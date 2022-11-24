Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mwcconnection.com
Hawaii loses season finale to San Jose State
It was rivalry weekend in college football on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and Hawaii and San Jose State logged another memorable clash, mostly for the headlines entering the game. One of those headlines: Hawaii taking on one of their former program heroes in quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. No team understands how dangerous the former Warrior quarterback can be like Hawaii, and the Cordeiro-led Spartan offense proved to be too much for Rainbow Warriors on Saturday afternoon.
Hawaii women’s volleyball to open NCAA Tournament against LSU
Hawaii was selected to its 29th NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
Hawaii women’s basketball falls to No. 2 Stanford
Hawaii fell to Stanford 68-39 on Sunday.
Solidifying bowl eligibility, San Jose State ends regular season with 27-14 win vs. Hawaii
SAN JOSE—For the past two weeks, San Jose State football was stuck at six wins, so a bowl invitation was no guarantee. That changed Saturday with a Thanksgiving gift of a win, plus a rivalry trophy. In the final home game for wide receiver Elijah Cooks and a dozen...
abc17news.com
Coleman leads Hawaii to 72-65 victory over Texas State
LAIE, Hawaii (AP) — Noel Coleman scored 21 points and Hawaii held off Texas State 72-65 in the North Shore Classic. Coleman sank 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers and made 7 of 9 foul shots for the Rainbow Warriors (5-1). Bernardo Da Silva pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds. Harry Rouhliadeff had 11 points off the bench and Jovon McClanahan scored 10. Mason Harrell topped the Bobcats (4-3) with 23 points.
Kahuku blanks Punahou to win HHSAA Open Division title game
Kahuku and Punahou played each other for the 2022 HHSAA Open Division state title on Friday night at Mililani.
Hawaii women’s volleyball closes out regular season with win over CSUN
Hawaii closed out its regular season with a win at CSUN on Saturday.
Danny De Gracia: It's Time To Have Uncomfortable Conversations About Homelessness
Beyond the superficial opulence that is Hawaii’s visitor industry, the epidemic of homelessness is a problem that local politicians have ignored or put out of view for decades. It is quite revealing how, when global representatives descended upon Oahu for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, Hawaii leaders opted...
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
Hawaii women’s volleyball clinches Big West Conference championship with victory over UC Santa Barbara
Hawaii won the Big West Conference for the third season in a row.
cohaitungchi.com
Everything You Need to Know Before Hiking Oahu’s Diamond Head Crater Hike
A outstanding characteristic of the Honolulu shoreline, it’s onerous to overlook Diamond Head. It’s no secret that the Hawaiian Islands have been fashioned from volcanic exercise over thousands and thousands of years. The Diamond Head Crater, or Le’ahi Crater in native Hawaiian, is the plain proof. At...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches
Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
KITV.com
Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption
HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
kalkinemedia.com
Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
Photo gallery: $12M upgrade for Leeward Theater
The University of Hawai'i's Leeward Community College was finally able to launch its new season in their $12 million renovated theater. After three years of work and two years of pandemic restrictions, the Leeward Theater was able to premiere The Līhe Lili'u Project's Makalapua in September.
luxurytraveldiary.com
Review: The Royal Hawaiian
The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki, a Honolulu landmark for nearly 90 years thanks in part to its pink color, is definitely one of the best Marriott hotels in Waikiki taking luxury in Hawaii to a new level. Wherever you decide to stay, book via our luxury travel...
Historic significance of the Pali Highway
We all make use of our island roadways. But, how many of us pay attention to their given names?
Hikers rescued on ‘Iliahi Ridge Trail
Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 10:38 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 that reported a hiking party lost on the 'Iliahi Ridge Trail located in Pearl City.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With new book, UH grad student seeks to connect youth to Ilocano culture
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local podcaster and University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate student is trying to connect children of immigrants to the language and culture of their ancestors. Chachie Abara is publishing a book to help kids learn Ilocano, a dialect from the northern Philippines where most Filipinos in...
Sister Cities: Sakai City, Japan and Honolulu, Hawai’i
In an effort to promote friendship, economic partnership and cultural exchange, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Mayor Masahiro Hashimoto of Sakai City, Japan will come together to sign a Sister City agreement.
Comments / 0