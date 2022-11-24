Read full article on original website
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Smile you're on camera! MTA activates bus lane enforcement cameras in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Migrant Children Face Trauma, Homelessness As They Seek Asylum in NYC
Kenyon Madera Vazquez tries to avoid remembering his time in the jungle where he spent his 11th birthday. He traveled with his mother across seven countries and spent ten days in the perilous Darién Gap. At one point, the blisters on his feet became so painful that he couldn’t walk. There were moments of panic, […] The post Migrant Children Face Trauma, Homelessness As They Seek Asylum in NYC appeared first on Documented.
Where are the best Christmas towns in the U.S.? Visit these NYC boroughs, new ranking says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There’s nothing like Christmastime in New York City, with its decorations, ice skating, winter treats, lighted Christmas trees, and so much more that makes it feel magical during the holiday season. It’s why Manhattan is one of the best Christmas towns in the United...
Staten Island daughter’s greatest passion is to assist those in need: She trains guide dogs. Watch Serinah Palafox in action | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Serinah Palafox, a student at Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y., has hosted and trained Labrador Retriever puppies for the past two years through Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a non-profit organization that provides guide dogs to people with vision loss — at no cost.
queenoftheclick.com
Assemblyman Elect, Brook Krasny Focuses on Police and Security with New Casino in Coney Island
Alec Brook-Krasny, Assemblyman-Elect NYS 46th Assembly District – The ongoing conversation regarding the placement of a casino in Coney Island must be combined with economic development for the entire community. It is not enough to create an entertainment venue; we must include necessary infrastructure support and long-term job opportunities.
Christmas comes early once again to Ariemma’s Garden Center on Hylan Boulevard
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Christmas has come once again to Ariemma’s Garden Center, where their elaborate Christmas displays can’t be missed by motorists and passersby at a busy intersection of Hylan Boulevard in Dongan Hills. If you’re asking “Why so early?” there’s no good reason other than...
Car careens through fence in Dongan Hills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Emergency personnel responded to a car that careened through a fence in Dongan Hills on Sunday night. The accident occurred around 8 p.m., at the corner of Jefferson Street and Buel Avenue.
Where are the best diners in NYC? Right here on Staten Island | Best of 2022 ultimate guide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Diners are triple threats: Good food, good prices, good service. For the penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category, we asked readers to tell us their favorite diners in the borough, and they nominated 21 standout spots through hundreds of comments on social media.
NYC officials install art exhibit at Staten Island construction site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. George construction site will be home to a new art installation until early December, city officials announced Monday. Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Public Artist in Residence Melanie Crean designed the piece, titled “Reify,” that will be on display at the Richmond County Surrogate Court House in St. George, which is currently undergoing renovations to its entrance at 18 Richmond Terr.
Trattoria Oliveto brightens a Dongan Hills corner | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Reggie Hadzi retired from the restaurant business about two years ago — or so he thought. After a brief respite during COVID and a trip back to his hometown Ulcinj, Montenegro, the chef longed to be back in the business. With some family encouragement came the birth of Trattoria Oliveto at 1642 Hylan Blvd. in Dongan Hills.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NY1
Beloved historic church may leave East Village
In the nearly two years since a massive six alarm fire destroyed all but the facade of the Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue in the East Village, church officials have spent more than $4 million to prepare the area for possible construction to rebuild the neighborhood church. However, Rev....
'The sixth borough': How Westchester became a Democratic firewall in New York
Other suburban counties went red, but not New York City’s northern neighbor.
These 35 New York restaurants were featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
norwoodnews.org
NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule
New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
boropark24.com
Monsey Fire Department Captain Recognized by NYC Mayor for Efforts During Rescue in NYC
Rockland Resident, Captain Matt Condon, who also serves as a dispatcher for the New York City Fire Department, was recognized by Mayor Eric Adams for outstanding work during a demanding and challenging call on November 5. Condon was one of two dispatchers who remained calm under extreme pressure while sending...
Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested
On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
Inside Tipsy Wheels, a Staten Island mobile bar trailer that brings the party just about anywhere
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After working for a tent rental company for several years, installing outdoor set-ups for parties big and small, Bryan Anderson and a couple of buddies from his firehouse started thinking about how they could build upon the business of “gathering.”. “When COVID hit and parties...
PLANetizen
Constitutional Protections for Environmental Rights Latest Roadblock for NYC Megaproject
The Manhattan Bridge with the proposed development site for the Two Bridges megaproject in the background. | f11photo / Shutterstock. The state of New York implemented a constitutional amendment in 2021 that guaranteed a right to clean air and water for every New Yorker. Now the amendment, known at the time as Proposal 2, is creating legal difficulty for a mega-development proposal known as the Two Bridges project, according to an article by Julianne Cuba for Streetsblog NYC.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Sprawling split-level contemporary, Todt Hill, $2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com says this home, located at 417 Ocean Terrace on Todt Hill, a newly renovated custom home sitting on a hill, boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Priced at $1,995,000, the kitchen comes with a host of Viking appliances, a butler’s pantry...
