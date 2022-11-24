ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke announces Thanksgiving starting five in Portland

By Matt Giles
 4 days ago

The Duke basketball team, No. 8 in this week's AP Top 25 poll, is in Portland, Ore., to face the unranked Oregon State Beavers (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at 3 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

Ahead of the matchup, the program's official stat broadcast revealed the starting lineup for the Blue Devils (4-1, 0-0 ACC). And it's the same as the team's past two outings:

  • Junior point guard Jeremy Roach
  • Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor
  • Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell
  • Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski
  • Freshman center Dereck Lively II

Although heralded freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead, who arrived in Durham at No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, is entering his third game after recovering from a fractured right foot, he continues to come off the bench. He's averaging only 13.0 minutes and 4.0 points through his first two college outings.

One would think Whitehead will eventually earn a spot in the starting five after fully getting into game shape and building his confidence. However, there is still no telling which player he would replace; after all, all three current Duke basketball freshman starters at positions one through four have performed relatively well, given their youth.

If the Duke Blue Devils defeat the Oregon State Beavers, they will play the winner between the Florida Gators and Xavier Musketeers (their game tips at 5:30 p.m. ET Thursday) at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday. If Duke loses to Oregon State, the squad will play the loser between Florida and Xavier at 6 p.m. ET Friday.

No matter what happens, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer's guys will play their third game in Portland two days later. The championship bout, potentially featuring the Blue Devils against the No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs, begins at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

