The Buffalo Bills, already down several defensive ends, lost another — and a star one at that.

Late in the second quarter of Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions, defensive end Von Miller had a Lions offensive lineman roll on top of his legs, causing him to buckle to the turf in pain.

After he spent several moments on the field, he was able to walk off under his own power. Buffalo's medical staff assessed Miller's condition in the sideline tent for several minutes before he was carted off to the locker room.

Nov 24, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scrambles away from Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports Lon Horwedel, Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills required just a few minutes to rule out Miller, a three-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, for the game with a knee injury.

The Bills were already without defensive ends Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa for Thursday's game.

Though Miller's injury appeared to be at least in part caused by the contact by the Lions offensive lineman, it reignited the debate that has taken place this season over the safety of artificial turf. Dozens of NFL players and NFL Players Association president JC Tretter have called on the league to increase quality standards of playing surfaces.

After Miller's injury, former teammate and current free agent receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., who played with Miller last season while both were on the Rams, tweeted: "GET RID OF TURF."

Miller, 33, is in his 12th season in the NFL. He had one tackle at the time of the injury and has totaled eight sacks so far this season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills rule DE Von Miller out after knee injury suffered in Thanksgiving game against the Lions