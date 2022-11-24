Josh Allen’s girlfriend, Brittany Williams, kisses Bills QB before Thanksgiving game

Brittany Williams is kicking off her Thanksgiving at Ford Field.

The longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave fans an inside look at game day Thursday in Detroit, where Buffalo faced the Lions.

Brittany Williams gives a peek at her game-day look for the Bills-Lions game on Nov. 24, 2022. Instagram/Brittany Williams

Brittany Williams and Josh Allen kiss on the sideline at Ford Field on Nov. 24, 2022. Instagram/Brittany Williams

“Happy Thanksgiving! Happy game day!” Williams exclaimed in an Instagram Story.

In separate posts, Williams — who has been dating the 26-year-old Allen for years — shared photos of the couple kissing ahead of previous Thanksgiving matchups, including the Bills’ blowout win over the Saints last November.

“Thankful for you @joshallenqb,” Williams gushed.

Brittany Williams posted a photo of her and Josh Allen kissing during the Bills’ Thanksgiving game in 2021. Instagram/Brittany Williams

The Lions struck first on Thursday, with running back Jamaal Williams recording his 13th touchdown of the season. Allen and the Bills then hit back, with the quarterback connecting with wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on a 19-yard pass to put Buffalo on the board.

The Bills currently lead the Lions in the second half, 17-14.

Detroit is coming off of a dominant win over the Giants last Sunday, when they thrashed New York , 31-18. The Lions are currently 4-6 on the season and second in the NFC North standings.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to throw against the Lions on Nov. 24, 2022. Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates scoring a touchdown on Nov. 24, 2022. Getty Images

As for the 7-3 Bills, who dropped back-to-back games earlier this month against the Jets and Vikings, respectively, they righted the ship Sunday with a 31-23 win over Cleveland.

Ford Field has served as a second home for the Bills as of late, as they played the Browns in Detroit last week due to a monster snowstorm in Buffalo .