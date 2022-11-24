ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Body of missing autistic Central Florida boy found

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

ORLANDO -- The body of a young autistic Central Florida boy who went missing a day ago in his neighborhood was found in a nearby canal, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Aaron Peña, 5, was last seen around noon Wednesday and was reported missing in an area east of the Lake Nona area, investigators said in a social media post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwU9X_0jMh81oW00
The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of  Aaron Peña after he was reported missing. Orange County Sheriff's Office

The effort to find the boy included a missing child alert that was issued later in the day by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The boy's mother told local reporters that her son was fascinated by water.

She said she was working at home when she didn't hear any activity from her son and went downstairs and found a back door open.

Investigators did not elaborate on the circumstances of where the boy's body was found.

"It's with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home," the sheriff's office said in a social media post. "\We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family."

Comments / 337

Felisha
4d ago

they are quick even if they are not autistic these kids know how to open the locks and take every chance they can get :( so sad

Reply(25)
154
Dawn Price
4d ago

I have a nonverbal autistic I actually have 2 autistic sons. it is a very hard work. I understand the mom. she is probably devastated right now. Autistic kids are very smart. My son is attracted to water too. He loves to swim. So I put him in a swimming lesson at 5 years old. I am sorry for your lost. I can't imagine how to loose a child. May God help you in this hard time. He is an angel now.

Reply(3)
101
Holly McWilliams
4d ago

It happens in an instant. You run up the stairs for something, or back into the kitchen for your phone, and they're out the door before you know it. It can happen to ANYONE! You don't think she's putting herself through hell right now? All you trolls point those fingers at yourselves. RIP baby boy. Prayers for this family and this momma!🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏

Reply(2)
62
Related
WESH

21-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Missing 5-year-old Orlando boy found dead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies said early Thursday that missing 5-year-old Aaron Pena had been found dead. "It’s with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home. We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Eustis father of 13 missing from west Kissimmee rental since Thursday; Sheriff, family seeking public's help

The situation is getting dire for a family who visited the Kissimmee area for Thanksgiving, and has been missing its father since Thursday. Herman McClenton, 73, part of a family visiting from Eustis, reportedly went for a walk from the home in Secret Key Cove in the Emerald Island Resort, on the west side of Osceola County just west of State Road 429. McClenton, who officials say suffers from dementia, has been missing since.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘You left my son for dead:’ Mother demands action after boy hurt in Orange County hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Avalon Park mother is searching for answers after her 12-year-old son was injured in a car crash while on his bike last Friday. Felicia Lakharam said her worst fear became a reality when her 12-year-old son was hurt in a hit-and-run while riding his bike. The recent crash has traumatized Lakharam and her son. She said she’s now considering getting rid of all of her children’s bicycles.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys

(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
KEY LARGO, FL
CBS Miami

Heat, humidity continue for South Florida

MIAMI -- The heat and humidity will linger Monday for South Florida, which could see more near-record temperatures for another day.CBS 4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said the high temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with lows dipping only to the mid-70s."Temperatures were near 90 degrees for the end of November!" she said, adding that a front making its way through the region won't bring much relief.Monday started out foggy before burning off later in the day.There is a 20 percent chance of rain on Monday with a stray shower possible, Gonzalez said.Some patchy fog could develop again Monday night into Tuesday morning along with a gusty breeze.The high on Tuesday is expected to reach the mid-80s.  On Wednesday, the rain chance increases a bit with the potential for spotty showers in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will rise to around 84 degrees midweek. But late week a stronger front will move in, bringing a blast of Arctic air for the northeast. This front is expected to drop temperatures and humidity in South Florida down a bit. It will be more seasonable this weekend with highs in the low 80s. Breezy and mostly sunny this Saturday and Sunday. 
CBS Miami

Body of elderly man pulled from Kendale Lakes canal

MIAMI - An elderly man died Friday in Kendale Lakes after he somehow ended up in a canal, according to police. It happened in the 13100 block of SW 51st Street. |    Police said a man in his eighties was doing yardwork when he ended up in the body of water. Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue pulled the man and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Images from Chopper 4 showed a yellow tarp covering the body. No additional information was made available. Police did not identify the name of the man pending next-of-kin notification. 
KENDALE LAKES, FL
WPBF News 25

83-year-old woman last seen in Titusville has been found

Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. An 83-year-old woman reported missing from Titusville, Florida on Nov. 22 has been found. The Violent Crimes Division put out a news release Wednesday stating Wanda Nelson was headed to Putnam and St. Johns counties, specifically the town of Interlachen.
TITUSVILLE, FL
WESH

Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Texas tourist dies at Crab Island after striking his head

DESTIN, Fl. (WALA) - A Texas man has died at Crab Island after hitting his head going down the slide of his rental pontoon boat. The 63-year-old Donald Perry went down the slide into three to four feet of water around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and did not resurface, according to the family. Members of the family jumped in to try and save him while the Coast Guard, firefighters from Okaloosa Island and Destin and EMS all responded to the scene.
DESTIN, FL
WESH

FHP: Man killed while walking on US 1 in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — A 65-year-old man from Cocoa Beach is dead after he was struck by a car Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. At about 5:50 p.m., troopers said the man walked into the path of a Chevy Silverado that was headed south on US 1 in Cocoa as the driver approached Broadway Boulevard.
COCOA, FL
CBS Miami

Winter, what winter? South Florida still sees temps in the 80s

MIAMI - The season is about to change again for most of the US, but not so much for South Florida. Winter is on our doorstep depending on if you follow the position of the Earth in relation to the Sun or if you base it on the annual temperature cycle.  Those of us who work in the sciences like to follow the meteorological seasonal changes since it's easier to compile stats. People seem to understand it better and here's why:Meteorological seasons are divided up into four groups of three months each. Winter includes December, January, and February. They are typically the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
123K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy