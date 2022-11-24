ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Josh Allen’s girlfriend, Brittany Williams, kisses Bills QB before Thanksgiving game

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9Wgm_0jMhggGT00

Brittany Williams is kicking off her Thanksgiving at Ford Field.

The longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave fans an inside look at game day Thursday in Detroit, where Buffalo faced the Lions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgVeJ_0jMhggGT00
Brittany Williams gives a peek at her game-day look for the Bills-Lions game on Nov. 24, 2022.
Instagram/Brittany Williams
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JrJ1A_0jMhggGT00
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen kiss on the sideline at Ford Field on Nov. 24, 2022.
Instagram/Brittany Williams

“Happy Thanksgiving! Happy game day!” Williams exclaimed in an Instagram Story.

In separate posts, Williams — who has been dating the 26-year-old Allen for years — shared photos of the couple kissing ahead of previous Thanksgiving matchups, including the Bills’ blowout win over the Saints last November.

“Thankful for you @joshallenqb,” Williams gushed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZQOW_0jMhggGT00
Brittany Williams posted a photo of her and Josh Allen kissing during the Bills’ Thanksgiving game in 2021.
Instagram/Brittany Williams

The Lions struck first on Thursday, with running back Jamaal Williams recording his 13th touchdown of the season. Allen and the Bills then hit back, with the quarterback connecting with wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on a 19-yard pass to put Buffalo on the board.

The Bills currently lead the Lions in the second half, 17-14.

Detroit is coming off of a dominant win over the Giants last Sunday, when they thrashed New York , 31-18. The Lions are currently 4-6 on the season and second in the NFC North standings.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03U9SS_0jMhggGT00
Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to throw against the Lions on Nov. 24, 2022.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EvVXN_0jMhggGT00
Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates scoring a touchdown on Nov. 24, 2022.
Getty Images

As for the 7-3 Bills, who dropped back-to-back games earlier this month against the Jets and Vikings, respectively, they righted the ship Sunday with a 31-23 win over Cleveland.

Ford Field has served as a second home for the Bills as of late, as they played the Browns in Detroit last week due to a monster snowstorm in Buffalo .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Broncos’ Mike Purcell screams at Russell Wilson on sideline during loss

Even some of Russell Wilson’s own teammates may have finally had enough of the Broncos’ struggles. During the Broncos’ 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Denver nose tackle Mike Purcell shouted at the quarterback on the team’s sideline. Broncos defenders have the right to be mad. The Broncos scored just 10 points Sunday, dropping their average points scored to 14.27 points per game this season which, if kept on that pace, would be the worst by any team in the NFL since the 2000 Browns who, scored 10.1 per game. On the flip side of the ball, the...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Tossing Michigan Helmet Going Viral

There was never really any doubt that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso would pick Ohio State to beat Michigan in The Game today. But that didn't stop the college football icon from having some fun with the crowd over it. Early in the broadcast, Corso started playing up the crowd...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Michigan Fans Not Happy With Joel Klatt Today

FOX Sports game analyst Joel Klatt managed to draw some ire from Michigan fans in the final minute of the first half of "The Game" today. Klatt was critical of Michigan's clock management, among other things, late in the second quarter. Some Wolverines supporters took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the commentator.
ANN ARBOR, MI
New York Post

Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching

Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

Sophia Culpo braves rainy elements at MetLife Stadium for Jets’ win

Sophia Culpo wasn’t going to let the rain dampen her game-day experience. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 26-year-old reality star documented her soggy afternoon at MetLife Stadium, where she supported her boyfriend, Jets receiver Braxton Berrios, as his teammate, backup quarterback Mike White, made his first start of the season following Zach Wilson’s benching. “Everyone say a prayer for good weather,” Culpo remarked in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next Despite a dreary day in the Metropolitan area, Culpo got to see the Jets improve to 7-4 on the season with a 31-10 win over the Bears. White — who was...
New York Post

The Jets fully believe in Mike White and fans should too

Think about what Jets fans have endured since Jan. 12, 1969, especially after Broadway Joe Namath ended his career as Hollywood Joe Namath: All they have been asking for, pleading for, is a quarterback to believe in, a quarterback who can lead them back to the playoffs and end this oppressive 11-year drought as helpless January football spectators. Now here stands Mike White, No. 5 in their program, No. 1 in their hearts, staring at a daunting six-game postseason quest that includes four road opponents with a combined 31-13 record, starting Sunday against the 9-2 Vikings. Minnesota may own the league’s worst...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera makes notable announcement about future plans

Miguel Cabrera confirmed what had been widely speculated for months on Monday: the 2023 season will almost certainly be his last. Cabrera confirmed prior to his charity gala this week that he plans to step away from the game after 21 seasons when his contract with the Detroit Tigers expires at the end of 2023.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy