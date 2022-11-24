Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Convicted DUI Offender Accused of Killing Dad, Daughter in Wreck Arraigned
(CNS) – A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty Riverside County sheriff’s deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving under the influence wreck north of San Jacinto pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree murder and other charges. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Fatally Stabbing MoVal Resident to Stand Trial
A man accused of fatally stabbing a 51-year-old Moreno Valley resident during a confrontation in the victim’s house must stand trial for murder and other charges, a judge ruled Monday. Jose Luis Hernandez, 21, of Moreno Valley, allegedly killed Mauricio E. Moreno last year in the 13800 block of...
KTLA.com
New details emerge in ‘catfishing’ abduction, triple homicide in Riverside
A memorial continues to grow outside of a Riverside home where three people were murdered on Friday, allegedly by a man who had traveled across the country to meet a teenage girl. Authorities say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, drove from Virginia to the home in the 11200 block of Price...
mynewsla.com
Police Work to Unravel Circumstances Leading to Riverside Triple Killing
An investigation was continuing Monday to determine what prompted the slaying of three people found inside a burning Riverside home, allegedly at the hands of a former Virginia law enforcement official who may have been “catfishing” a teen daughter of one of the victims and was later killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies.
mynewsla.com
Felon Who Sold Deadly Dose of Fentanyl Facing 11 Years Behind Bars
A felon who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 36-year-old Calimesa man is slated to receive 11 years in state prison when he’s sentenced two weeks from Monday. Gregory Robert Oviatt, 35, of Redlands, pleaded guilty last week to voluntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against him.
mynewsla.com
Police Chief: Triple Homicide a Reminder of Threats from Online Predators
Investigators Monday were still piecing together the chain of events that led a former Virginia state trooper to allegedly kill three members of a Riverside family and abduct the teenage daughter of one victim before trying to flee California, culminating in him being killed in a gunfight with deputies. Mark...
Former Trooper Killed, Accused in Calif. Triple Homicide
Suspect in triple homicide was former law enforcement official from Virginia
A 28-year-old man who used to be employed by the Virginia State Police has been identified as the suspect in a triple homicide in Riverside, California.
police1.com
Suspect accused of catfishing teen, killing 3 was Va. officer for less than 1 year
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The man who police say killed three members of a Riverside family on Friday, Nov. 25, had been a law-enforcement officer in Virginia for less than one year at the time of the attack and had managed to hide any dark secrets during his training, background checks and work, officials in that state said.
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Riverside Triple Homicide Killed, Victims Remembered at Vigil
The family of three whose bodies were found in a burning home in Riverside were remembered during a community vigil one day after the suspect was killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies in Needles. During the Saturday night vigil, neighbors told ABC7 the three were a husband, wife...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Vandalizing Multiple Cars in Irvine, Newport
A 37-year-old Irvine man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of vandalizing multiple vehicles in Irvine and Newport Beach last year. Shallom Han was charged Nov. 8 with 30 felony counts of vandalism. He was originally charged in May of last year, but the charges were dismissed in August, and prosecutors decided to refile the case earlier this month, according to court records. He was scheduled to return to court Dec. 5 for a pretrial hearing.
mynewsla.com
Riverside Triple Homicide Suspect Killed by San Bernardino County Deputies
A man suspected of killing three people found in a burning home in Riverside was killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies in Needles, authorities announced Saturday. Gloria Huerta, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed to City News Service that the suspect died at...
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by Van and Killed in Lancaster Area
A San Bernardino County man was hit by a van and killed in the Lancaster area over the weekend, authorities said Monday. The 28-year-old Colton man was fatally injured about 5:45 a.m Sunday on Avenue I east of 80th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
Victim Found Fatally Shot in a Pomona Alley
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A gunshot victim was found deceased in an alley in the city of Pomona early Monday morning. Pomona Police Department officers and… Read more "Victim Found Fatally Shot in a Pomona Alley"
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Kelso, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms La Sierra South, California triple homicide suspect shot and killed after police pursuit ends afternoon last Friday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Officer Gloria Huerta (Information) Kelso, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed to ZachNews that a suspect connected to a triple homicide house fire in La Sierra South, California was shot and killed after police pursuit ends during the afternoon on Friday, November 25th, 2022.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Whittier; Investigation Continuing
A young man who was fatally shot on a bike path following a house party in Whittier was identified Monday, and the investigation was continuing into the death. Officers were dispatched about 1 a.m. Sunday to calls of “shots heard” in the area of the 10500 block of El Rancho Drive, the Whittier Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Woman Arrested for Alleged DUI in Five-Vehicle Crash in Menifee
A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after being involved in a five-vehicle crash, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on Scott Road near Daily Road. The five vehicles were a Tesla sedan, Toyota sedan, Ford SUV, Kia sedan and a Jeep Wrangler. According to the Menifee Police Department, all the vehicles sustained major damage and multiple occupants of the vehicles suffered injuries.
mynewsla.com
Menifee Police Department to Conduct DUI Patrols This Week
Officers from the Menifee Police Department will be out on Friday looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, authorities announced Sunday. The patrols will be taking place from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., the police department announced. “DUIs are extremely dangerous and can affect...
ukenreport.com
Steve Pougnet Scheduled for December Jury Trial
A jury trial for Steve Pougnet is set for Dec. 15, but will it really begin?. Look for that defense to emerge when Malcolm Segal makes his opening arguments in the public corruption case filed against former Palm Springs Mayor Steve Pougnet. “Their whole case is based on circumstantial evidence,...
mynewsla.com
Driver Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run of Biker in Lancaster
A suspected drunk driver was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a fatal vehicle crash Sunday morning involving a motorcyclist in Lancaster. The motorist was driving a BMW sedan eastbound on Avenue I and made a left turn at about 12:30 a.m. at 13th Street West into the path of a motorcyclist, who was headed westbound on Avenue I, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station.
