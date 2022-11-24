ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahuku, HI

mwcconnection.com

Hawaii loses season finale to San Jose State

It was rivalry weekend in college football on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and Hawaii and San Jose State logged another memorable clash, mostly for the headlines entering the game. One of those headlines: Hawaii taking on one of their former program heroes in quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. No team understands how dangerous the former Warrior quarterback can be like Hawaii, and the Cordeiro-led Spartan offense proved to be too much for Rainbow Warriors on Saturday afternoon.
HONOLULU, HI
abc17news.com

Coleman leads Hawaii to 72-65 victory over Texas State

LAIE, Hawaii (AP) — Noel Coleman scored 21 points and Hawaii held off Texas State 72-65 in the North Shore Classic. Coleman sank 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers and made 7 of 9 foul shots for the Rainbow Warriors (5-1). Bernardo Da Silva pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds. Harry Rouhliadeff had 11 points off the bench and Jovon McClanahan scored 10. Mason Harrell topped the Bobcats (4-3) with 23 points.
SAN MARCOS, TX
cohaitungchi.com

Everything You Need to Know Before Hiking Oahu’s Diamond Head Crater Hike

A outstanding characteristic of the Honolulu shoreline, it’s onerous to overlook Diamond Head. It’s no secret that the Hawaiian Islands have been fashioned from volcanic exercise over thousands and thousands of years. The Diamond Head Crater, or Le’ahi Crater in native Hawaiian, is the plain proof. At...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches

Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption

HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
kalkinemedia.com

Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Photo gallery: $12M upgrade for Leeward Theater

The University of Hawai'i's Leeward Community College was finally able to launch its new season in their $12 million renovated theater. After three years of work and two years of pandemic restrictions, the Leeward Theater was able to premiere The Līhe Lili'u Project's Makalapua in September.
HONOLULU, HI
luxurytraveldiary.com

Review: The Royal Hawaiian

The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki, a Honolulu landmark for nearly 90 years thanks in part to its pink color, is definitely one of the best Marriott hotels in Waikiki taking luxury in Hawaii to a new level. Wherever you decide to stay, book via our luxury travel...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

With new book, UH grad student seeks to connect youth to Ilocano culture

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local podcaster and University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate student is trying to connect children of immigrants to the language and culture of their ancestors. Chachie Abara is publishing a book to help kids learn Ilocano, a dialect from the northern Philippines where most Filipinos in...
HONOLULU, HI

