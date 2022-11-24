There are plenty of free things to do in Portland, Oregon if you know where to look. Here are 8 ways to stay busy in ‘Stumptown’ without spending any money. Portland is one of those cities where you sometimes need a little help to see what’s what rather than just taking it for what it is on the outside, especially when it comes to the best free things to do in Portland.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO