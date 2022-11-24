1 dead in fiery Westport crash

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a crash in Westport killed one person on Thursday.

Officers responded just after 2:00 a.m. to a car fire on the ramp from I-195 West to Route 88 (Exit 16).

Massachusetts State Police told 12 News the car fire was too large to approach at first to determine if there were any occupants in the vehicle. After extinguishing the fire, officers found a body inside.

No word yet on what lead up to the crash or the identity of the victim.

State police detectives and crime scene personnel responded to the scene.

