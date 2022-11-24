ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

11Alive

DeKalb County Police investigating after remains found in Stone Mountain

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating after a set of remains were found in Stone Mountain. Officers said they were called to the 6400 block of Rockbridge Road SW Monday, not far from Liberty Temple Christian Church after someone found bones in the area. The person who reported the discovery said they believed the remains once belonged to a human, DeKalb County Police Department said.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Investigation underway after 23-year-old found shot to death at Ellenwood home, Clayton County Police say

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway after a 23-year-old was found shot to death in Ellenwood, Clayton County Police said. Authorities said on Nov. 25 shortly before 7 p.m. they responded to Pahaska Court in reference to a "person shot" call. When officers arrived, they found Keelon Tate dead inside the home from a gunshot wound.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police: Woman found shot dead inside parked car in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found dead in a car in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to Snapfinger Parkway after reports of a “suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot.” Upon arrival, officers located “a deceased female in her 30s with an apparent gunshot wound.”
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

DeKalb Police are looking for this man in connection to armed robbery at gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are working to find a man they believe is behind an armed robbery at a gas station. DeKalb County Police Department investigators are asking the public if they recognize the man, pictured below as wearing an orange hood, puffy black vest, blue plaid long-sleeve shirt and dark sweatpants. He's described as having a slim build and is said to have tried to rob the Exxon gas station at 3384 E. Ponce De Leon Ave., officers said.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSOC Charlotte

Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
BUFORD, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

FedEx driver killed in collision with Amtrak train in Haralson County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash between an Amtrak train and a vehicle. A New Orleans-bound train was traveling through Haralson County when it struck a FedEx box truck around 11 a.m. on J David Road. According to witnesses, the box truck failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled onto the railroad tracks. The Amtrak train hit the driver’s side of the truck and pushed it a half mile before coming to a stop.
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Mom tells police she started East Point fire to cover up daughter's death, according to officials

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police said the mother arrested for setting the East point apartment fire confessed to killing her daughter before the fire was set. The girl's mother, Nicole Jackson, also confessed to setting the fire as a cover up for the murder, according to officials. She is currently behind bars and facing multiple charges, including arson and murder.
EAST POINT, GA
11Alive

Police looking for missing teen out of Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing teen out of Jonesboro. On Sunday, Clayton County Police initially talked to the girl's grandmother, over on Euston Court. She said 13-year-old Makayla Brown was playing outside with a friend but did not return home before her curfew.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

2 injured in single-vehicle wreck in Hall County

Two people were injured after their car reportedly crashed into a tree in Hall County Saturday evening on Shirley Road. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle accident was reported to Hall County Dispatch just before 7:40 p.m. Passersby reportedly saw the vehicle off the roadway that had...
HALL COUNTY, GA
