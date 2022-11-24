Read full article on original website
Related
"He Helped Me Through My Colonoscopy": Women Are Sharing How They Realized Their Partners Actually Loved Them, And It's Heart-Warming
"I wanted to buy my nephew a Nintendo Switch in a certain color for Christmas. It was sold out online and in stores near us. While I was sleeping, he drove to a Target an hour away and waited an hour before the store even opened to get it. He surprised me in the morning with it."
Updating a .NET MAUI Canvas with Messaging events
Since I was about 10 years old I have been addicted to code. I always want to try new things. Professionally I work on MAUI apps as a software architect. The kind of architect that cannot resist to code. And so I started building emulators. Intro. Recently I found out...
The Internet Is Divided On If It's Okay To Have A Family "Popcorn Vomit Bowl" And I Need To Know Where You Stand
Some things are better left in the drafts...
Web Scraping For Fun: With 'requests-html'
The primary responsibility of a data professional (Data Scientist, Data Engineer, Data Analyst etc.) is to locate, clean, examine, and extract valuable information from data for business purposes. Especially when it comes to gathering data for a project, this can be complicated. Despite the massive amount of data available, it...
Live: 38 best Cyber Monday home deals to shop before it's too late
Cyber Monday home deals are still available but going fast. We're rounding up the best discounts from The Home Depot, Amazon, and more.
Comments / 0