National Dog Show 2022: See the best in show, group winners

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
OAKS, Pa. — The National Dog Show, held by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, has picked its best in show for 2022. Winston the French Bulldog was crowned top dog in the weekend ceremony, which was broadcast on Thanksgiving Day.

See Winston and the group winners below:

Best in show: Winston the French Bulldog

Terrier group: Trouble the American Staffordshire Terrier

Toy group: Cooper the English Toy Spaniel

Working group: Reus the Alaskan Malamute

Sporting group: Sloane the Irish Water Spaniel

Hound group: Nate the Treeing Walker Coonhound

Nonsporting group: Winston the French Bulldog

Herding group: River the German Shepherd

