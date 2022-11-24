National Dog Show 2022: See the best in show, group winners
OAKS, Pa. — The National Dog Show, held by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, has picked its best in show for 2022. Winston the French Bulldog was crowned top dog in the weekend ceremony, which was broadcast on Thanksgiving Day.
See Winston and the group winners below:
Best in show: Winston the French Bulldog
Terrier group: Trouble the American Staffordshire Terrier
Toy group: Cooper the English Toy Spaniel
Working group: Reus the Alaskan Malamute
Sporting group: Sloane the Irish Water Spaniel
Hound group: Nate the Treeing Walker Coonhound
Nonsporting group: Winston the French Bulldog
Herding group: River the German Shepherd
