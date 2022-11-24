ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Security shoots and kills armed man at Oklahoma City dispensary, police say

By Josh Dulaney, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URq6c_0jMha5oX00

A male suspect is dead after an armed confrontation Thursday at an Oklahoma City dispensary.

About 11:10 a.m., the armed suspect entered Mango Cannabis Medical Weed Dispensary at 6201 Northwest  Expressway where a security guard confronted him, police said.

The security guard shot the suspect, who died at the scene, police said.

The suspect remains unidentified at this time.

Homicide investigators were on the scene Thursday afternoon.

More: Oklahoma County jail fails another health inspection with 24 repeat deficiencies cited

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Security shoots and kills armed man at Oklahoma City dispensary, police say

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Authorities search for suspect after OKC metro break-ins, including at marijuana grow

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Authorities are searching for three suspects after overnight break-ins in the Oklahoma City metro. Police told KOCO 5 that at least three locations, including a marijuana grow near Northeast 23rd Street and Air Depot Boulevard, were broken into. Multiple agencies – including the Midwest City and Oklahoma City police departments and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office – are investigating the break-ins.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police identify victim shot, killed at Oklahoma City intersection

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have released the name of the victim shot and killed last week at a northwest Oklahoma City intersection. Around 2:35 p.m. Friday, police responded to a reported shooting in the 4400 block of Northwest 10th Street, near Meridian Avenue. When officers arrived, a news release says they found a 31-year-old man lying outside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect

Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday. Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect. After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD searching for 45-year-old man with warrant for assault

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is seeking the public's help in locating a man who has a warrant out for his arrest. Police say 45-year-old Jose Paredes has a warrant for assault for an incident that took place back in October. If anyone knows his whereabouts, they...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

21-year-old dies in crash near busy Oklahoma City road

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 21-year-old died in a crash near a busy Oklahoma City road. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 and Pennsylvania Avenue. Troopers are still investigating but said a pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OHP: 18-year-old killed in crash in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Cleveland County. At around 10:56 p.m. Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near northbound Interstate 35 and North Flood Avenue in Norman. Upon arrival, an 18-year-old passenger was pronounced...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KFOR

OKC police responding to shooting near NW 10th and N. Meridian

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) –Oklahoma City Police are responding to a road rage shooting near NW 10th and N Meridian Avenue. Police say there was a road rage incident between two vehicles. One victim was hit by one bullet, taken to OU Med in serious condition and later died of their injuries. No word on […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy