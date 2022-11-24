Read full article on original website
WJCL
Holiday Events 2022: Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's time to get in the holiday spirit!. There are a lot of events happening in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry. We've created a list of all the holiday-related events in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Parades: Click here. Where...
WJCL
Limited free garage parking in downtown Savannah starts tomorrow
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Starting tomorrow, the city of Savannah will offer free parking in garages downtown on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from noon to 8 p.m. Bryan Street Garage, 100 E. Bryan St. Liberty Street Garage, 401 W. Liberty St. Robinson Street Garage, 132 Montgomery St. State Street Garage, 100...
Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council brings Statesboro dog owners unforgettable Christmas experience
Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council has teamed up with Fixing the Boro to bring Statesboro dog owners an unforgettable Christmas experience. For the first time ever, Santa Paws is coming to the Downtown Statesboro Dog Park this Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event there will be a photo opportunity for your furry pals to get a picture with Santa and a paw print ornament voucher to use at Southern Pottery.
City of Savannah offers free holiday parking on select days
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Holiday shoppers are in luck. The city of Savannah is offering free parking in downtown garages starting Tuesday, Nov. 29. The offer stands for Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. Visitors can also park in any city-owned parking garage all day from Dec. […]
WJCL
Santa's Helping Hands: PACK Savannah prepares Stocking and Presents for less fortunate kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Growing up in Savannah, Malena Stone told me she had seen children who were less fortunate than her all the time. When raising her children, she wanted them to appreciate the things that they had and understood that there are children with a lot less. On...
wtoc.com
2022 Boat Parade of Lights underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Boats decorated for the holidays sailed past River Street tonight for the return of the Savannah Boat Parade of Lights. It’s a 20 year tradition where boaters decorate their vessels in holiday themed lights and inflatables. Decorations included snowmen and a massive Santa Claus. Proceeds...
allongeorgia.com
New Parker’s Kitchen Opens at Iconic Globe Site in Savannah
Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga. The bright, inviting store design is a brand-new prototype inspired by Southern vernacular architecture. The newest Parkers’ Kitchen location offers a modern, contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and a lime-washed brick exterior.
wtoc.com
‘I tried for probably 30 minutes:’ Chatham County 911 Center wait times increasing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What would you do, if you were in an emergency situation and couldn’t get ahold of anyone by calling 911?. Many people in Chatham County are telling us it isn’t just a question, it’s exactly what happened to them. While looking into this...
WJCL
Filming on Tybee Island to cause traffic delays Tuesday
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Filming will cause some traffic delays on Tybee Island on Tuesday. Drivers are told to expect three to five minute delays every ten minutes on US Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The City of Tybee Island said the Intermittent...
Volunteers work to keep Little Lotts Creek clean
On Monday, November 21, the Little Lotts Creek Cleanup crew continued its mission to help keep Statesboro and its waterways beautiful. Little Lotts Creek Cleanup is a monthly clean-up crew made of volunteers who clean up the trash in Little Lotts Creek. This ongoing volunteer mission is possible thanks to a partnership between Ogeechee Riverkeeper, The City of Statesboro, and the Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful initiative.
WSAV-TV
National Organization helps local families know the warning signs of drug abuse with interactive trailer
National Organization helps local families know the warning signs of drug abuse with interactive trailer. National Organization helps local families know the …. National Organization helps local families know the warning signs of drug abuse with interactive trailer. Dave Matthews Band joins Senator Warnock to rally …. Dave Matthews Band...
wtoc.com
Holiday light event is now walkable again at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens’ December Nights and Holidays Lights event is back!. And this year, you will be able to look at the lights by walking through the gardens again. That’s after the event had been drive-through only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WJCL
Savannah: Utility work on Monday may cause noise impacts in downtown, midtown area
SAVANNAH, Ga. — People who live or work in downtown or midtown Savannah may experience some loud noise on Monday. The City of Savannah will be conducting field work on a major capital sewer project starting at 8 a.m. on Monday. The worksite is located at East Oglethorpe Avenue...
hotelnewsresource.com
The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa Announces $10 Million Renovation
The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa announces today that it has embarked on a $10 million renovation to reimagine the resort's existing 416 guestrooms to grow to 419 rooms including 32 suites. The renovation has officially kicked off this month, with a scheduled completion and reveal slated for Spring 2023. During the renovation, the resort will remain open with no impact to any other areas allowing guests to enjoy all of the resort's amenities.
WJCL
Small business Saturday: Two Effingham county small businesses making major impacts
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — If you are ever driving down Highway 21 in Effingham county, you will come across a handful of small businesses owned and operated by residents of the area. On a journey to seek out all small businesses in the area, WJCL came across two small...
WJCL
Thunderstorms rumble our way this week...a look at the timing
A developing storm system will trigger strong to severe thunderstorms across parts of the Gulf Coast, South, and lower Mississippi River Valley on Tuesday. The thunderstorms are set to track east Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Check the latest videocast to find out when thunderstorms rumble our way and if...
allongeorgia.com
4th Annual Cowboy Christmas at Mill Creek Equestrian Center November 26
The 4th Annual Cowboy Christmas at Mill Creek Equestrian Center is this Saturday, November 26, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. The event will benefit Bulloch County 4-H. Admission is $5 per person, free for kids 11 and under. There will be over 25 local vendors with handcrafted items and...
Ready to shop for the holidays? 3 of the best Christmas markets can be found in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. — For those looking for a Christmas adventure, the Georgia Christmas markets are the place to go. Inspired by European tradition, Christmas markets have begun to have their roots in the United States. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Trips to...
wbtw.com
Georgia neighborhood residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the Georgia area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said Richmond Hill resident Ashlee Barker. “My kind of opinion on that is they were here first. It’s kind of hard for me to want to try and get rid of them or eradicate them. However, they are destroying lawns in our neighborhood, which is Strathy Hall, and I’m sure some other areas around Richmond Hill.”
