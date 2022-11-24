(CBS DETROIT) - A stolen Dodge Charger and three pistols have been recovered following a police chase in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police. The incident happened at about 10:25 p.m. on Nov. 26.Troopers were on patrol when they saw a red Dodge Charger that had been reported stolen.MSP say that when a second patrol car pulled up behind the Charger, the suspects accelerated and sped off at a high rate.Troopers pursued the Charger northbound on M-39. The suspect vehicle then blew a rear tire and exited M-39 at 7 Mile Road.According to MSP, the troopers performed a pit maneuver on the vehicle at 7 Mile Road near Lindsay Street, but it was unsuccessful.The vehicle stopped, and the suspects ran away from it before they were taken into custody. Police say three pistols were recovered from the Charger. No one was injured.

