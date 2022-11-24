ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Refugee Services of Texas serves up global recipes, stories in new cookbook

By Kameryn Griesser, Jala Washington
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbQ4f_0jMhOGMj00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just in time for the holidays, refugees and asylum seekers from around the world are sharing their favorite recipes in a new cookbook by Refugee Services of Texas.

“Plated Stories: Legacies from Home to Table” features 50 recipes alongside harrowing stories of resettlement and survival journeys.

Arrest made in months-old stabbing case in Monte Alto

“One of the things that binds all human beings is their love for food,” Chris Kelley, a spokesperson for Refugee Services of Texas, said.

Marwa Al Ibrahim, an Iraqi refugee who has been separated from her parents, contributed her mother’s favorite turnip soup recipe to the book.

“It has such a special place in my heart and my stomach,” Al Ibrahim said. “I remember my mom and how was she there for us and prepared it for us with so much love and kindness.”

Kelley hopes the recipe book can serve as an opportunity to educate people about refugees and introduce them to other cultures.

Texas family farm grows the most expensive spice in the world

The cookbook is available by donations starting at $50. All of the proceeds will go to funding school, job, and housing opportunities for asylum seekers, refugees and human trafficking survivors.

The Refugee Services of Texas is a non-profit social-service agency has helped resettle thousands of refugees since 1978.

If you would like to order a cookbook, you can visit this link .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Thanksgiving Turkeys

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Echoing thru oak mottes and mesquite thickets of deep South Texas, the spirited gobbling of wild turkeys heralds the dawn. Soon, dozens of Rio Grande turkeys emerge from the woods beginning their morning march, with hens in the vanguard, gaudy gobblers strutting behind. The first golden rays of day […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Dietician offers eating tips as adult obesity increases

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Adult obesity is increasing and Texas is among the states with the highest number of cases. “I am here at the Wellness Center to better out my health, my lifestyle, and overall my self esteem and just be more productive,” said Magda Paredes, a patient at Rosas Medical Wellness Center. Paredes […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

SCOREBOARD: Texas High School Football playoffs round three

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is hoping for a strong showing from its remaining teams this week as Texas high school football continues. In this third week of playoff, who will advance? The Harlingen Cardinals face the Dripping Springs Tigers at 11 a.m. Friday. The McAllen Bulldog will clash with the Corpus […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy