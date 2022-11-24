Kenyon Madera Vazquez tries to avoid remembering his time in the jungle where he spent his 11th birthday. He traveled with his mother across seven countries and spent ten days in the perilous Darién Gap. At one point, the blisters on his feet became so painful that he couldn’t walk. There were moments of panic, […] The post Migrant Children Face Trauma, Homelessness As They Seek Asylum in NYC appeared first on Documented.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO