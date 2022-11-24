LAS VEGAS, Nev.– George Washington women's basketball gave the UNLV Lady Rebels all they could handle on their home court, but the defending Mountain West champions were able to defend the Thomas & Mack Center and pull out a win in the semifinals of the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament, 73-63. While GDUB was able to go punch for punch with the Lady Rebels throughout the contest, the Colonials did get off to a rocky start in Saturday's first quarter, shooting just 4-for-14. GW would right itself in the second frame, sinking five triples and ending the half on a 16-7 run to make it a 37-34 game.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO