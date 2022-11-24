Read full article on original website
msonewsports.com
Endicott College Men’s Basketball: Jeff Hill (Lynn) Receives League Rookie of the Week Honors
BEVERLY — Endicott freshman guard Jeff Hill (Lynn) has been named the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Rookie of the Week, as announced by the league office earlier today. Last Sunday against No. 14 Middlebury, Hill posted a career-high 24 points in Endicott’s 74-63 loss to the Panthers. Hill...
homenewshere.com
Redmen looking for 12th straight win: Coach Aylward — 'We’ll be ready’
TEWKSBURY – This Thursday marks the first Thanksgiving Day game to be played on the new gorgeous Doucette Field. Since stepping on the field for the first time last September, when it comes to special or big games, things haven't gone as planned for the Redmen Football team. Head...
homenewshere.com
Watson taking his Army of teammates with him for this last battle
WILMINGTON – At 6-feet, 205 pounds, Ryan Watson is certainly not the biggest offensive tackle to suit up for Wilmington High on Thanksgiving Day. He may not be the quickest, and he may not dominate his share of match-ups, but he's extremely scrappy. And when it comes to the...
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury’s not the only family affair: It’s time to ‘Turner’ up some new Thanksgiving Traditions
Keeping the Town Crier tradition going of reprinting archive stories from the late, Mike Ippolito, we publish this gem on the Turner Family from the 2018 Thanksgiving Football Section. BILLERICA/WILMINGTON — Thanksgiving, perhaps more than any other holiday is all about family. Families getting together for the first time since...
Jim Boeheim Calls Out Bryant’s Jared Grasso After Testy Postgame Exchange
A nonconference matchup Saturday between behemoth Syracuse and little-known Bryant turned heated during the game and after it. The contest featured several ejections in the first half after Syracuse’s Judah Mintz and Bryant’s Doug Edert, who gained fame during last year’s NCAA Tournament run with Saint Peter’s, both slapped each other in the face.
Salve Regina senior softball player killed in Thanksgiving rollover crash in NH
PORTSMOUTH, NH — A Salve Regina University softball player was killed in a rollover crash in Portsmouth, NH on Thanksgiving, according to school officials. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Thursday, state police said. Police said a 2018 Porsche Macan, driven by...
matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston
Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
msonewsports.com
Beverly Holiday Parade Today (Sunday) at 1 p.m. – Paul & Kristin Guanci Grand Marshalls
BEVERY – The Beverly Holiday Parade will be held today at 1 p.m. – Kristin Pieroni Guanci is a Beverly native whose Grandpa Mario was one of the founding members of the ICC. Kristin’s Dad Robert served as a member of the Board of Directors and past president of the ICC. Kristin has also served as, Friends of Cove Park. Kristin and her Co President Roberta Chirco raised over $120,000 in private donations to turn Kimball Haskell Park into a play ground for children.
iheart.com
'Tis the Season: The Beach Boys To Perform In Medford's Chevalier Theatre
MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There's a tale about Christmas you're about to be told: The Beach Boys are back in the Bay State to perform during their "'Tis the Season" tour at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford Sunday night. Accompanied by the Holiday Vibrations Orchestra, the Beach Boys...
You Might Bump Into Some WWE Superstars at This Legendary Massachusetts Restaurant
Residents of the North Shore were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Kowloon co-founder and matriarch Madeline Wong. According to the legendary restaurant’s official Twitter account, Wong was 95 and full of life and energy. It’s bittersweet that Wong passed this month, as she was likely due for another visit from some of the restaurant’s biggest supporters.
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
WCVB
80th anniversary of Cocoanut Grove fire in Boston, deadliest nightclub fire in US history
BOSTON — In the blink of an eye the Cocoanut Grove, one of Boston's swankiest nightclubs, became an unimaginable inferno — trapping hundreds of panicked victims as they jammed the club's exits. In less than 15 minutes, 492 people were dead and another 166 injured, making the blaze...
thelocalne.ws
The red-headed woodpecker is a rare visitor to Ipswich, where the field meets the forest
If you are running in the fields at Appleton Farms, at the Trustees of Reservations landscape on 1A in Ipswich, run back past the farm store and straight down the path. Listen for a drumming sound that lasts about one second, then pauses, then repeats. You might hear the call, too: a loud “qurr.”
WMUR.com
Manchester woman missing for 41 years last seen with killer Terry Rasmussen, also known as 'Bob Evans'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's been 41 years since a Manchester woman was reported missing and investigators still don't know what happened to her. Denise Beaudin was 23 years old when she vanished. She was last seen by family on Thanksgiving in 1981, with her boyfriend, then-37-year-old Terry Rasmussen. Officials...
quincyquarry.com
North Quincy Late Night Stabbing at Restaurant per Police Radio Chatter #transitpolice #quincypolice
North Quincy Late Night Stabbing at Restaurant per Police Radio Chatter. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. After a quiet October in the wake of three local stabbings during September, November is ending the month with yet another local stabbing. Per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police...
Man Missing From Wakefield Group Home For 2 Weeks Yet To Be Found: Police
Wakefield Police are trying to find a man who went missing from a Wakefield group home more than two weeks ago. Colby Clerie was last seen at the Malden train station around noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to WPD. While Clerie no longer lives in Wakefield and is homeless, he usually stays in touch with his team at the home, police added.
msonewsports.com
Monday, Nov 28 – Two Sewer Pipes Need to be Replaced in Salem – Gloucester’s Elementary School Building Project Moving Forward
Weather – National Weather Service – A mild start today with morning temperatures sitting around the low-50s. Cooler this afternoon as a secondary cold front pushes on through. Today is one of those days where our maximum temperature occurs during the morning hours. Gusty NW winds this afternoon.
bostonhassle.com
Together, We Can Bring Urine Hell to Boston
We're feeling thankful for room-crushing noise rock bands all over the country. There is something incredibly special about noise rock shows in cramped, clamoring dive bars. The raw energy of these scenes is simply unmatched anywhere else in our world. I suppose it reminds me most of hardcore shows – the same energy, but with a lot less unbecoming seriousness.
NECN
‘It's Frustrating': Bobcat Stolen From Peabody Man's Landscaping Business
A business owner in Peabody, Massachusetts, is out tens of thousands of dollars -- and without necessary equipment to run his business -- after his Bobcat was stolen this week. The Bobcat, used for landscaping and plowing, was stolen from a commercial property near the intersection of 1st Avenue and...
