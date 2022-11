PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team cannot seem to shake off the injury bug. The Ducks were without N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle on Sunday. Jermaine Cousinard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Brennan Rigbsy continue to deal with injuries as well. But despite their dilapidated lineup, the...

EUGENE, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO