Savannah, GA

WJCL

Holiday Events 2022: Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's time to get in the holiday spirit!. There are a lot of events happening in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry. We've created a list of all the holiday-related events in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Parades: Click here. Where...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Limited free garage parking in downtown Savannah starts tomorrow

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Starting tomorrow, the city of Savannah will offer free parking in garages downtown on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from noon to 8 p.m. Bryan Street Garage, 100 E. Bryan St. Liberty Street Garage, 401 W. Liberty St. Robinson Street Garage, 132 Montgomery St. State Street Garage, 100...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council brings Statesboro dog owners unforgettable Christmas experience

Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council has teamed up with Fixing the Boro to bring Statesboro dog owners an unforgettable Christmas experience. For the first time ever, Santa Paws is coming to the Downtown Statesboro Dog Park this Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event there will be a photo opportunity for your furry pals to get a picture with Santa and a paw print ornament voucher to use at Southern Pottery.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

City of Savannah offers free holiday parking on select days

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Holiday shoppers are in luck. The city of Savannah is offering free parking in downtown garages starting Tuesday, Nov. 29. The offer stands for Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. Visitors can also park in any city-owned parking garage all day from Dec. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

2022 Boat Parade of Lights underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Boats decorated for the holidays sailed past River Street tonight for the return of the Savannah Boat Parade of Lights. It’s a 20 year tradition where boaters decorate their vessels in holiday themed lights and inflatables. Decorations included snowmen and a massive Santa Claus. Proceeds...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

New Parker’s Kitchen Opens at Iconic Globe Site in Savannah

Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga. The bright, inviting store design is a brand-new prototype inspired by Southern vernacular architecture. The newest Parkers’ Kitchen location offers a modern, contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and a lime-washed brick exterior.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Filming on Tybee Island to cause traffic delays Tuesday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Filming will cause some traffic delays on Tybee Island on Tuesday. Drivers are told to expect three to five minute delays every ten minutes on US Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The City of Tybee Island said the Intermittent...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
Grice Connect

Volunteers work to keep Little Lotts Creek clean

On Monday, November 21, the Little Lotts Creek Cleanup crew continued its mission to help keep Statesboro and its waterways beautiful. Little Lotts Creek Cleanup is a monthly clean-up crew made of volunteers who clean up the trash in Little Lotts Creek. This ongoing volunteer mission is possible thanks to a partnership between Ogeechee Riverkeeper, The City of Statesboro, and the Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful initiative.
STATESBORO, GA
hotelnewsresource.com

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa Announces $10 Million Renovation

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa announces today that it has embarked on a $10 million renovation to reimagine the resort's existing 416 guestrooms to grow to 419 rooms including 32 suites. The renovation has officially kicked off this month, with a scheduled completion and reveal slated for Spring 2023. During the renovation, the resort will remain open with no impact to any other areas allowing guests to enjoy all of the resort's amenities.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJCL

Thunderstorms rumble our way this week...a look at the timing

A developing storm system will trigger strong to severe thunderstorms across parts of the Gulf Coast, South, and lower Mississippi River Valley on Tuesday. The thunderstorms are set to track east Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Check the latest videocast to find out when thunderstorms rumble our way and if...
GEORGIA STATE
wbtw.com

Georgia neighborhood residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the Georgia area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said Richmond Hill resident Ashlee Barker. “My kind of opinion on that is they were here first. It’s kind of hard for me to want to try and get rid of them or eradicate them. However, they are destroying lawns in our neighborhood, which is Strathy Hall, and I’m sure some other areas around Richmond Hill.”
RICHMOND HILL, GA

