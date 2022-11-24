ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Watson taking his Army of teammates with him for this last battle

WILMINGTON – At 6-feet, 205 pounds, Ryan Watson is certainly not the biggest offensive tackle to suit up for Wilmington High on Thanksgiving Day. He may not be the quickest, and he may not dominate his share of match-ups, but he's extremely scrappy. And when it comes to the...
WILMINGTON, MA
NESN

Jim Boeheim Calls Out Bryant’s Jared Grasso After Testy Postgame Exchange

A nonconference matchup Saturday between behemoth Syracuse and little-known Bryant turned heated during the game and after it. The contest featured several ejections in the first half after Syracuse’s Judah Mintz and Bryant’s Doug Edert, who gained fame during last year’s NCAA Tournament run with Saint Peter’s, both slapped each other in the face.
SMITHFIELD, RI
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston

Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
BOSTON, MA
msonewsports.com

Beverly Holiday Parade Today (Sunday) at 1 p.m. – Paul & Kristin Guanci Grand Marshalls

BEVERY – The Beverly Holiday Parade will be held today at 1 p.m. – Kristin Pieroni Guanci is a Beverly native whose Grandpa Mario was one of the founding members of the ICC. Kristin’s Dad Robert served as a member of the Board of Directors and past president of the ICC. Kristin has also served as, Friends of Cove Park. Kristin and her Co President Roberta Chirco raised over $120,000 in private donations to turn Kimball Haskell Park into a play ground for children.
BEVERLY, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
BOXFORD, MA
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA
bostonhassle.com

Together, We Can Bring Urine Hell to Boston

We're feeling thankful for room-crushing noise rock bands all over the country. There is something incredibly special about noise rock shows in cramped, clamoring dive bars. The raw energy of these scenes is simply unmatched anywhere else in our world. I suppose it reminds me most of hardcore shows – the same energy, but with a lot less unbecoming seriousness.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy