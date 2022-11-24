ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

WTOK-TV

Merrehope hosts Advent Wreath Making event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sunday was a perfect day to be outside decorating for the holiday season. Merrehope hosted an Advent Wreath Making event Sunday afternoon inviting the public to come out and get festive for Christmas. Alisia McMillan, one of the attendees, said this event was just the thing...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Frontline Responder: Lt. Roy Fisher of the Salvation Army

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For our Frontline Responder this week, we are spotlighting Lieutenant Roy Fisher, the Commanding Officer at the Meridian Salvation Army. Lieutenant Roy Fisher has been gearing up for the holidays and working on the Red Kettle Campaign and the Angel Tree Program. “For me there is...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express makes its way back to the Queen City

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express pulled into union station this morning, offering a way to ring in the holiday season. The train station plans on seeing around seven thousand visitors, and it is free for everyone who stops by, but they will be taking donations for our local Salvation Army.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Enrollment this week for TSA PreCheck program at Meridian Regional Airport

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s the holiday season, so many people travel by air to visit loved ones. It also can mean a long process through TSA. Meridian Regional Airport has enrollment set for this week for TSA PreCheck that could save passengers up to 30 minutes of wait time. It’s scheduled for Nov. 29 through Dec. 2. PreCheck clearance means there’s no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. The program costs $78 and the benefits will last five years.
MERIDIAN, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

2 dead in Thanksgiving wreck in Meridian

Two people were killed and one injured after a two-car collision in Meridian Thursday. WTOK reports that the wreck happened on the off-ramp of 22nd Avenue in Meridian. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler told the station that it’s unclear what caused the wreck. A witness told WTOK the following:
MERIDIAN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Holiday weekend crash has two dead in Meridian

The Thanksgiving weekend in Mississippi has resulted in the deaths of at least two people in a car wreck in Meridian. WTOK-TV reports that two people have died and another person was injured in a crash on an off-ramp in Meridian. The accident took place Thanksgiving night. It wasn’t immediately...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

20,000-acred Graham Marsh Nature Preserve now open to public

LISMAN, Ala. (WTOK) - The 20 thousand-acred Graham Marsh Nature Preserve finally opened its gates to the public Friday for people to use for walks, hiking, and educational purposes. The preserve is located in Marshtown in Lisman, Alabama. The Graham Marsh Nature Preserve is the first of its kind and...
LISMAN, AL
WTOK-TV

FIRST ALERT: Tracking the Severe Threat for Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have had a couple of days of what has felt like constant rain so having a nice and clear day today has been fantastic. If you have any evening plans, you might want to move them outdoors because it will continue to wonder as lows will drop into the mid-40s. Tomorrow will be another copy-and-paste sort of day as we will see highs up into the mid and upper 60s as sunshine will prevail.
MERIDIAN, MS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Meridian, November 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

2022 MHSAA State Football Championships to air on MyTOK2

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State High School Football Championships will be aired on MyTOK2 (11.2) this week. Here’s the schedule for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3: DateTimeClassVisitorHome. Dec. 211 a.m.3ARaleighNoxubee County. Dec. 23 p.m.1ABay SpringsMcEvans. Dec. 27 p.m.5APicayuneWest Point. Dec. 311 a.m. 4AMendenhallLouisville. Dec. 33 p.m.2AScott CentralCharleston.
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

Macon family pleads for the communities help to find missing son

MACON, Miss. ( WCBI) – A missing person’s case in Macon still has family members searching for answers. Tadrian Shaw went missing late last month and has yet to be heard from or seen. The mother Shaw says she just wants to bring her son home. Tadrian Shaw...
MACON, MS
WTOK-TV

First Alert: Severe storms move in Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Today there will be plenty of sunshine over the area. High temperatures are in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. It is best to get out and run any errands you may have ahead of the stormy Tuesday afternoon that is expected tomorrow.
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

Thanksgiving Day Calls in Leake, Mostly Disturbances

8:37 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at Carthage Congregate Housing apartments on South Valley St. had been vandalized overnight. 11:53 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Hwy 43 in Thomastown regarding a disturbance between family members.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Clarke Co. rail crossing on Hwy. 18 to temporarily close

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Work scheduled by Norfolk Southern and the Mississippi Department of Transportation will temporarily close a rail crossing on Highway 19 in Clarke County. The closure will be from 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The crossing will be closed in...
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Police seek ‘dine-and-dash’ suspects

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying subjects wanted for questioning concerning a “dine and dash” that occurred at Yamato Steakhouse & Sushi this past Sunday, PPD announced on Facebook. A dine and dash is when one orders food and leaves without...
PHILADELPHIA, MS

