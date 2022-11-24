Amazon plans to bring its ads back to Twitter in the coming days, according to Platformer’s Zoë Schiffer. “Amazon is also planning to resume advertising on Twitter at about $100m a year pending some security tweaks to the company’s ads platform,” Schiffer tweeted Saturday night, citing a source with knowledge. It comes after Amazon joined a variety of advertisers in a mass exodus following Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform, and it followed Musk’s assertion that Apple—its largest advertiser, according to him—has resumed advertising. A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Amazon is also planning to resume advertising on Twitter at about $100m a year pending some security tweaks to the company’s ads platform, per a source familiar with the situation. https://t.co/VWQJX4HZEp— Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) December 4, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.

33 MINUTES AGO