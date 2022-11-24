Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones could snap three-year UFC hiatus with title fight in Las VegasJalyn SmootLas Vegas, NV
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
lvsportsbiz.com
Women’s College Basketball Tournament At Mirage On Strip Gets Blasted With Criticism For Event Promoter
Las Vegas has become a popular mecca for all types of college basketball tournaments, but a women’s college basketball tourney called the Las Vegas Invitational at the Mirage on the Strip during the Thanksgiving weekend was called out for failing to have EMTs on site to treat an injured player and not following through on event conditions as promised.
Deadspin
A Las Vegas women’s college basketball tournament provided a court, and almost nothing else
Apparently Ja Rule was called for advice on how to set up a college basketball tournament, because just like Fyre Fest, this Thanksgiving tournament was not all what it was advertised to be. The Las Vegas Invitational featured a top-10 women’s basketball program in sixth-ranked Indiana. The Hoosiers played against...
All The Sports Are Headed to Vegas
A city whose sole major league representation was the WNBA at the start of 2017 is quickly becoming one of the biggest U.S. sports hubs. Las Vegas now boasts NHL and NFL teams and several marquee events — and could gain MLB, NBA, and MLS teams by the end of the decade.
gwsports.com
Women’s Basketball Falls Short Against UNLV, 73-63
LAS VEGAS, Nev.– George Washington women's basketball gave the UNLV Lady Rebels all they could handle on their home court, but the defending Mountain West champions were able to defend the Thomas & Mack Center and pull out a win in the semifinals of the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament, 73-63. While GDUB was able to go punch for punch with the Lady Rebels throughout the contest, the Colonials did get off to a rocky start in Saturday's first quarter, shooting just 4-for-14. GW would right itself in the second frame, sinking five triples and ending the half on a 16-7 run to make it a 37-34 game.
goyotes.com
South Dakota headed to Omaha to face Houston
VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota found out its destination for the opening round of the NCAA volleyball tournament during Sunday's selection show. The Coyotes, the Summit League tournament champions for the third-straight year and fourth time in five seasons, are headed to the Creighton region where they will face Houston in a first-round match on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m at D.J. Sokol Arena in the Wayne and Eileen Ryan Athletic Center.
elisportsnetwork.com
'Major miss': Las Vegas tourney setup criticized
The setup for the Las Vegas Invitational, set in a ballroom at The Mirage with no stands for fans, was a “major miss,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. The setup for the Las Vegas Invitational, set in a ballroom at The Mirage with no stands for fans, was a “major miss,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said.
lvsportsbiz.com
LVCVA Chief Wants Las Vegas To Host College Football’s National Title Game For Grand Slam Of Major Sports Events In Vegas
LVCVA tourism chief Steve Hill is pleased the Las Vegas market is hosting the Formula 1 race on the Strip in 2023, Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium in 2024 and the college basketball’s Final Four in 2028. But he wants the grand slam of mega sports events in...
goyotes.com
Three-peat!!! Coyotes clinch crown
OMAHA, Neb. – South Dakota (29-3) won its third straight Summit League Championship as they defeated Omaha in three straight sets on Saturday. The Coyotes were led by a match-high 14 kills from Kylen Sealock and 11 kills from tournament MVP Elizabeth Juhnke. Game scores went 25-20, 25-14, 30-28. With the win, the Coyotes earned an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in five years.
Colorado River users, facing historic uncertainty, are set to meet in Las Vegas next month
Absent an agreement, the federal government is pursuing a two-pronged strategy on cutting Colorado River water use. The post Colorado River users, facing historic uncertainty, are set to meet in Las Vegas next month appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Is Sioux Falls Getting A Big Snowstorm on Tuesday?
We all knew that snow was going to grace our presence eventually this winter. Based on multiple reports from our friends at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, it looks like Tuesday we will see our first significant snow of the season. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls...
Fox5 KVVU
Colorful Las Vegas mansion gaining both good, bad attention
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - All eyes are on a mansion with a unique personality in one Las Vegas neighborhood. Brandon Bowsky’s home is as colorful as his personality. “I was originally going to wear a really funny outfit and just mess with you guys just wear a unicorn outfit with shades on,” said Bowsky. His style is clearly shown.
BBQ Opened In 1946 Closes After Death of Owner
Over the years we have seen barbeque joints come and go. Sadly, we've had our share make their mark here in Sioux Falls only to flame out altogether. One was Big Rig BBQ which when it came on the scene I couldn't get enough of their pulled pork. Still missing them today.
Leaving Las Vegas: Backup of 13 miles on southbound I-15 to California
Leaving Las Vegas: 13-mile backup on southbound I-15
dakotanewsnow.com
Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin announced Sunday the death of Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls. Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Spirit lovers head to WhiskeyFest in Las Vegas
Spirit lovers will be in heaven at WhiskyFest featuring the chance to sample hundreds of international products, from single malts to bourbons and Indian whiskies, as well as the chance to meet distinguished distillers. Resorts World Las Vegas, whiskyadvocate.com.
KELOLAND TV
Snowy forecast tomorrow; Temperature swings ahead
The weather pattern will be turning more active this week as the disturbance to our northwest gathers strength. You can see some snow in the Rockies this morning, but not much to show yet in KELOLAND as of 7am. We expect accumulating snow late tonight and tomorrow, with a Winter...
KELOLAND TV
Grab and Go! Sioux Falls business celebrates 2 years on Black Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business celebrated its two year anniversary with a fun throwback event. Cole and Alisa Schantz have always been on the hunt for a good bargain. “We’ve just always been kind of- the kind of scavengers looking for treasures ourselves,” said Cole...
8newsnow.com
‘Black Friday isn’t dead, but changing,’ said Las Vegas shoppers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though financial experts have said Black Friday is either a dying or changing tradition, Las Vegas shoppers proved that they are adapting to it. Black Friday no longer begins on the day. Holiday savings began back in October for several big box stores nationwide – including Target, Kohl’s and Walmart – in an effort to mitigate supply chain concerns and too much inventory.
KELOLAND TV
Watecha Bowl, new furniture store, Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s Friday’s KELOLAND On The Go. This month is Native American Heritage month and the Watecha bowl celebrated by handing out warm meals to visitors. Furniture Mart USA added a new 2-story, 120,000 square foot store to its headquarters in northern Sioux...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls adds new cops
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls will soon have more cops hitting the beat. The city had 8 officers graduate from the Law Enforcement Certification Course after 13 weeks of training. They will have several more weeks of in-house training before hitting the streets with a training officer.
Comments / 0