Adelaide 36ers enjoy biggest Perth victory

The Adelaide 36ers have comprehensively beaten the Perth Wildcats 96-82 to leave RAC Arena with their biggest ever victory at the venue.

The win elevated Adelaide to 5th spot on the ladder as they begin to steady the ship on what has been a rocky start to the season.

With 21 points and 8 rebounds, Robert Franks continued his stellar form for Adelaide. Fellow import Antonius Cleveland added 16 points and 5 rebounds while Daniel Johnson returned to form with 17 points and 8 rebounds.

Perth struggled on the offensive end all game, with Bryce Cotton restricted to 17 points on an inefficient 5-of-14 shooting