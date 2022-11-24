Read full article on original website
Will Elon Musk really let Twitter go bust?
Advertising shortfall and issues over subscription revenues should worry new owner given huge level of debt
Sam Bankman-Fried gave cash to liberal media organizations before FTX collapse
Progressive FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces questions about money given to liberal news organizations and whether he paid for favorable media coverage.
Turnbull government knew submarines would cost $80bn but told public ‘greater than $50bn’, audit finds
Defence investment plan ‘fell short of providing accurate, reliable and transparent information’ to the public, report reveals
Many Iranians want US victory in World Cup game amid ongoing protests
Amid a tense build up to Tuesday's soccer match between the Islamic Republic of Iran and its archenemy the U.S., many ordinary Iranians are rooting for America because of Tehran’s bloody crackdown
How Australian economist Sean Turnell came to be in and freed from a Myanmar jail
Macquarie University economist Sean Turnell is free and living in Sydney after 650 days of imprisonment in Myanmar, for what appears to be the “crime” of doing an economist’s job, which is trying to make people’s lives better – in this case the lives of the people of Myanmar. A former Reserve Bank of Australia official, Turnell worked as an economic adviser to the government of Aung San Suu Kyi and continued to advise her after she was overthrown in a coup in February 2021. He was imprisoned on trumped-up charges over the handling of confidential information – even though the...
