Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips on multiple shootings over Thanksgiving weekend

Detroit police are asking the public for information to help solve three weekend shootings, including one that left two teenagers leaving a Sweet 16 birthday party injured and two other fatal shootings. In one shooting, two 15-year-old partygoers and a 17-year-old exiting Xquisite Events in the 19100 block of Joy...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted for kicking woman in head multiple times in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who they say kicked a woman in the head multiple times earlier this month. According to police, the assault happened at 7875 E. Jefferson, which is a liquor store, at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. The suspect left in a...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Man shot in Southfield; police seeking suspect

Southfield police are looking for a suspect who shot a man in the neck in the 29000 block of Gardenia Lane on Thanksgiving night. The man who was shot is in stable condition at an area hospital, said Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley of the Southfield Police Department. The two men...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Two men shot, one fatally outside the Truth Detroit Gentlemen's Club

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting with one person dead outside the Truth Detroit Gentlemen's Club. Police said the shooting happened at 1:45 a.m. outside the club on 8 Mile Road. Investigators said they believe a suspect fired shots outside the location and struck the two adult men.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Porch pirate strikes Detroit home, police searching for suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a person accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a home.Police say the package was stolen Friday from a home in the 15000 block of Strathmoor Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a bicycle near the home before stopping to look back at the porch. The suspect then walks toward the porch, takes the package, then walks back to his bike and rides away.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or call 1-800-Speak-Up.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Stolen vehicle, 3 guns recovered after police chase in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A stolen Dodge Charger and three pistols have been recovered following a police chase in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police. The incident happened at about 10:25 p.m. on Nov. 26.Troopers were on patrol when they saw a red Dodge Charger that had been reported stolen.MSP say that when a second patrol car pulled up behind the Charger, the suspects accelerated and sped off at a high rate.Troopers pursued the Charger northbound on M-39. The suspect vehicle then blew a rear tire and exited M-39 at 7 Mile Road.According to MSP, the troopers performed a pit maneuver on the vehicle at 7 Mile Road near Lindsay Street, but it was unsuccessful.The vehicle stopped, and the suspects ran away from it before they were taken into custody. Police say three pistols were recovered from the Charger. No one was injured.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted for stealing pipes from Detroit apartment complex

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole pipes from a Detroit apartment complex. The thefts happened 10 p.m. Nov. 13 at 445 Field Street, which is off Jefferson, close to the bridge to Belle Isle. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Driver dead, body in trunk after crash, shootout with Dearborn police

Dearborn — A shootout developed Sunday afternoon near Tireman and Normile between Dearborn police and a suspect under pursuit involving a missing person, Michigan State Police said. The suspect was found dead in the vehicle after a crash and human remains were found in the trunk of the vehicle.
DEARBORN, MI

