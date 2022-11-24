A multivalent nucleoside-modified mRNA vaccine against all known influenza virus subtypes

Read full article on original website
Fluturistic: Scientists create super-influenza vaccine that can fight 20 strains and uses Covid mRNA technology
Scientists have created a super-vaccine that can fight every known strain of flu and uses the same technology used in Covid shots. The experimental vaccine - which hasn't been tested on people yet - offered broad protection against 20 influenza A and B subtypes in animal tests. Given in two...
MedicalXpress
Scientists develop 20-subtype mRNA flu vaccine to protect against future flu pandemics
An experimental mRNA-based vaccine against all 20 known subtypes of influenza virus has provided broad protection from otherwise lethal flu strains in initial tests, and thus might serve one day as a general preventative measure against future flu pandemics, according to researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
Experimental flu shot aims to target 20 influenza viruses in a single vaccine
Researchers want to target all 20 different types of influenza virus in a single shot. They have a new approach, using mRNA technology.
A universal flu vaccine is here and it could offer protection against future pandemics
Researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania have developed a vaccine that could protect and serve as a preventative measure against future flu pandemics, reported Reuters. The "multivalent" vaccine, which employs the same messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology pioneered by the Pfizer and Moderna SARS-CoV-2...
brytfmonline.com
American scientists create a multi-purpose influenza vaccine
Sao Carlos, SP (continued) Using the most effective vaccine technology against Covid-19 developed to date, scientists in the United States have created a polyvalent influenza immunization. It covers all major disease virus subtypes – something no vaccine currently available is able to do. This approach has, at the moment,...
Fauci says U.S. is at a ‘crossroads’ as COVID kills 2,600 a week and new Omicron variants bloom with winter coming soon
As winter comes, a "variant soup" of Omicron sublineages like XBB, BQ.1, and BQ.1.1 are gaining ground across the country.
MedicalXpress
A chemical that kills viruses might have saved lives during pandemic
Technology that reliably kills airborne viruses inside buildings could prevent most cases of cold and flu and might have saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Rutgers expert. Emanuel Goldman, professor of microbiology, biochemistry and molecular genetics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and other experts,...
CDC now tracking BN.1, the latest new COVID variant on the rise
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now tracking the rise of another COVID-19 variant known as BN.1, according to figures published by the agency this month, marking the latest new Omicron descendant now spreading around the country this fall. Some 4.3% of new COVID-19 cases nationwide are now...
Scientists Discover that Parasite found in Brain Is Making People More Beautiful
The parasite Toxoplasma gondii affects 50% of the world's population, which is a fascinating fact that few people are aware of. This parasite, which lives within human eyes and brains, is passed from cats to people. It is alleged that the parasite can alter a person's personality and increase their attractiveness.
Fauci urges Americans to get Covid shot, as study finds new booster is best yet
In his last appearance at the White House podium, Anthony Fauci urged Americans to get the latest Covid shot as a new study showed that the latest boosters offer better protection against new variants than previous shots. Fauci appeared ahead of his retirement next month as America’s top public health...
The Weather Channel
New Omicron Sub-variant BQ.1.1 Shows Resistance to All Approved Antibody Therapies: Lancet Report
Omicron sub-lineage BQ.1.1, currently on the rise worldwide, is resistant to all approved antibody therapies, a new Lancet study led by an Indian-origin researcher has revealed. The researchers found that the Omicron subvariant BQ.1.1 could not be neutralised by either individual antibodies or antibody cocktails. "In total, we tested 12...
findingfarina.com
What Are the Main Types of Sinus Infections?
As many as 28.9 million adults suffer from sinusitis. People who suffer from such always expect to be congested and in pain. Even temporary sinus infections can ruin your plans and bring on headaches and other terrible symptoms. Sinus comes from several infections. These infections trigger sinusitis anytime, whether you’re ready or not.
The Weather Channel
At least 6.8 Lakh People Died in India From Infection Caused by Just Five Bacteria in 2019: Lancet Report
Infections remain a leading cause of death globally, and in India, five bacteria were responsible for at least 6.8 lakh deaths in 2019, a new Lancet study has revealed. The five deadly bacteria in India are led by Escherichia coli, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Staphylococcus aureus and Acinetobacter baumanii. E. Coli alone claimed at least 1.6 lakh lives in India in 2019.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Serratia marcescens outbreak reported in Norway hospitals
The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) has been notified of an ongoing outbreak with the bacterium Serratia marcescens which has been detected in several of the country’s hospitals. A total of 33 cases have now been reported from three of the country’s four health regions. FHI is...
Researchers test mRNA technology for universal flu vaccine
Nov 24 (Reuters) - An experimental vaccine provided broad protection against all 20 known influenza A and B virus subtypes in initial tests in mice and ferrets, potentially opening a pathway to a universal flu shot that might help prevent future pandemics, according to a U.S. study published on Thursday.
Cornell Daily Sun
Amid Avian Flu Rise, Concern for Human Transmission Remains Low
Humans are not the only species experiencing a strong flu season right now. The United States is reaching record high numbers of avian influenza outbreaks, according to the Center for Disease Control. Wild birds and poultry are seeing the highest impact, with almost 50 million dead as a result of avian flu in 2022.
Man who had COVID-19 for 400 days finally cured after getting treated with antibodies, study says
A man who had COVID-19 non-stop for more than 400 days was finally cured, a study reporting the case said. The man, 59, had a suppressed immune system because of a recent kidney transplant. He first tested positive in December 2020 and carried the virus for at least 411 days, The Washington Post reported on November 4.
It’s not just Covid. Flu and RSV mean masks need to come back.
Entering the holiday season last year, surging Covid-19 cases overwhelmed hospitals. This year, hospitals have been overwhelmed by a combination of Covid, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu. Along with RSV, the record number of flu cases pushing pediatric hospitals near to capacity is a worrisome signal that the current flu season will be the worst in years. Facing a particularly acute crisis, pediatric hospitals have called upon President Joe Biden to declare an emergency to provide more resources to respond to the current surges.
Medical News Today
Does cinnamon lower cholesterol?
Some people take cinnamon supplements to reduce their cholesterol. While some studies suggest it has a cholesterol-lowering effect, conclusive evidence is lacking. Diet and lifestyle changes may be more effective for people with high blood cholesterol. This article will look into the effects of cinnamon on cholesterol, how a person...
Hope for long Covid sufferers as new study will trial Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid in patients left with lingering symptoms months later
Paxlovid - an antiviral made by Pfizer - is now being looked at as a possible long Covid treatment. The pharma giant's flagship Covid drug gained emergency approval in the US last December to treat high-risk patients - slashing their risk of death by 90 per cent. It is currently...
