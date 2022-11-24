ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

mynewsla.com

Man Accused of Fatally Stabbing MoVal Resident to Stand Trial

A man accused of fatally stabbing a 51-year-old Moreno Valley resident during a confrontation in the victim’s house must stand trial for murder and other charges, a judge ruled Monday. Jose Luis Hernandez, 21, of Moreno Valley, allegedly killed Mauricio E. Moreno last year in the 13800 block of...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Work to Unravel Circumstances Leading to Riverside Triple Killing

An investigation was continuing Monday to determine what prompted the slaying of three people found inside a burning Riverside home, allegedly at the hands of a former Virginia law enforcement official who may have been “catfishing” a teen daughter of one of the victims and was later killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Who Sold Deadly Dose of Fentanyl Facing 11 Years Behind Bars

A felon who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 36-year-old Calimesa man is slated to receive 11 years in state prison when he’s sentenced two weeks from Monday. Gregory Robert Oviatt, 35, of Redlands, pleaded guilty last week to voluntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against him.
REDLANDS, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Chief: Triple Homicide a Reminder of Threats from Online Predators

Investigators Monday were still piecing together the chain of events that led a former Virginia state trooper to allegedly kill three members of a Riverside family and abduct the teenage daughter of one victim before trying to flee California, culminating in him being killed in a gunfight with deputies. Mark...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Vandalizing Multiple Cars in Irvine, Newport

A 37-year-old Irvine man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of vandalizing multiple vehicles in Irvine and Newport Beach last year. Shallom Han was charged Nov. 8 with 30 felony counts of vandalism. He was originally charged in May of last year, but the charges were dismissed in August, and prosecutors decided to refile the case earlier this month, according to court records. He was scheduled to return to court Dec. 5 for a pretrial hearing.
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Riverside Triple Homicide Suspect Killed by San Bernardino County Deputies

A man suspected of killing three people found in a burning home in Riverside was killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies in Needles, authorities announced Saturday. Gloria Huerta, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed to City News Service that the suspect died at...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Hit by Van and Killed in Lancaster Area

A San Bernardino County man was hit by a van and killed in the Lancaster area over the weekend, authorities said Monday. The 28-year-old Colton man was fatally injured about 5:45 a.m Sunday on Avenue I east of 80th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
LANCASTER, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Kelso, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms La Sierra South, California triple homicide suspect shot and killed after police pursuit ends afternoon last Friday.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Officer Gloria Huerta (Information) Kelso, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed to ZachNews that a suspect connected to a triple homicide house fire in La Sierra South, California was shot and killed after police pursuit ends during the afternoon on Friday, November 25th, 2022.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Whittier; Investigation Continuing

A young man who was fatally shot on a bike path following a house party in Whittier was identified Monday, and the investigation was continuing into the death. Officers were dispatched about 1 a.m. Sunday to calls of “shots heard” in the area of the 10500 block of El Rancho Drive, the Whittier Police Department reported.
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Arrested for Alleged DUI in Five-Vehicle Crash in Menifee

A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after being involved in a five-vehicle crash, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on Scott Road near Daily Road. The five vehicles were a Tesla sedan, Toyota sedan, Ford SUV, Kia sedan and a Jeep Wrangler. According to the Menifee Police Department, all the vehicles sustained major damage and multiple occupants of the vehicles suffered injuries.
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Menifee Police Department to Conduct DUI Patrols This Week

Officers from the Menifee Police Department will be out on Friday looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, authorities announced Sunday. The patrols will be taking place from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., the police department announced. “DUIs are extremely dangerous and can affect...
MENIFEE, CA
ukenreport.com

Steve Pougnet Scheduled for December Jury Trial

A jury trial for Steve Pougnet is set for Dec. 15, but will it really begin?. Look for that defense to emerge when Malcolm Segal makes his opening arguments in the public corruption case filed against former Palm Springs Mayor Steve Pougnet. “Their whole case is based on circumstantial evidence,...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run of Biker in Lancaster

A suspected drunk driver was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a fatal vehicle crash Sunday morning involving a motorcyclist in Lancaster. The motorist was driving a BMW sedan eastbound on Avenue I and made a left turn at about 12:30 a.m. at 13th Street West into the path of a motorcyclist, who was headed westbound on Avenue I, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station.
LANCASTER, CA

