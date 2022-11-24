DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are working to find a man they believe is behind an armed robbery at a gas station. DeKalb County Police Department investigators are asking the public if they recognize the man, pictured below as wearing an orange hood, puffy black vest, blue plaid long-sleeve shirt and dark sweatpants. He's described as having a slim build and is said to have tried to rob the Exxon gas station at 3384 E. Ponce De Leon Ave., officers said.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO