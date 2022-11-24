Security shoots and kills armed man at Oklahoma City dispensary, police say

A male suspect is dead after an armed confrontation Thursday at an Oklahoma City dispensary.

About 11:10 a.m., the armed suspect entered Mango Cannabis Medical Weed Dispensary at 6201 Northwest Expressway where a security guard confronted him, police said.

The security guard shot the suspect, who died at the scene, police said.

The suspect remains unidentified at this time.

Homicide investigators were on the scene Thursday afternoon.

