ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Ronaldo relishes 'beautiful moment' with new World Cup record

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2giU5j_0jMhWH6U00

DOHA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo said he was living a "beautiful moment" after becoming the first player to score in five men's World Cups as he helped Portugal to a 3-2 victory over Ghana on Thursday at the start of their campaign in Qatar.

"It's a beautiful moment in my fifth World Cup," Ronaldo told reporters. "We won. We started on a good foot. It's a very important win. We know in these competitions the first match is fundamental.

"It's another record too," he said. "That makes me very proud. I am very happy for the team to have put on excellent performance. It was difficult but we deserved to win."

Asked about his acrimonious departure from Manchester United this week, Ronaldo said the only thing that counted was Portugal's win. "All the rest, it doesn't matter," he added.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos hailed his 37 year-old captain who won a second-half penalty and converted it himself to open the scoring against Ghana.

"I think Cristiano is a phenomenon, a legend," Santos told reporters. "In 50 years time, we will still be talking about him."

Ronaldo was substituted in the 88th minute to a rousing reception around Stadium 974 in Doha at the start of what is likely to be his last World Cup.

Santos rebuffed suggestions by his Ghanaian opposite number Otto Addo that the penalty decision was incorrect - given for a shove by defender Mohammed Salisu - and should have been reviewed by U.S. referee Ismail Elfath via the VAR system.

"If the VAR tells the referee that he has to have a look, he will have a look," he said. "If the VAR didn’t call over the referee it's because they watched the images and there was nothing to see."

Santos, in charge of Portugal since 2014 and who led them to the 2016 European Championship title, said the game had its "highs and lows" for Portugal and he was unhappy about conceding two goals.

"Now we have to look and see what happened with the players and respond to it," he said.

Portugal, who top Group H, face Uruguay - who drew 0-0 with South Korea on Thursday - in their next match on Monday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
The Independent

‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
BBC

World Cup: Wales supporter, 62, dies in Qatar

A Wales supporter has died in Qatar while on a trip to watch the team at the World Cup. Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire, was in Doha with his son and friends. BBC Wales has been told Mr Davies died of natural causes on Friday but he was not at the stadium to watch Wales' 2-0 defeat by Iran.
Reuters

Reuters

655K+
Followers
365K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy