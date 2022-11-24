ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey brings Christmas spirit to Thanksgiving Day Parade in tiara, ballgown

By Melissa Minton
 4 days ago

The “Queen of Christmas” is coming for Thanksgiving, too.

Mariah Carey closed out the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday by welcoming in the holiday spirit with a performance of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” — and her outfit was certainly festive.

The singer, 52, wore a tulle Cristian Siriano gown with a pencil skirt and dramatic mermaid silhouette in a very appropriate bright red hue.

She accessorized the look with a beaded and bedazzled umbrella and sparkling tiara.

Fans were loving Carey’s over-the-top look for the performance, which officially kicked off the Christmas season.

“Omg she looks soooooo gorgeous (& festive!) at the Macys Thanksgiving Day parade,” one person tweeted .

”No offense but she stole Santa’s moment,” another said .

Carey was surrounded by dancers dressed as nutcrackers for the performance, along with her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon. Monroe was dressed as an angel while her brother matched the dancers.

Though she clearly stole the show, Carey was recently denied the title of “Queen of Christmas” when her application to trademark the name was rejected.

Nevertheless, fans can expect big things from Mimi over the next month as she is selling holiday bath and body products that anyone would want to find in their stockings.

The singer closed out the parade ahead of Santa, officially welcoming in the Christmas season.
Other stars who performed at the parade included Lea Michele, Dionne Warwick, Ziggy Marley and more, with Keltie Knight and Kevin Frazier serving as hosts for the coverage on CBS.

Meanwhile, coverage from the “Today” show was missing one of its veteran hosts. Al Roker was noticeably absent from Thursday‘s festivities for the first time in 27 years amid his ongoing health battle.

