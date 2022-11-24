ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR
Snow piles in Cascades; Willamette Valley forecast evolving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The snow really piled up Sunday night across the northern Oregon Cascades. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades Monday morning for another 15-20 inches of snow at and above the passes. The Willamette Valley and Oregon Coast will see passing showers Monday...
PORTLAND, OR
People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged

Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
PORTLAND, OR
The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon

Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
A plan to keep Waverly Lake clear

Albany’s Waverly Lake may stay clear of algae next summer if the city council grants a request from the city parks department for funds to bring that about. This summer and fall, a growing mat of algae or some kind of weed covered the lake between Salem Avenue and Pacific Boulevard. It looked bad and hampered use of the paddle boats available for rent.
ALBANY, OR
Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow

Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
PORTLAND, OR
8 Free Things to do in Portland, Oregon

There are plenty of free things to do in Portland, Oregon if you know where to look. Here are 8 ways to stay busy in ‘Stumptown’ without spending any money. Portland is one of those cities where you sometimes need a little help to see what’s what rather than just taking it for what it is on the outside, especially when it comes to the best free things to do in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
20 Best Restaurants in Portland, OR

Whether you’re visiting Portland or you live in the area, there are plenty of restaurants of many types to enjoy. However, at the same time, there are so many restaurants in the area that it may become too overwhelming to pick a good one. Whether that’s because of the...
PORTLAND, OR
Upcoming storm will dump snow on the mountains, rain elsewhere

PORTLAND, Ore. — An incoming weather system is expected to dump significant snow on the Cascade mountains in the coming days, while Portland and the rest of the Willamette Valley are most likely in for a soggy Thanksgiving weekend — although the odds of snow will improve as things get colder next week.
PORTLAND, OR
Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
FOREST GROVE, OR

