ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: three takeaways from the 73-72 loss to Bryant

After trailing against the Bryant Bulldogs 40-29 at halftime, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team surged back in the second half, taking its first lead with just three minutes left in the game. And then, Bryant’s Sherif Gross-Bullock made the game-winning layup with just 0.8 seconds left on the...
SYRACUSE, NY
NESN

Jim Boeheim Calls Out Bryant’s Jared Grasso After Testy Postgame Exchange

A nonconference matchup Saturday between behemoth Syracuse and little-known Bryant turned heated during the game and after it. The contest featured several ejections in the first half after Syracuse’s Judah Mintz and Bryant’s Doug Edert, who gained fame during last year’s NCAA Tournament run with Saint Peter’s, both slapped each other in the face.
SMITHFIELD, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Local Brothers Lead Moses Brown to State Title

Vin and Joe Ucci have been around sports their whole life. They are great nephews of the legendary, Anthony “Tar Tar” Ucci, a renowned athlete from the East Greenwich of lore. Along with brothers Dave and Anthony, they have played them all. Dave has gone on to prepare athletes for life after the fourth quarter. He is a mortician at Hill’s Funeral Home. Anthony has been coaching baseball at the high school and AAU level for a long time.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
AVON, MA
theweektoday.com

Joshua Fernandes, 35

Joshua P. Fernandes, 35, of Wareham, passed away on November 16, 2022 at home. He was the son of Sonya M. (Fernandes) Pina-West and Paul S. Tavares, Sr. He was born in Wareham and lived there all his life. He graduated from Wareham High School, class of 2004. Joshua worked...
WAREHAM, MA
mediafeed.org

Boston College will cost you this much

Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
theweektoday.com

Mary Elizabeth Kenney, 99

Mary Elizabeth (nee Moore, formerly Lindsley) Kenney, age 99, passed away peacefully, her family with her, on November 26, 2022. Mary was the devoted and beloved wife of fifty years to the late Horace S. Kenney, Jr. of Weston, Marion and Fall River, MA. She was the mother of Mary...
FALL RIVER, MA
theweektoday.com

Angela DeBonis, 89

Angela (Mozzetta) DeBonise, 89, of Wareham, died Friday, November 25, 2022 at her home. She was the wife of the late Alfred W. DeBonise. Born in San Polo dei Cavalieri, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Adelaide (De Bonis) Mozzetta. She met her husband while he was on military leave in Italy, and they soon married. Mrs. DeBonise came to the United States in 1959.
WAREHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Zoo cancels ‘Holiday Lights Spectacular’ for Sunday night

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled their Holiday Lights Spectacular. The zoo said the event, that would have taken place Sunday night, was canceled because of “predicted inclement weather.”. Anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be allowed to use those tickets...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state

(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Festival of Trees kicks off the Christmas season in Marion

MARION — Christmas came early to the Cushing Community Center as the Friends of the Marion Council on Aging began its third Festival of Trees on Saturday, Nov. 26. The festival, which runs through Dec. 8, brings craft vendors, raffle items, and hand-designed Christmas trees into the community center.
MARION, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Driver injured after vehicle goes up in flames this morning on Route 24

A driver was injured Sunday morning after a vehicle went up in flames on an area highway. A call came into dispatch through Massachusetts State Police at approximately 6:15 a.m. for a car fire on Route 24 South in Fall River near the Route 195 split. The Fall River Fire Department and a rescue responded to the scene.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash

A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy