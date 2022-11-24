Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Bethany Beach sets holiday activities and tree lighting Dec. 3
The Town of Bethany Beach will host its annual holiday happenings Saturday, Dec. 3, free and open to kids of all ages. There is no rain date. A story time and meet and greet with local mother-daughter writing team Carol and Cori Burcham is set for 10:30 a.m. at the nature center, 807 Garfield Parkway. They will read aloud from their picture book, “Goodness Gracious Golly Gee, I Forgot My Christmas Tree!” and tell listeners how their picture book got its name.
Cape Gazette
This jolly old elf has a rare gift – he signs
Santa Jerry and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Epworth United Methodist Church north of Rehoboth Beach. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 302-227-7743, Ext. 111. Tickets will be purchased at the door via cash payment only.
Cape Gazette
Cookie walk set at Epworth UMC Dec. 10
Epworth United Methodist Church will hold its cookie walk at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, continuing while supplies last. The price for cookies is $10 per pound. Cash payment is preferred. The cookie walk is the primary fundraiser for Christmas Joy, Epworth's program that serves to help local families celebrate...
Cape Gazette
Health Fitness & Leisure Expo seeks exhibitors March 11
Delaware Resorts Expos announces its 4th Annual Health Fitness & Leisure Expo is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at Cape Henlopen High School on Kings Highway in Lewes. More than 80 exhibitors will offer a full array of health, fitness, retirement community and leisure-related products and services for current and future resort-area residents and their homes. Lead sponsor Beebe Healthcare will again offer free health screenings.
Cape Gazette
Gallery One to present Capture the Magic exhibit starting Nov. 30
Gallery One will present its December show, Capture the Magic, to the public from Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2. This month at Gallery One, the artists are capturing the magic of the season, and for the first time, the theme was chosen by gallery patrons. Magic is defined...
Cape Gazette
Historic Maull House will be open to the public Dec. 3
The Col. David Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome visitors to the Thomas Maull House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 536 Pilottown Road, Lewes. In addition to tours, there will be a bake sale and hand-knit maritime mitts for sale,...
Cape Gazette
Walter David Racine III, loved sailing
Walter “Dave” David Racine III, 87, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at his home. He was born Monday morning March 11, 1935, in Wilmington, son of the late Walter David Jr. and Helen (Solway) Racine. Dave lived in NYC until 1938, when the family...
Cape Gazette
Grass Roots Rescue hosts Heels & Hooch Gala
Grass Roots Rescue held its fourth annual fundraising gala Nov. 19 at the Atlantic Sands in Rehoboth Beach. Heels & Hooch Gala: The Masquerade benefitted the animals of Grass Roots Rescue, a Delaware-based animal rescue. Music by DJ Hype Martinez, dancing, silent and live auctions, door prizes, a cash bar...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth’s tree lighting and sing-along kicks off holiday season
Thousands of spectators gathered to ring in the holiday season at the annual Rehoboth Beach tree lighting and sing-along at the Bandstand Nov. 25. The ceremony was hosted by Clear Space Theatre Company. Carols preceded the 7 p.m. tree lighting. A 20-year-old green giant arborvitae is serving as the City...
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Chorale sets holiday concert Dec. 4
The Southern Delaware Chorale will perform Classic Holiday Favorites at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. To get everyone in the holiday spirit, Artistic Director Dr. Colin Armstrong is highlighting familiar holiday songs and audience sing-alongs. Featured arrangements include “White Christmas,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “Jingle Bells” and Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” among many other beloved favorites.
Cape Gazette
Magic of Christmas concert set at All Saints' Rehoboth Dec. 3
All Saints' Church will host a holiday musical concert called the Magic of Christmas at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 18 Olive Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Featured vocalists are Ellen Turi and Joseph Turi, alumni of the Shrewsbury Trio and Metropolitan Opera, with their accompanist Jennifer Carapuccini, and All Saints' Music Director Jon Rania on the mighty pipe organ. During the program, attendees will be invited to sing a few Christmas carols.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth professor pens second novel
The long-held dream comes true once again for Rehoboth author Ethan Joella, whose second novel, “A Quiet Life,” will be released by Simon & Schuster Tuesday, Nov. 29. In November 2021, when Simon & Schuster published his first book, “A Little Hope,” Joella was told the publisher generally waits to see how the first novel sells before buying a second one. However, Simon & Schuster signed him for a second novel before the first was even available for sale.
macaronikid.com
Christmas Tree Farms
Tree Farm at Hudson Rd is closed for the season. Open Monday-Thursdays 4pm-7pm, Friday noon-7pm, Saturday & Sunday 9am-7pm Open Saturday Dec. 3rd Hours Saturdays & Sundays 9am-5pm *Weekday appointments available- call to schedule* 302-448-1556. Kent County. Dover. Open Fridays 3pm-5pm, Saturday-Sunday 9am-5pm *Cash/check only* Trees up to 8’ are...
Cape Gazette
CHEER senior gift donation drop-off begins Nov. 28
CHEER Meals on Wheels is seeking gift donations for seniors for its Operation Christmas CHEER program. Donations will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Dec. 19, at any CHEER Center in Sussex County. On Christmas morning, volunteers deliver a complete roast turkey dinner, a poinsettia and a Christmas...
Cape Gazette
Zwaanendael Club holiday bazaar and raffle set Dec. 3
The GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club will hold a holiday bazaar and raffle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 , at the Lewes Historical Society Campus, 110 Shipcarpenter St., Lewes. Activities include a bake sale, mystery gift sale, small gift and ornament sale, silent auction, and raffles...
hwy.co
Add the James Farm Ecological Preserve to Your List
Delaware beaches tend to be very busy in the summertime. If you’re looking for a peaceful retreat while remaining close to the coastline, perhaps you should drive to the James Farm Ecological Preserve, DE. From hiking trails and observation decks to educational programs and a sandy beach, it’s a...
WGMD Radio
DSP & Seaford PD Holding Community Cafe Monday Morning
Delaware State Police Troop 5 and Seaford Police will host a Community Cafe on Monday, November 28 beginning at 9am at Smith’s Cafe on Sussex Highway in Seaford. Troop 5 Administration, Seaford Police Administration and Community Engagement Officers will be on hand to meet and talk with members of the public. State and Local police want to strengthen their relationship with the communities they serve.
Cape Gazette
Stephanie V. Strawley, Bell Telephone retiree
Stephanie V. Strawley, 90, of Dagsboro, formerly of Aston, Pa., passed away surrounded by loved ones at her home Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Stephie was born on June 10, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Frank and Victoria Kostrzewski. She met John Strawley...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Sussex County
Every Thursday ( I know, it's Friday, hopefully you can forgive me for taking a day off to be with my family on Thanksgiving ), Macaroni KID Sussex, DE shares five things to do with your kids in Sussex County over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Sussex's picks...
Cape Gazette
Attorney: Proposed Rehoboth Boardwalk hotel is appropriate
The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission got its first look at a new 60-room hotel facing Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk Nov. 14, and while comments were generally positive, there were also some concerns raised. Grotto Pizza and Onix Group, a real estate developer from Kennett Square, Pa., are proposing to...
