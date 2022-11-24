Read full article on original website
Related
DeKalb County Police investigating after remains found in Stone Mountain
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating after a set of remains were found in Stone Mountain. Officers said they were called to the 6400 block of Rockbridge Road SW Monday, not far from Liberty Temple Christian Church after someone found bones in the area. The person who reported the discovery said they believed the remains once belonged to a human, DeKalb County Police Department said.
Investigation underway after 23-year-old found shot to death at Ellenwood home, Clayton County Police say
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway after a 23-year-old was found shot to death in Ellenwood, Clayton County Police said. Authorities said on Nov. 25 shortly before 7 p.m. they responded to Pahaska Court in reference to a "person shot" call. When officers arrived, they found Keelon Tate dead inside the home from a gunshot wound.
Police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after a shooting overnight on Moore Street. Officers add that one victim, a man, is in critical condition. They said he was visiting someone at a boarding house before an argument broke out and he was shot.
2 killed in Atlanta, DeKalb shootings; arrest made in 1 death
Two people were found shot to death Saturday in separate incidents in Atlanta and DeKalb County, officials said....
Woman dead after Monday morning crash near DeKalb middle school, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies said one person was killed in a car crash Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News the crash took place at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning on Covington Highway near Bethune Middle School.
'It’s really sad' | Neighbors concerned after 17-year-old shot, killed during candlelight vigil
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The teen killed when gunfire erupted at a candlelight vigil in DeKalb County has been identified as 17-year-old Ian Hagerty. Police said Hagerty was among those gathering in the parking lot of the Highlands at East Atlanta Apartment Complex when the shooting happened Sunday night.
Police: Domestic dispute at Clayton County apartment complex leads to one dead
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a domestic dispute at a Clayton County apartment complex Sunday night, police said. The incident happened at Regal Forest Apartments located at 5771 Trammell Rd. in Morrow near Clayton State University. Clayton County Police Department are still actively investigating what...
Police: Woman dead, man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 44-year-old woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband on Sunday morning, Gwinnett police say. At around 10 a.m., police arrived at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford to find Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, both suffering from a gunshot wound.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: Woman found shot dead inside parked car in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found dead in a car in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to Snapfinger Parkway after reports of a “suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot.” Upon arrival, officers located “a deceased female in her 30s with an apparent gunshot wound.”
DeKalb Police are looking for this man in connection to armed robbery at gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are working to find a man they believe is behind an armed robbery at a gas station. DeKalb County Police Department investigators are asking the public if they recognize the man, pictured below as wearing an orange hood, puffy black vest, blue plaid long-sleeve shirt and dark sweatpants. He's described as having a slim build and is said to have tried to rob the Exxon gas station at 3384 E. Ponce De Leon Ave., officers said.
FedEx truck driver dead after running stop sign, colliding with train in Ga., officials say
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after the truck he was driving collided with a train in Haralson County Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol said the driver of a FedEx box truck ran a stop sign on J Davis Road around 11 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Man disappears while getting car emissions testing done, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a man they say disappeared while getting his car tested for emissions over the weekend. Officers say Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday afternoon when he told his wife that he was heading to get an emissions test.
Clayton County woman arrested on murder charge after husband’s stabbing
A Clayton County woman was arrested on a murder charge after police say she stabbed her husband to death Sunday evening at their apartment in Morrow.
Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
1 dead after Amtrak train, FedEx truck crash in west Georgia, authorities say
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx box truck Monday morning in Haralson County, killing the driver of the truck, authorities said. Amtrak said it was traveling from New York to New Orleans around 11 a.m. when a "vehicle that was obstructing the track came into contact with the train."
atlantanewsfirst.com
FedEx driver killed in collision with Amtrak train in Haralson County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash between an Amtrak train and a vehicle. A New Orleans-bound train was traveling through Haralson County when it struck a FedEx box truck around 11 a.m. on J David Road. According to witnesses, the box truck failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled onto the railroad tracks. The Amtrak train hit the driver’s side of the truck and pushed it a half mile before coming to a stop.
Mom tells police she started East Point fire to cover up daughter's death, according to officials
EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police said the mother arrested for setting the East point apartment fire confessed to killing her daughter before the fire was set. The girl's mother, Nicole Jackson, also confessed to setting the fire as a cover up for the murder, according to officials. She is currently behind bars and facing multiple charges, including arson and murder.
Police looking for missing teen out of Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing teen out of Jonesboro. On Sunday, Clayton County Police initially talked to the girl's grandmother, over on Euston Court. She said 13-year-old Makayla Brown was playing outside with a friend but did not return home before her curfew.
Mother of twin girls arrested in connection to 'catastrophic' deadly East Point apartment fire
EAST POINT, Ga. — The mother of twin girls -- one of whom was killed and the other severely hurt in a "catastrophic" East Point apartment fire -- has been arrested and charged with allegedly setting the fire, police confirm. According to the East Point Police, 27-year-old Nicole Ashley...
accesswdun.com
2 injured in single-vehicle wreck in Hall County
Two people were injured after their car reportedly crashed into a tree in Hall County Saturday evening on Shirley Road. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle accident was reported to Hall County Dispatch just before 7:40 p.m. Passersby reportedly saw the vehicle off the roadway that had...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0