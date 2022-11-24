Read full article on original website
Parents Reunited With Daughter Who Was Abducted as a Baby 51 Years AgoFatim HemrajFort Worth, TX
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenTexas State
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Prosper hands North Crowley 1st loss, returns to regional finals
ARLINGTON — "Football in December" is a mantra at Prosper, and one the Eagles have lived up to admirably in recent years. Prosper's campaign has extended to the year's final month each of the past three seasons, and that experience served the Eagles well on Saturday as previously unbeaten North Crowley began to attempt a second-half rally.
KTEN.com
UIL football regional finals matchups
(KTEN) - Below is a list of our final three UIL football teams that remain in the playoffs. Whitesboro (11-1) vs. Brock (9-4) - 7 p.m. on Thursday at Denton’s C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Gunter (12-0) vs. Holliday (13-0) - 7 p.m. on Friday at The Star in Frisco.
starlocalmedia.com
BoBo's Show: Blow leading young Lady Wildcats while taking on large scoring role
Salese Blow is just a few weeks into her senior season with the Plano girls basketball team, and the Wichita State commit has already submitted a career-best performance. Blow helped lead the Lady Wildcats to a 68-53 victory over Lake Highlands earlier in the season on Nov. 11 by scoring a career-high 46 points and she recently picked up all-tournament honors after averaging more than 35 points per game for her team at the Allen Lady Eagle Hoopfest.
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard
The Argyle Eagles advanced to the state quarterfinals on Friday night after putting away Grapevine. Argyle jumped out to a 6-0 lead on an 11-yard run from Landon Farris early in the first quarter. Carter Buxton kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 9-0 Eagles and then Farris added...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TCU Celebrates Perfect Regular Season, Prepares for Big 12 Championship
It was never in doubt in Fort Worth on Saturday, as TCU stormed out to a huge lead and won 62-14 over Iowa State. The win secures the Horned Frogs a spot in the Big 12 Championship game on December 3 and a step away from the college football playoff for the first time ever.
Look: Davhon Keys leads Aledo over Midlothian in UIL 5A football playoffs
ALEDO, Texas - The Aledo Bearcats snuck by their old foe, the Midlothian Panthers, 27-21 in the UIL 5A football regional semifinal round thanks in part to two late fourth quarter plays by junior Davhon Keys. The 3-star linebacker scored the go-ahead touchdown with under three minutes remaining, and ...
starlocalmedia.com
Farmers fight on: Lewisville bound for 4th round of playoffs for 1st time since 1996
ARLINGTON – Moments after Lewisville senior Caden Jenkins blocked a 46-yard field goal, the excitement grew on his face as he watched his brother, senior Cameren Jenkins, scoop the ball and return to the Keller 36. “I was just excited that I made a play,” Caden said. “All of...
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU vs. K-State Big 12 Championship Odds, Points Total Released
The Big 12 Championship Game is all set between the TCU Horned Frogs and K-State Wildcats on Saturday and Vegas has announced the odds and points total for the game. TCU has opened up as a 2.5-point favorite in this match up and the over/under point total opened at 60.5 points.
starlocalmedia.com
Farmers fight on!: Photos from Lewisville's regional semifinal blowout win over Keller
The Lewisville football team turned in a dominant effort in Saturday's regional final, routing Keller 43-3 from Choctaw Stadium. Check out photos from the ballgame.
247Sports
Thanksgiving Hoopfest: Top two juniors Tre Johnson and Ian Jackson battle, more five-stars show out
DUNCANVILLE, Texas – Multiple No.1 players, one of them 2024's No. 1 Tre Johnson facing the No. 2 player, Ian Jackson, in his class to headline the event you say? If you are fan of high school basketball and wanted to see the best of the best over the weekend, then you couldn’t have picked a better place to be than Duncanville High for the 14th annual Thanksgiving Hoopfest. Director Glenn Smith has built a monster of an event that has become a destination for the country’s top teams and talent.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Swept in Senior Night Loss to TCU
NORMAN – While the OU volleyball team didn't come away with a victory Saturday night, the team sent off its seniors with some individual achievements and in front of Sooner Nation at McCasland Field House this season to cap off their OU careers at home. In their regular season...
247Sports
TCU rises to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Poll
TCU has moved up to the top 3 programs in the nation following their dominating 62-14 win over Iowa State on Saturday night. The Frogs moved up to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising up one spot. Michigan defeated Ohio State on Saturday, moving up to No. 2, also allowing the Frogs to move up. The Frogs finished the regular season 12-0 and 9-0 in Big 12 play. It is the first time since 2009 that a Big 12 team has finished undefeated. Texas was the last program to do so.
dallasexpress.com
TCU Remains No.4 in National Rankings
Texas Christian University held on to the team’s unbeaten record last Saturday with a last-second field goal over Baylor, but the victory was not enough to budge the Horned Frogs from the No.4 ranking in the latest College Football Playoffs (CFP) rankings. TCU has held the No.4 spot for several weeks behind other undefeated teams playing in more competitive divisions.
footballscoop.com
Sources: TCU working on new contract for Sonny Dykes
TCU is working on a new contract for head coach Sonny Dykes as Auburn's search for their new head coach continues, sources told FootballScoop on Friday. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31 and, while the majority of the focus has centered on Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin, the Tigers, led by new AD John Cohen, has done its due diligence elsewhere. Kiffin also indicated following Thursday night's Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State that he anticipated remaining in Oxford.
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
papercitymag.com
Entrepreneur Dynamo Runs America’s No. 1 Ranch Water Brand Out of Fort Worth — The True Texas Tale of Lone River and Katie Beal Brown
Katie Beal Brown is still using the classic Ranch Water to better describe where she came from in West Texas. Katie Beal Brown largely grew up in West Texas, hails from Midland and her family’s ranch still owns a range in Fort Davis. This through and through Texan is the founder of the No. 1 selling hard seltzer brand in the state of Texas. Her Lone River Ranch Water is starting to have a national moment too, expanding the mystique of West Texas and the simplicity of its classic cocktail.
Dallas Observer
Eagles Brought Fort Worth to Hotel California This Black Friday Evening
On Black Friday evening, Eagles fans entered Dickies Arena to a stage shrouded by a gray curtain, as classic folk rock songs played low as the venue’s walk-in music. It was an older crowd, and many audience members shared their personal experiences with the band over the last 50 years. Some remembered the late Glenn Frey, the Eagles guitarist who died in 2016, leaving drummer-turned-guitarist Don Henley at the band’s helm.
openden.org
HEB; Frisco’s Newest Addition
On September 21, San Antonio-based grocery store HEB finally opened its doors in Frisco. With this new addition to the community, opportunities and challenges have arised. “I think it’s a great addition to Frisco since it is low on their prices and it provides a lot of job opportunities for people who have been searching for work” HEB customer said.
CandysDirt.com
Château-Inspired Manor in Denton’s Lakeview Ranch
As you climb the steps to 1500 Lakeview Boulevard, the château-inspired manor is reminiscent of an Old World castle with its blue stone exterior, keystone-arched entryway and ornate crest perched atop the tower-like structure. Adjacent to a greenbelt, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 4,598-sq.-ft. home will have you in disbelief that you are in Denton, Texas.
