Andrew Bird Releases Official Video For "I felt a Funeral, in my Brain"
Andrew Bird recently shareed the official video for his latest single, "I felt a Funeral, in my Brain" feat. Phoebe Bridgers, created in collaboration with the Emily Dickinson Museum. A haunting reimagination of the Emily Dickinson poem, the duet has been called "rich, beautiful and just a little bit spooky" (Literary Hub), led by "raw, vulnerable vocals" (Washington Post) that have now been set against images of the late poet's original handwritten transcripts, and snowy footage of her lifelong Massachusetts home.
