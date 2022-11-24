ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

1 shot to death, 2 hurt in Baton Rouge Wednesday night

By Allison Bruhl
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday.

Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) said. The two men hurt were taken to a hospital.

Pensacola man identified as armed suspect killed by deputies

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

NOLA.com

Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner

The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

18-year-old woman admits to robbing several businesses in Baton Rouge, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman tells investigators of her involvement in several area robberies after her arrest Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 18-year-old Eriel Tyson was arrested Sunday night before 10 p.m. after allegedly robbing a Florida Boulevard business while armed. Tyson allegedly took “an undisclosed amount of money” before leaving.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police respond to hit & run off Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Monday (November 28) afternoon hit and run off Greenwell Springs Road. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Oak Villa Boulevard near Courtland Drive, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shots fired in Geismar overnight, deputies say

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots being fired in Geismar late Sunday (Nov. 27) night. A spokesman with APSO confirmed, the incident happened on Oak Fields Drive, near Highway 74 and Bluff Road. Authorities say there is no victim...
GEISMAR, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police looking for missing 22-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 22-year-old Baton Rouge man is missing. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help in locating Yohance Jones, 22, who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day in the King’s Hill Avenue area. Anyone who has any information on Jones’ location should...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

APSO investigating after shots fired in Geismar late Sunday night

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a report of shots fired last night. Deputies arrived at a location on Oak Fields Dr. at approximately 10:30 p.m. and found that there were no shooting victims. APSO does not have any suspects in...
GEISMAR, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man wanted by EBRSO on vehicle theft charge arrested in Assumption Parish

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — A 25-year-old wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish on two charges was arrested Saturday after being spotted in Pierre Part. An Assumption Parish deputy conducted a criminal records check after seeing Tager Rosson, 25, of Baton Rouge parked outside of a business Saturday morning. Rosson was arrested after a records check showed that he was wanted on charges of forgery and theft of a motor vehicle in the Baton Rouge area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Third arrest made in teen’s shooting death at Gonzales gas station

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville. Jamal Holloway, 18, of Prairieville, was arrested the day after Thanksgiving in Sorrento. “Neighbors witnessed Holloway and two others climbing through a bedroom window, known to be that of a...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gunshot injury was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend on Sunday. The injury is non-life-threatening and the shooting possibly occurred at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Victim allegedly jumped out of vehicle while riding along Joor Road to escape abusive spouse

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities were called to the scene of an alleged domestic abuse situation shortly after midnight, Sunday. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was 12:26 a.m. on the Sunday after Thanksgiving when they were dispatched to a home in Central, just off Joor Road, where they found an injured woman with a swollen lip.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

One dead after shootout at Grosse Tete truck stop

One person died Thanksgiving night from wounds he sustained after gunfire broke out at a Grosse Tete truck stop. Shots were fired outside the Tiger Truck Stop about 10 p.m., according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brett Stassi estimated that up to 50 shots were fired during...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office: Missing man with dementia found

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says 54-year-old Paul Pearson was last seen at 1:09 p.m. wearing a black coat, brown dress shirt, grey slacks, and brown dress shoes. Pearson is diagnosed with dementia and has a history of wandering off, according to the sheriff’s office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Six-year-old killed in Jackson area crash

JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders from across East and West Feliciana Parish rushed to the scene of a deadly Friday (November 25) night Jackson area crash that resulted in the death of a child, officials say. The two-vehicle collision occurred on Hwy 10 (Charter Street), and according to...
JACKSON, LA
