It was rivalry weekend in college football on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and Hawaii and San Jose State logged another memorable clash, mostly for the headlines entering the game. One of those headlines: Hawaii taking on one of their former program heroes in quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. No team understands how dangerous the former Warrior quarterback can be like Hawaii, and the Cordeiro-led Spartan offense proved to be too much for Rainbow Warriors on Saturday afternoon.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO