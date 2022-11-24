Read full article on original website
Detroit police looking for suspect who fatally shot man who failed to hold elevator door in Greektown
The search is on for a man who Detroit police officials say shot someone to death after they failed to hold the elevator door for him around 2 a.m. Sunday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect, person of interest involved in fatal shooting
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect and person of interest involved in a shooting in Midtown. On Nov. 19, 2022, around 1:38 a.m., a suspect fired shots outside of Third Street Bar in Midtown and fatally wounded a 34-year-old man.
1 teenager dead after being accidentally shot in Detroit
According to police, a teenage male suspect was handling a gun when he accidentally shot the male teen, fatally wounding him.
Man shot to death outside Third Street Bar in Midtown Detroit, police asking public for tips identifying person of interest
A homicide suspect is at large after allegedly shooting a man to death outside a popular Midtown Detroit bar over the weekend. Detroit police are asking for tips locating a person of interest.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on multiple shootings over Thanksgiving weekend
Detroit police are asking the public for information to help solve three weekend shootings, including one that left two teenagers leaving a Sweet 16 birthday party injured and two other fatal shootings. In one shooting, two 15-year-old partygoers and a 17-year-old exiting Xquisite Events in the 19100 block of Joy...
3 teens shot after leaving a Sweet 16 party in Detroit, police say
According to Detroit police, three teenagers were shot Saturday night after leaving a Sweet 16 party on the 19100 block of Joy Road.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for kicking woman in head multiple times in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who they say kicked a woman in the head multiple times earlier this month. According to police, the assault happened at 7875 E. Jefferson, which is a liquor store, at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. The suspect left in a...
Police: suspect dies, human remains found in trunk after Detroit shootout
As officers cleared the scene, they found the suspect in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound and human remains in the trunk of a vehicle.
The Oakland Press
Man shot in Southfield; police seeking suspect
Southfield police are looking for a suspect who shot a man in the neck in the 29000 block of Gardenia Lane on Thanksgiving night. The man who was shot is in stable condition at an area hospital, said Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley of the Southfield Police Department. The two men...
fox2detroit.com
Two men shot, one fatally outside the Truth Detroit Gentlemen's Club
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting with one person dead outside the Truth Detroit Gentlemen's Club. Police said the shooting happened at 1:45 a.m. outside the club on 8 Mile Road. Investigators said they believe a suspect fired shots outside the location and struck the two adult men.
Porch pirate strikes Detroit home, police searching for suspect
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a person accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a home.Police say the package was stolen Friday from a home in the 15000 block of Strathmoor Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a bicycle near the home before stopping to look back at the porch. The suspect then walks toward the porch, takes the package, then walks back to his bike and rides away.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or call 1-800-Speak-Up.
Stolen vehicle, 3 guns recovered after police chase in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A stolen Dodge Charger and three pistols have been recovered following a police chase in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police. The incident happened at about 10:25 p.m. on Nov. 26.Troopers were on patrol when they saw a red Dodge Charger that had been reported stolen.MSP say that when a second patrol car pulled up behind the Charger, the suspects accelerated and sped off at a high rate.Troopers pursued the Charger northbound on M-39. The suspect vehicle then blew a rear tire and exited M-39 at 7 Mile Road.According to MSP, the troopers performed a pit maneuver on the vehicle at 7 Mile Road near Lindsay Street, but it was unsuccessful.The vehicle stopped, and the suspects ran away from it before they were taken into custody. Police say three pistols were recovered from the Charger. No one was injured.
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting outside of Truth Detroit Gentlemen’s Club
Police say the incident happened around 1:45 a.m. with the suspect firing shots outside of the location striking the two individuals.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for stealing pipes from Detroit apartment complex
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole pipes from a Detroit apartment complex. The thefts happened 10 p.m. Nov. 13 at 445 Field Street, which is off Jefferson, close to the bridge to Belle Isle. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700...
fox2detroit.com
Police Chief James White provides update on violent Thanksgiving that left several dead, hurt
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White provided updates on a violent Thanksgiving weekend that started with a fatal shooting on the holiday. A customer was shot and killed by a gas station employee during an argument Thursday. Police said James Kelly shot the victim at the gas...
Detroit News
Driver dead, body in trunk after crash, shootout with Dearborn police
Dearborn — A shootout developed Sunday afternoon near Tireman and Normile between Dearborn police and a suspect under pursuit involving a missing person, Michigan State Police said. The suspect was found dead in the vehicle after a crash and human remains were found in the trunk of the vehicle.
Three teens shot while leaving birthday party on Detroit's west side
Three teenagers are reportedly hospitalized after being shot by unknown suspects while leaving a birthday party on Detroit’s west side Saturday night.
Detroit mourns criminal justice advocate killed at gas station
Community members gathered to remember the life of Daniel Jones on Saturday evening at a Shell Gas Station at the corner of 8 Mile and Greenfield Roads in Detroit. Jones, a social justice activist, was shot and killed on the evening of Nov. 19 while in his car at the station. Having been...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body found in trunk after police chase to Detroit-Dearborn border ID’d as missing Tennessee woman
DETROIT – The body found in the trunk of a vehicle that crashed at the border of Detroit and Dearborn has been identified as a missing woman from Tennessee. Michigan State Police have identified the woman found in the trunk, as well as the driver who was fatally shot after a chase and ended in a crash and a shooting on Sunday.
Suspect dead after exchanging gunfire with Dearborn police following crash; Investigation may be tied to out-of-state missing person
A suspect in an out-of-state missing person case is dead after crashing in a Dearborn neighborhood and exchanging gunfire with police Sunday afternoon.
