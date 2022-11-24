Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Merrehope hosts Advent Wreath Making event
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sunday was a perfect day to be outside decorating for the holiday season. Merrehope hosted an Advent Wreath Making event Sunday afternoon inviting the public to come out and get festive for Christmas. Alisia McMillan, one of the attendees, said this event was just the thing...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responder: Lt. Roy Fisher of the Salvation Army
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For our Frontline Responder this week, we are spotlighting Lieutenant Roy Fisher, the Commanding Officer at the Meridian Salvation Army. Lieutenant Roy Fisher has been gearing up for the holidays and working on the Red Kettle Campaign and the Angel Tree Program. “For me there is...
WTOK-TV
Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express makes its way back to the Queen City
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express pulled into union station this morning, offering a way to ring in the holiday season. The train station plans on seeing around seven thousand visitors, and it is free for everyone who stops by, but they will be taking donations for our local Salvation Army.
WTOK-TV
Enrollment this week for TSA PreCheck program at Meridian Regional Airport
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s the holiday season, so many people travel by air to visit loved ones. It also can mean a long process through TSA. Meridian Regional Airport has enrollment set for this week for TSA PreCheck that could save passengers up to 30 minutes of wait time. It’s scheduled for Nov. 29 through Dec. 2. PreCheck clearance means there’s no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. The program costs $78 and the benefits will last five years.
darkhorsepressnow.com
2 dead in Thanksgiving wreck in Meridian
Two people were killed and one injured after a two-car collision in Meridian Thursday. WTOK reports that the wreck happened on the off-ramp of 22nd Avenue in Meridian. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler told the station that it’s unclear what caused the wreck. A witness told WTOK the following:
desotocountynews.com
Holiday weekend crash has two dead in Meridian
The Thanksgiving weekend in Mississippi has resulted in the deaths of at least two people in a car wreck in Meridian. WTOK-TV reports that two people have died and another person was injured in a crash on an off-ramp in Meridian. The accident took place Thanksgiving night. It wasn’t immediately...
Arrest made in carjacking of grandparent who was dropping off student at Mississippi middle school
An arrest has been made in the carjacking of a grandparent who was dropping off a student at a Mississippi middle school earlier this month. WLBT in Jackson reports that Tyler Charles Payne, 32, was arrested in Lauderdale County, where the car he stole at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found nearly 100 miles away.
WTOK-TV
6 fatalities in Mississippi include Tenn. youth who died in Clarke County
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period, which spanned Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Nov. 27. One of those deaths happened Sunday about 8:50 a.m. in Clarke County. The MHP reported a passenger,...
WTOK-TV
20,000-acred Graham Marsh Nature Preserve now open to public
LISMAN, Ala. (WTOK) - The 20 thousand-acred Graham Marsh Nature Preserve finally opened its gates to the public Friday for people to use for walks, hiking, and educational purposes. The preserve is located in Marshtown in Lisman, Alabama. The Graham Marsh Nature Preserve is the first of its kind and...
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Tracking the Severe Threat for Tuesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have had a couple of days of what has felt like constant rain so having a nice and clear day today has been fantastic. If you have any evening plans, you might want to move them outdoors because it will continue to wonder as lows will drop into the mid-40s. Tomorrow will be another copy-and-paste sort of day as we will see highs up into the mid and upper 60s as sunshine will prevail.
Meridian, November 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WTOK-TV
2022 MHSAA State Football Championships to air on MyTOK2
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State High School Football Championships will be aired on MyTOK2 (11.2) this week. Here’s the schedule for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3: DateTimeClassVisitorHome. Dec. 211 a.m.3ARaleighNoxubee County. Dec. 23 p.m.1ABay SpringsMcEvans. Dec. 27 p.m.5APicayuneWest Point. Dec. 311 a.m. 4AMendenhallLouisville. Dec. 33 p.m.2AScott CentralCharleston.
wcbi.com
Macon family pleads for the communities help to find missing son
MACON, Miss. ( WCBI) – A missing person’s case in Macon still has family members searching for answers. Tadrian Shaw went missing late last month and has yet to be heard from or seen. The mother Shaw says she just wants to bring her son home. Tadrian Shaw...
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Severe storms move in Tuesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Today there will be plenty of sunshine over the area. High temperatures are in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. It is best to get out and run any errands you may have ahead of the stormy Tuesday afternoon that is expected tomorrow.
kicks96news.com
Thanksgiving Day Calls in Leake, Mostly Disturbances
8:37 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at Carthage Congregate Housing apartments on South Valley St. had been vandalized overnight. 11:53 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Hwy 43 in Thomastown regarding a disturbance between family members.
WTOK-TV
Clarke Co. rail crossing on Hwy. 18 to temporarily close
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Work scheduled by Norfolk Southern and the Mississippi Department of Transportation will temporarily close a rail crossing on Highway 19 in Clarke County. The closure will be from 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The crossing will be closed in...
Neshoba Democrat
Police seek ‘dine-and-dash’ suspects
The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying subjects wanted for questioning concerning a “dine and dash” that occurred at Yamato Steakhouse & Sushi this past Sunday, PPD announced on Facebook. A dine and dash is when one orders food and leaves without...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery and stabbing
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is looking for the man pictured and is asking for the public’s help in finding him so he can be questioned about an armed robbery and stabbing at Tobacco Com LLC in Meridian on Friday. Sgt. Heather Luebbers told WTOK that...
