parade floats which have won them many awards through the years. But for the upcoming 2023 parade, the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting funding challenges have put these local self-built float builders short on volunteers and cash, but not on passion and pride.
pasadenanow.com
Former Paralympic Team USA Swimmer, Pasadena Boys and Girls Club Alum Jamal Hill Talks About His Worldwide Push to Prevent Drowning
Paralympic swimmer Jamal Hill, once a member of the Boys and Girls Club of Pasadena and member of the 2018 Paralympic Team USA, will be guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Pasadena Rotary Club on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The meeting at the University Club of Pasadena is open...
pasadenanow.com
AbilityFirst’s Stroll & Roll Event Raises More Than $500,000
AbilityFirst, a Pasadena-based nonprofit which evolved from the originally named Crippled Children’s Society of Southern California as an advocate for disability rights, raised over $500,000 during its 2022 Stroll and Roll event, presented by Comerica Bank last Nov. 12 at the Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. More than 600...
pasadenanow.com
District 5 Ticket Lottery Underway
The District 5 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Ticket Lottery has started. If you live in District 5 and would like a chance to win Rose Parade tickets or to purchase Rose Bowl tickets, visit https://tickets.cityofpasadena.net/District/5 today through Sunday, December 4. The Rose Parade theme is “Turning The Corner.”
pasadenanow.com
Thanksgiving is For Bunnies Too, Says Local Owner of “The Hoppiest Place in the World”
Make time to hop over to The Bunny Museum in Altadena this Thanksgiving weekend, urges co-founder Candace Frazee, and make it part of annual of your annual tradition. Billed as “The Hoppiest Place in the World,” the museum announced programming and operating hours for the Thanksgiving weekend. Candace...
pasadenanow.com
Tree of the Month|The Canary Island Pine
Each month, Pasadena Beautiful Tree Program Chair Emina Darakjy presents a ‘tree of the month’ in order to educate Pasadenans about the trees around them. Many people drive by trees they admire, but have no idea what they are called, or what their growing habits are. Pasadena Beautiful was founded in 1960 by a group of volunteers who saw a need to beautify their city and enhance its tree canopy.
pasadenanow.com
Homeless Count Preparations Underway in Pasadena, As Organizers Seek Volunteers for 2023 Count
The city and the Pasadena Partnership to End Homelessness are looking for volunteers to participate in the 2023 Pasadena Homeless Count, which is scheduled for January. “Each year, volunteers help count people experiencing homelessness living on the streets of Pasadena during one night in the last ten days of January,” according to the Pasadena Partnership, a collaborative funding and planning body that is committed to ending homelessness in Pasadena.
pasadenanow.com
Local Nonprofits Urge Pasadenans to Not Overlook Giving Tuesday
Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Giving Tuesday, which is observed on Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a day of heightened generosity when people donate to their chosen charities. It was initiated in 2012 by Henry Timms, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln Center in New York City, with the...
pasadenanow.com
Police Take 2 Guns Off Bustling Old Pasadena Streets Over Weekend
If any number of American university studies over the past 20 years are correct in their conclusions, the prevalence and availability of greater numbers of guns result in greater numbers of shooting injuries and deaths. Nearly every day, Pasadena police confiscate illegal firearms in Pasadena — this year, through the end of October, 217 guns in 243 days.
pasadenanow.com
Political Gumbo: Thoughts on the Chief
I had a chance to meet incoming Police Chief Eugene Harris last week. Seems like a personable guy who is up to the challenge of leading Pasadena’s police department. He even mentioned Mannix when addressing the press. My man. He also seems like a guy not to shy away...
pasadenanow.com
Local Man Who Allegedly Fatally Stabbed His Mother During Live Zoom Meeting Back In Court
A preliminary hearing is scheduled to be set Wednesday in the case against Robert Anderson Cotton, a 34-year-old Altadena man who faces allegations of two counts of murder for the stabbing death of his 67-year-old mother and 69-year-old uncle inside the family’s home on the 3100 block of North Marengo Ave. in Altadena about 2 p.m. on Mar. 22, 2021.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Man’s Legs Slashed With Knife After ‘Unprovoked’ Assault
A 23-year-old Pasadena man with visible wounds to both his legs was located by police about 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Allen Avenue after he was attacked by a knifeman, police said. Lt. Rudy Lemos said the victim was uncooperative but officers determined the attack had...
pasadenanow.com
Council to Receive Water Quality Report at Next Meeting
According to a report scheduled to go to the City Council in December, the City’s tap water has met all of the enforceable drinking water quality standards set by the state and federal environmental protection agencies. The City Council is scheduled on Dec. 5 to hold a public hearing...
pasadenanow.com
Average LA County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Amount Since Early March
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 16th consecutive day, decreasing 1.9 cents to $5.146, its lowest amount since March 3. The average price has decreased 49 times in 52 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct....
pasadenanow.com
COVID Cases in Pasadena Rise, Seven-Day Average Up 63% Since Nov. 1
Pasadena Public Health Department case counts show the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Pasadena has risen from 18.4 cases on Nov. 1 to 30.1 cases on Nov. 23, an increase of 63.5%. As of Friday, 5 patients were in Huntington Health’s ICU, of whom 60% were vaccinated. The...
Comments / 0